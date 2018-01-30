Monster : Goes to Super Bowl! Reaching the Pinnacle of Recognition in the Advertising World, Monster : Launches the “You Deserve Better” Commercial at Super Bowl LII

Monster®,
the world leader in high-performance personal audio, is set to launch
its first TV commercial during the NBC broadcast of Super Bowl LII
between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday,
February 4th, 2018. Scheduled for the second national break
in the 4th quarter, the engaging musical spot features the
debut of the theme song “Savior,” the highly anticipated single by
multi-platinum and Grammy nominated phenomenon Iggy
Azalea featuring Quavo, which is set to release on
February 2, 2018.
Joining Azalea in the ad is a star-studded cast of artists spanning
virtually every music genre, including legendary Aerosmith guitarist Joe
Perry, chart-topping hip hop icon Yo
Gotti, Big & Rich country star Big
Kenny, singer, dancer, actor and TV personality Joey
Fatone, songwriter/producer Poo-Bear,
reality TV star and entrepreneur Jonathan
Cheban, radio host/TV personality Charlamagne
tha God, as well as the award-winning DJ
Irie and musical artist and influential YouTuber RiceGum,
who plays the young “Head Monster” Noel Lee. Head Monster Noel
Lee and Monster COO Fred
Khalilian appear as themselves at the end of the spot. It’s
expected that the Monster’s Super Bowl ad will have over 100 million
viewers, with another 100+ million views from a follow-up longer version
YouTube spot. Worldwide viewership is anticipated in excess of 300
million people. The spot was produced by the NBCUniversal Content
Innovation Agency.
Inspirational Story About Monster Founder Noel Lee’s Life
The 60-second spot is based on the inspirational real-life story of
Monster founder and renowned audio engineer Noel Lee – highlighting his
lifelong quest to bring better music sound to the world. Set in New York
City, the spot follows the young Noel, living in a drab, uninspiring
world where people listen to music using only the plain ear buds that
come with their phones. Inspired by a beautiful singing voice he hears
on the subway, Noel returns to his garage workshop where he creates
Monster – the groundbreaking audio company whose products ultimately
change the world into a vibrant, colorful place where powerful, great
sounding music brings people together.
Says Lee: “This Super Bowl ad is an incredible honor for me – a guy who
started out 39 years ago in a garage with not much more than my passion
for music and my belief that by utilizing technology and innovation I
could create products and solutions for delivering better music
listening experiences.”
Having built the empire of Beats that sold to Apple for $3.2 billion,
Noel Lee was exited from that transaction. After 3 years of developing
the new Monster product line of incredible headphones and speakers, the
Super Bowl ad serves as a launching pad for “Monster Takeover 2018.”
The workshop scene highlights Noel Lee’s career of cable and power
products that litter the table. The rich history of Monster’s products
are highlighted, but the advanced new products are rocked with celebrity
talent in the video.
The song “Savior” is the perfect theme of young Noel, who is driven to
bring the sound and emotion of “live” music in a way that no one else
had done it.
“You Deserve Better” is an appropriate launch of the next 40 years of
Monster in a big and loud way to tell the world that Monster is more
relevant than ever, and the products enforce the company’s mantra of
“Always Lead. Never Follow.”
About Monster
For almost 40 years, Monster® has been a catalyst for
innovation and big ideas. Discovering that cables in hi-fi systems
influenced the sound, Head Monster Noel Lee developed Monster Cable - an
immediate hit. Monster® engineered the sound of Beats® headphones, and
has since become the world’s leading manufacturer of high-performance
headphones, all featuring Pure Monster Sound™ technology. Today, the
company offers advanced connectivity solutions for professional
musicians, home entertainment, computing, mobile and gaming, as well as
high performance AC Power and conditioning products. Monster® continues
to lead in innovation with Monster having been granted over 500 Patents
and 100 patents pending worldwide, offering more than 5,000 products in
over 160 countries. Monster® also prides itself in helping those who are
in less-than-fortunate circumstances through Monster Cares. Above all,
Monster® does what it does Because the Music Matters.
