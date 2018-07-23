Monterey Peninsula Airport District : And United Airlines Announce Twice Daily Nonstop Service Between Monterey And Denver

MONTEREY, Calif., July 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Monterey Peninsula Airport District and United Airlines today announced new, twice daily nonstop service between Monterey Regional Airport and Denver International Airport, beginning Oct. 4, 2018. The flights are now available for purchase on united.com.

United's new service from Monterey connects California's Central Coast with the airline's Denver hub and complements United's existing flights between Monterey and Los Angeles and San Francisco. The Denver flights offer customers almost 100 connection opportunities to key business and leisure destinations throughout the U.S. Midwest and East Coast.

"I'd like to thank United Airlines for their commitment to the Central Coast market as demonstrated by today's exciting announcement," said Carl Miller, Chairman of Monterey Peninsula Airport District.

"We are pleased to respond to the needs of our customers by expanding our presence in Monterey and offering our customers more service and more opportunities to connect to United's domestic and international route network," said Janet Lamkin, United's President of California. "Our newest nonstop between California's Central Coast and Denver complements our existing service to our West Coast gateways in Los Angeles and San Francisco and offers more opportunities for our customers to connect to key domestic and international business and leisure destinations."

"I'd also like to thank the Board of Directors of the Monterey Peninsula Airport District for their tireless effort to make the Monterey Regional Airport a key and vital contributor to the economic vibrance of the Central Coast region," said Michael La Pier, Executive Director, Monterey Regional Airport. "They recognize the importance convenient and reliable air service plays in the continued success of our major employers in both the hospitality and agriculture industries.

"Finally, I'd like to acknowledge and thank the many businesses, organizations and agencies that have worked to make today's announcement a reality," La Pier said. "The many entities that pledged financial support, time and effort through and with Team Fly Monterey played a key role in making this a reality. Attracting new air service of this importance is a difficult proposition and requires a committed community effort. The entire community should be proud and, hopefully, very excited today."

Monterey is now better positioned than ever as a convenient destination for business and leisure travelers from throughout the country and the world.

