Monroe Capital Supports Galen Partners’ Recapitalization of SMP Pharmacy Solutions

Monroe Capital LLC today announced it acted as sole lead arranger and
administrative agent on the funding of a senior credit facility to
support the majority recapitalization of SMP Pharmacy Solutions (“SMP”)
by private equity sponsor, Galen Partners.
Based in Miami, Florida, SMP is a high-touch, service-oriented specialty
pharmacy that focuses on niche and complex therapeutic areas such as
fertility. SMP differentiates itself from other specialty pharmacies
through its personalized service and its ability to maintain high
medication adherence amongst its patients.
About Monroe Capital
Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) is a private credit asset management firm
specializing in direct lending and opportunistic private credit
investing. Since 2004, the firm has provided private credit solutions to
borrowers in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe’s middle market lending
platform provides senior and junior debt financing to businesses,
special `situation borrowers, and private equity sponsors. Investment
types include unitranche financings; cash flow, asset based and
enterprise value based loans; and equity co-investments. Monroe is
committed to being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business
owners, senior management, and private equity and independent sponsors.
The firm is headquartered in Chicago and maintains offices in Atlanta,
Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco.
Monroe has been recognized by Creditflux as the 2018 Best U.S. Direct
Lending Fund; Private Debt Investor as the 2017 Lower Mid-Market Lender
of the Year; Global M&A Network as the 2017 Small Middle Markets Lender
of the Year; M&A Advisor as the 2016 Lender Firm of the Year; and the
U.S. Small Business Administration as the 2015 Small Business Investment
Company (SBIC) of the Year. For more information, please visit
monroecap.com.
