Montecito’s Beloved and Respected Luxury Real Estate Maven, Rebecca Riskin, Perishes in Mudslide

Riskin Partners is devastated to learn of the passing of one Montecito’s
most beloved and respected residents, Rebecca Riskin, who tragically
perished as a result of the floods and mudslides that occurred in the
aftermath of the Thomas Fire.
In her nearly 30 years as a renowned Montecito resident and
businesswoman, Rebecca crossed paths with nearly every community member
in some capacity. In addition to raising two children, Robert and Julia,
in the community, Rebecca was personally involved in more than 470 real
estate transactions totaling in excess of $2.17 billion in sales. Many
of Rebecca’s clients quickly became close personal friends as her
knowledge, strength and work ethic were eclipsed only by her unending
grace, warmth and kindness.
“The pinnacle of Rebecca’s life’s work and her lasting legacy lies in
Riskin Partners and our enduring commitment to selling Montecito real
estate,” said Dina Landi, Managing Partner, Riskin Partners. “We plan to
continue Rebecca’s legacy and love for real estate with the same level
of excellence, experience, and service that Rebecca so effortlessly
embodied.”
Rebecca grew up in a prominent Hollywood family and retired at a young
age from a successful career as a professional ballerina. After moving
to Montecito in the mid-1980s she found her true calling as the first
lady of luxury real estate. Rebecca quickly rose to prominence and
dedicated nearly three decades building her namesake firm, Riskin
Partners, an ensemble of five highly-skilled agents who specialize in
representing Montecito’s properties of distinction.
Rebecca is survived by her husband, Ken Grand; son, Robert (Fernanda)
Riskin; daughter, Julia Riskin; grandson, Lucca; mother, Ruth Drenick;
sister, Teresa Drenick; and numerous extended family members.
In this difficult time, Rebecca’s family asks for privacy as they mourn
her tragic death and celebrate her remarkable life.
Details and more information about services to follow.
ABOUT RISKIN PARTNERS
Riskin Partners is the leading real estate team in Montecito, Santa
Barbara, Hope Ranch and Carpinteria and specializes in representing
properties of distinction. Over the past decade, Rebecca Riskin, Dina
Landi, Sarah Hanacek, Robert Riskin, and Jasmine Tennis have logged in
excess of $2.17 billion in sales. In 2015 Riskin Partners set a new
Santa Barbara record with sales totaling over $335M*. Riskin Partners
prides itself on handling an extensive portfolio of distinctive
properties while providing each client with personal, hands-on, service.
For more information about Riskin Partners and their offerings, please
visit riskinpartners.com
Riskin Partners is an affiliate of Village Properties Realtors and
Christie’s International Real Estate.
* According to the Santa Barbara Multiple Listing Service
