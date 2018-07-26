MonsterCloud : Debuts Free Ransomware Removal Program for Law Enforcement Agencies

Zohar Pinhasi, CEO of MonsterCloud
Cybersecurity, a company that specializes in cyberterrorism and
ransomware recovery for an ever-expanding list of clients, has noticed a
recent uptick in calls for help from law enforcement agencies around the
country. It makes him very angry.
“Targeting the agencies who help people in need and save lives, and then
compromising their ability to respond to emergencies is unconscionable,”
said Pinhasi. “Our message to these cyberterrorists is clear: law
enforcement agencies across the USA have a strong ally — MonsterCloud.
We’re honored to provide free cyberterrorism consultation and ransomware
recovery services for these local heroes.”
The MonsterCloud
Cyberterrorism Crisis Response program is available to any qualified
police or sheriff department that has fallen victim to a Cyberterrorism
or a ransomware attack. This comprehensive program includes:
1. Data recovery. MonsterCloud first analyses the case to
determine how to recover the locked files and servers. This process
restores all systems to their original state, then cleans them of all
malware and viruses. Then MonsterCloud secures them with its proven
technology.
2. Identify the point of infection. To prevent a re-occurrence,
MonsterCloud’s cyberterrorism experts then figure out how the
cyberterrorists gained access and infected the network.
3. Durable protection. Lastly, MonsterCloud installs software
agents to scan for zero-day payloads and other ticking time bombs. These
agents are part of MonsterCloud’s ongoing service to protect government
agencies from future attacks.
Ransomware prevents law enforcement agencies from serving their
communities
Recently, Pinhasi and his team at MonsterCloud Cybersecurity have
successfully disarmed ransomware and recovered essential computer
systems for several sheriff’s departments across the south. In all three
cases, the ransomware had effectively disabled all computer systems:
email, servers, websites, and files that held critical information.
“We’re not usually the recipients of help. We usually get called to help
others. But the day we got hit put us in desperate need of immediate
assistance,” said Ward Calhoun, chief deputy of Lauderdale County
sheriff’s department in Meridian, Mississippi. “The ransomware attack
locked us out of more than 20 years’ worth of data, including incident
reports, jail files, and current case notes — everything we needed,
day-to-day, to take care of the citizens of Lauderdale County — was in
jeopardy. MonsterCloud responded quickly and had us back to full
operational status within 48 hours.”
Watch these videos
of other cyberterrorism cases that MonsterCloud has resolved for
law-enforcement agencies.
Has your law enforcement agency been targeted by cyberterrorists?
Here’s what you should do. First: shut down all your machines to prevent
further infection on the network. Let MonsterCloud experts intervene to
minimize further infection and damage to your network and data. MonsterCloud’s
ransomware response team is ready to help with our guaranteed
ransomware recovery process.
-
24/7 availability. We know time is of the essence, so we’re
available any time to take a call or request.
-
Fast disinfection and ransomware recovery. We’ll diagnose
the extent of the virus and eradicate ransomware within a few
hours, in most cases.
-
Expert file recovery. Every situation is unique. Our computer
experts have seen every type of ransomware extortion scheme and are
skilled at restoring locked files. Attempting this yourself can result
in permanent data loss.
-
Years of experience. We’re arguably the best in the business.
Our trusted experts resolve cases that others cannot handle, and work
with businesses of all sizes – from small businesses to enterprises
with hundreds of computers. We’ve worked with all known types of
ransomware and know the DNA and fingerprints of every cyberterrorist
organization.
“When civilians get hacked and infected with ransomware, they call the
police. When law enforcement agencies get hacked and infected with
ransomware, they call MonsterCloud Cybersecurity,” added Pinhasi. “The
MonsterCloud Cyberterrorism Crisis Response program for law enforcement
is our way of giving back to the community.”
About MonsterCloud
MonsterCloud is the industry expert in fighting cyberterrorism and
ransomware recovery. With years of front-line experience, MonsterCloud
offers a comprehensive cybersecurity platform that provides companies
with both the technology and, more importantly, expertise needed to
defend themselves from hackers, data breaches, ransomware, and other
external threats. MonsterCloud reduces reputational risk and affords
companies peace of mind, knowing their businesses are constantly being
monitored and protected by some of the world’s top cybersecurity
experts. For more information, visit https://monstercloud.com.
