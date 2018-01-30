Monster : Goes to Super Bowl! Reaching the Pinnacle of Recognition in the Advertising World, Monster : Launches the “You Deserve Better” Commercial at Super Bowl LII

Inspirational 60-Second Star-Studded TV Spot Highlights Real-Life Story of Head Monster and Founder Noel Lee and His Lifelong Quest to Bring Amazing Sounding Music to Listeners Worldwide

Monster®, the world leader in high-performance personal audio, is set to launch its first TV commercial during the NBC broadcast of Super Bowl LII between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, February 4th, 2018. Scheduled for the second national break in the 4th quarter, the engaging musical spot features the debut of the theme song “Savior,” the highly anticipated single by multi-platinum and Grammy nominated phenomenon Iggy Azalea featuring Quavo, which is set to release on February 2, 2018.

Joining Azalea in the ad is a star-studded cast of artists spanning virtually every music genre, including legendary Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry, chart-topping hip hop icon Yo Gotti, Big & Rich country star Big Kenny, singer, dancer, actor and TV personality Joey Fatone, songwriter/producer Poo-Bear, reality TV star and entrepreneur Jonathan Cheban, radio host/TV personality Charlamagne tha God, as well as the award-winning DJ Irie and musical artist and influential YouTuber RiceGum, who plays the young “Head Monster” Noel Lee. Head Monster Noel Lee and Monster COO Fred Khalilian appear as themselves at the end of the spot. It’s expected that the Monster’s Super Bowl ad will have over 100 million viewers, with another 100+ million views from a follow-up longer version YouTube spot. Worldwide viewership is anticipated in excess of 300 million people. The spot was produced by the NBCUniversal Content Innovation Agency.

Inspirational Story About Monster Founder Noel Lee’s Life

The 60-second spot is based on the inspirational real-life story of Monster founder and renowned audio engineer Noel Lee – highlighting his lifelong quest to bring better music sound to the world. Set in New York City, the spot follows the young Noel, living in a drab, uninspiring world where people listen to music using only the plain ear buds that come with their phones. Inspired by a beautiful singing voice he hears on the subway, Noel returns to his garage workshop where he creates Monster – the groundbreaking audio company whose products ultimately change the world into a vibrant, colorful place where powerful, great sounding music brings people together.

Says Lee: “This Super Bowl ad is an incredible honor for me – a guy who started out 39 years ago in a garage with not much more than my passion for music and my belief that by utilizing technology and innovation I could create products and solutions for delivering better music listening experiences.”

Having built the empire of Beats that sold to Apple for $3.2 billion, Noel Lee was exited from that transaction. After 3 years of developing the new Monster product line of incredible headphones and speakers, the Super Bowl ad serves as a launching pad for “Monster Takeover 2018.”

The workshop scene highlights Noel Lee’s career of cable and power products that litter the table. The rich history of Monster’s products are highlighted, but the advanced new products are rocked with celebrity talent in the video.

The song “Savior” is the perfect theme of young Noel, who is driven to bring the sound and emotion of “live” music in a way that no one else had done it.

“You Deserve Better” is an appropriate launch of the next 40 years of Monster in a big and loud way to tell the world that Monster is more relevant than ever, and the products enforce the company’s mantra of “Always Lead. Never Follow.”

About Monster

For almost 40 years, Monster® has been a catalyst for innovation and big ideas. Discovering that cables in hi-fi systems influenced the sound, Head Monster Noel Lee developed Monster Cable - an immediate hit. Monster® engineered the sound of Beats® headphones, and has since become the world’s leading manufacturer of high-performance headphones, all featuring Pure Monster Sound™ technology. Today, the company offers advanced connectivity solutions for professional musicians, home entertainment, computing, mobile and gaming, as well as high performance AC Power and conditioning products. Monster® continues to lead in innovation with Monster having been granted over 500 Patents and 100 patents pending worldwide, offering more than 5,000 products in over 160 countries. Monster® also prides itself in helping those who are in less-than-fortunate circumstances through Monster Cares. Above all, Monster® does what it does Because the Music Matters.

