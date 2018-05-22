Montgomery County MD : Opening of Long Branch Outdoor Pool Postponed Due to Weather-Related Construction Delays

For Immediate Release: Monday, May 21, 2018

The traditional Memorial Day weekend opening of the Long Branch Outdoor Pool, located at 8700 Piney Branch Road in Silver Spring, has been delayed by recent rainfall that resulted in construction delays.

Necessary repairs to the pool, which require warm and dry weather conditions, were delayed over the last two weeks due to rain.

The department is working to complete work at the pool and expects repairs to be completed by Saturday, June 9, weather permitting.

The wet weather has also delayed the opening of the 'baby' (wading) pools at the Germantown Outdoor Pool, located at 18905 Kingsview Drive in Germantown and the Sergeant Hector I. Ayala Wheaton Glenmont Outdoor Pool, located at 12621 Dalewood Drive in Wheaton. All other pools at Germantown and Wheaton locations will be open to the public for Memorial Day weekend. Work on the baby pools is expected to be completed by Saturday, June 2.

Continuous updates will be available on the Recreation Department website at http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/rec,@MoCoRec, and on the department's Facebookpage.

For a full listing of all of Montgomery County Recreation's outdoor pools, visit

http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/rec/thingstodo/aquatics/outdoor.html.

###

Release ID: 18-560Media Contact: Carmen Berrios Martinez 240-777-6875