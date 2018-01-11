Montecito’s Beloved and Respected Luxury Real Estate Maven, Rebecca Riskin, Perishes in Mudslide

Riskin Partners is devastated to learn of the passing of one Montecito’s most beloved and respected residents, Rebecca Riskin, who tragically perished as a result of the floods and mudslides that occurred in the aftermath of the Thomas Fire.

In her nearly 30 years as a renowned Montecito resident and businesswoman, Rebecca crossed paths with nearly every community member in some capacity. In addition to raising two children, Robert and Julia, in the community, Rebecca was personally involved in more than 470 real estate transactions totaling in excess of $2.17 billion in sales. Many of Rebecca’s clients quickly became close personal friends as her knowledge, strength and work ethic were eclipsed only by her unending grace, warmth and kindness.

“The pinnacle of Rebecca’s life’s work and her lasting legacy lies in Riskin Partners and our enduring commitment to selling Montecito real estate,” said Dina Landi, Managing Partner, Riskin Partners. “We plan to continue Rebecca’s legacy and love for real estate with the same level of excellence, experience, and service that Rebecca so effortlessly embodied.”

Rebecca grew up in a prominent Hollywood family and retired at a young age from a successful career as a professional ballerina. After moving to Montecito in the mid-1980s she found her true calling as the first lady of luxury real estate. Rebecca quickly rose to prominence and dedicated nearly three decades building her namesake firm, Riskin Partners, an ensemble of five highly-skilled agents who specialize in representing Montecito’s properties of distinction.

Rebecca is survived by her husband, Ken Grand; son, Robert (Fernanda) Riskin; daughter, Julia Riskin; grandson, Lucca; mother, Ruth Drenick; sister, Teresa Drenick; and numerous extended family members.

In this difficult time, Rebecca’s family asks for privacy as they mourn her tragic death and celebrate her remarkable life.

Details and more information about services to follow.

ABOUT RISKIN PARTNERS

Riskin Partners is the leading real estate team in Montecito, Santa Barbara, Hope Ranch and Carpinteria and specializes in representing properties of distinction. Over the past decade, Rebecca Riskin, Dina Landi, Sarah Hanacek, Robert Riskin, and Jasmine Tennis have logged in excess of $2.17 billion in sales. In 2015 Riskin Partners set a new Santa Barbara record with sales totaling over $335M*. Riskin Partners prides itself on handling an extensive portfolio of distinctive properties while providing each client with personal, hands-on, service. For more information about Riskin Partners and their offerings, please visit riskinpartners.com

Riskin Partners is an affiliate of Village Properties Realtors and Christie’s International Real Estate.

* According to the Santa Barbara Multiple Listing Service

Media Alert:

Link to video b-roll: https://youtu.be/aw6Xafa3Ib0

Link to photo: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/58lhfbcxqkzsgf5/AAAHyEk3k_ecYPB7L0DmsMo2a?dl=0

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180111005844/en/