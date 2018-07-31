Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Mood among UK consumers, firms remains fragile - surveys

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 01:12am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Shoppers and tourists walk along Oxford Street during the sales in central London, Britain

LONDON (Reuters) - Confidence among British consumers and businesses remains stuck well below levels before the Brexit vote in 2016, surveys showed on Tuesday, two days before an expected interest rate increase by the Bank of England.

One polling firm said the lack of clarity about leaving the European Union in March next year was likely to be a drag on consumer confidence in the months ahead.

Britain's headline gauge of consumer confidence, compiled by market research firm GfK for the European Commission, edged down -10 in July from -9 in June, a touch weaker than expected by economists who took part in a Reuters poll.

Joe Staton, GfK's client strategy director, said consumers appeared to be particularly susceptible to bad news against the backdrop of the uncertainty about Brexit.

"In the medium term, and during the uncertainty in the run-up to the UK leaving the European Union in eight months, it is hard to forecast what kind of good news will change the numbers from negative to positive," Staton said

A separate measure of consumer confidence produced by YouGov for the Centre for Economics and Business Research showed a marginal rise in July but still down notably from before the Brexit vote.

Among companies, Lloyds Bank's business confidence barometer remained unchanged at 29 percent, much weaker than levels of around 40 and 50 percent before the Brexit referendum. There was a slight improvement in optimism about the economy but it remained weaker than at the start of 2018, Lloyds said.

The Bank of England is widely expected to raise interest rates to 0.75 percent on Thursday even as Britain's economy grows only slowly. The BoE thinks inflation pressures are rising despite the sluggish performance of the economy.

Lloyds said 23 percent of firms taking part in its survey said that official interest rates at 1 percent would have a "significant negative" impact on their business.

(Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Andy Bruce)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07/30SMMT SOCIETY OF MOTOR MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS : Exports drive UK car production in first half as industry urges all Brexit negotiators to safeguard frictionless trade
PU
07/30U.S. sees little impact from Keystone XL pipeline's planned route
RE
07/30Samsung Elec second quarter profit up 5.7 percent on-year, buoyed by chips
RE
07/30Spotify's music industry liaison Troy Carter to depart
RE
07/30Irish central bank warns overheating pressures may emerge
RE
07/30Mood among UK consumers, firms remains fragile - surveys
RE
07/30U.S., MEXICO PLAN NAFTA MINISTERIAL TALKS ON THURSDAY : sources
RE
07/30IMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : Managing Director Christine Lagarde Appoints Rhoda Weeks-Brown as General Counsel of the and Director of the Legal Department
PU
07/30TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE : Commissioner miller shuts down state and federal fever tick spray operations citing livestock deaths and rancher complaints
PU
07/30CURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL : Digital Currency Exchange debuted on NASDAQ, UCC rose sharply at the opening
AQ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : Business Confidence remains unchanged as economic optimism edges up
2CBS CORPORATION : CBS : CEO Moonves survives board meeting amid misconduct probe
3CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED : Central Petroleum Limited Retirement of Managing Director
4REALM RESOURCES : Change in substantial holding - Bidder now has 92.73%
5CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED : Carnarvon Petroleum Limited Dorado-1 Drilling Update

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.