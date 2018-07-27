Montenegro to Launch New Citizenship-by-Investment Program in October

Henley
& Partners, the leading global investment migration firm, has
welcomed the announcement by the Government of Montenegro that it will
launch its long-awaited citizenship-by-investment program in October. It
follows the decision a few weeks ago by another European nation,
Moldova, to award Henley
& Partners the mandate to design, implement, and promote its
much-anticipated Moldova
Citizenship-by-Investment (MCBI) program.
Henley
& Partners has accumulated over 20 years of experience working
with governments in North America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia on
the design, set-up, operation, and promotion of some of the world’s most
successful residence
and citizenship programs, raising more than USD 7 billion in foreign
direct investment (FDI).
The firm has been advising the Montenegro Government for more than eight
years on the possible introduction of an investment migration program. Dr.
Juerg Steffen, Chief Operating Officer at Henley
& Partners, says they are looking forward to working with the
government to make it a success story for the country. “With Moldova and
Montenegro, these two new attractive European programs will
significantly diversify and expand the global citizenship-by-investment
market. These programs have the potential to create a series of
genuinely significant liquidity injections into an economy, both in and
of themselves, and as pathfinders for more strategic investments that
can help modernize and diversify the economy of often smaller nations,
creating a better life for their citizens,” explains Dr. Steffen.
The Montenegro Citizenship-by-Investment Program will be limited to just
2000 applicants during a period of three years with a minimum investment
of EUR 250,000. The government will, in addition, charge a fee of EUR
100,000 per application which will be directed to a special fund for
underdeveloped areas. Montenegro is ranked 42nd on the Henley
Passport Index, offering citizens access to 123 destinations,
including Hong Kong, Singapore, the UAE, and all the countries in
Europe’s Schengen Area.
“The investment migration industry is maturing. There is both a growing
demand from investors for European options, just as developing European
sovereign states understand the potentially transformative value of
effectively managed citizenship-by-investment programs. It is a mutually
beneficial exchange, and it is also very much the direction in which the
world is heading, as globalization becomes an undeniable feature of
modern life,” concludes Dr. Steffen.
