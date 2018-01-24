Log in
Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Report: 2017 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2021 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

01/24/2018 | 07:59pm CET

The "Monoethylene Glycol (MEG): 2017 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The present report is an essential resource for a one looking for detailed information on the world monoethylene glycol market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.

In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for monoethylene glycol.

Report Scope:

  • The report covers global, regional and country markets of monoethylene glycol
  • It describes present situation, historical background and future forecast
  • Comprehensive data showing monoethylene glycol capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country)
  • The report indicates a wealth of information on monoethylene glycol manufacturers and distributors
  • Region market overview covers the following: production of monoethylene glycol in a region/country, consumption trends, price data, trade in the recent year and manufacturers
  • Monoethylene glycol market forecast for next five years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION: MONOETHYLENE GLYCOL PROPERTIES AND USES

2. MONOETHYLENE GLYCOL MANUFACTURING PROCESSES

3. MONOETHYLENE GLYCOL WORLD MARKET

3.1. World monoethylene glycol capacity

  • Capacity broken down by region
  • Capacity divided by country
  • Manufacturers and their capacity by plant

3.2. World monoethylene glycol production

  • Global output dynamics
  • Production by region
  • Production by country

3.3. Monoethylene glycol consumption

  • World consumption
  • Consumption trends in Europe
  • Consumption trends in Asia Pacific
  • Consumption trends in North America

3.4. Monoethylene glycol global trade

  • World trade dynamics
  • Export and import flows in regions

3.5. Monoethylene glycol prices in the world market

4. MONOETHYLENE GLYCOL REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS

Each country section comprises the following parts:

  • Total installed capacity in country
  • Production in country
  • Manufacturers in country
  • Consumption of in country
  • Suppliers in country
  • Export and import in country
  • Prices in country

4.1. Monoethylene glycol European market analysis

4.2. Monoethylene glycol Asia Pacific market analysis

4.3. Monoethylene glycol North American market analysis

4.4. Monoethylene glycol Latin American market analysis

4.5. Monoethylene glycol Middle East market analysis

5. MONOETHYLENE GLYCOL MARKET PROSPECTS

5.1. Monoethylene glycol capacity and production forecast up to 2020

  • Global production forecast
  • On-going projects

5.2. Monoethylene glycol consumption forecast up to 2020

  • World consumption forecast
  • Forecast of consumption in Europe
  • Consumption forecast in Asia Pacific
  • Consumption forecast in North America

5.3. Monoethylene glycol market prices forecast up to 2020

6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE MONOETHYLENE GLYCOL MARKET WORLDWIDE

Each company analysis covers (depending on data availability):

  • Company overview
  • Business segmentation
  • Company SWOT analysis
  • Monoethylene glycol production technology, specification
  • Monoethylene glycol production capacity and plants, share in the global industry
  • Recent company activities in monoethylene glycol market

7. MONOETHYLENE GLYCOL FEEDSTOCK MARKET

8. MONOETHYLENE GLYCOL END-USE SECTOR

8.1. Consumption by application

8.2. Downstream markets review and forecast

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nkgk9k/monoethylene?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
