Monroe Capital Supports Galen Partners’ Recapitalization of SMP Pharmacy Solutions

Monroe Capital LLC today announced it acted as sole lead arranger and administrative agent on the funding of a senior credit facility to support the majority recapitalization of SMP Pharmacy Solutions (“SMP”) by private equity sponsor, Galen Partners.

Based in Miami, Florida, SMP is a high-touch, service-oriented specialty pharmacy that focuses on niche and complex therapeutic areas such as fertility. SMP differentiates itself from other specialty pharmacies through its personalized service and its ability to maintain high medication adherence amongst its patients.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) is a private credit asset management firm specializing in direct lending and opportunistic private credit investing. Since 2004, the firm has provided private credit solutions to borrowers in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe’s middle market lending platform provides senior and junior debt financing to businesses, special `situation borrowers, and private equity sponsors. Investment types include unitranche financings; cash flow, asset based and enterprise value based loans; and equity co-investments. Monroe is committed to being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, senior management, and private equity and independent sponsors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and maintains offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco.

Monroe has been recognized by Creditflux as the 2018 Best U.S. Direct Lending Fund; Private Debt Investor as the 2017 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year; Global M&A Network as the 2017 Small Middle Markets Lender of the Year; M&A Advisor as the 2016 Lender Firm of the Year; and the U.S. Small Business Administration as the 2015 Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) of the Year. For more information, please visit monroecap.com.

