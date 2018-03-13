Monoethylene Glycol (Fiber, PET, Antifreeze & Coolant, Film) Market - Global Forecast to 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Monoethylene
Glycol (MEG) Market by Application (Fiber, PET, Antifreeze & Coolant,
Film), Technology, and Geography (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe,
Middle East & Africa, and South America) - Global Forecast to 2022"
report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The MEG Market Was Valued at USD 24.41 Billion in 2017 And is Projected
to Reach USD 30.40 Billion By 2022, at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2017 to 2022.
The growing demand for MEG in the production of polyester and PET is
driving the MEG market. Improved socioeconomic conditions, emerging
economies, improved infrastructure, increasing vehicle fleet, among
other factors have propelled the demand for automobiles. Growing demand
for automotive across the world is expected to drive the demand in
antifreeze & coolant application in automotive industry. Toxicity of MEG
is a major restraint to the MEG market.
Anti-freeze is used in automobiles, heating, ventilation, and air
conditioning (HVAC) systems, and heat exchangers to facilitate heat
transfer process. Growing automotive and chemical processing end-use
industries are expected to increase the demand of antifreeze & coolant
in turn driving the MEG market.
The Asia Pacific MEG market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR
during the forecast period, owing to the increased demand for MEG in
polyester production and PET production units. APAC is the largest
market of MEG owing to the high growth potential in polyester fibers and
PET applications. China and India require significant volume of MEG to
produce polyester fibers and PET resins. The polyester fiber production
and consumption in APAC is expected to be the largest driver of the
market in 2017.
Polyester fibers are expected to dominate the overall fiber market, by
2022. APAC is expected to have higher demand in the MEG market over
other regions due to the influencing factors such as, energy, labor
costs, freight, and raw material costs. A major manufacturer of
textiles, clothing, and apparel, APAC is expected to propel the growth
of the MEG market during the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 MEG Market, By Technology
7 MEG Market, By Application
8 MEG Market, By Region
9 Competitive Landscape
10 Company Profiles
-
Akzo Nobel
-
BASF
-
Clariant
-
Dowdupont
-
Eastman
-
Exxonmobil
-
Formosa Plastics
-
Huntsman
-
India Glycols
-
Indian Oil
-
Indorama
-
Ineos Oxide
-
Kuwait Petroleum Corporation
-
LG Chem
-
Lotte Chemical
-
MEGlobal
-
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
-
Mitsui Chemicals
-
PTTGC
-
Reliance Industries
-
SABIC
-
Shell
-
Sibur
-
Sinopec
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pg96sz/monoethylene?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180313006132/en/