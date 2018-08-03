Moody’s Upgrades Ratings of Oxea to B2 With Stable Outlook

The international rating agency Moody’s Investors Service has upgraded
the corporate family rating (CFR) for the chemical company Oxea to B2
from B3. At the same time, Moody’s upgraded the rating of Oxea’s
EUR 475 million and USD 500 million senior secured term loans to B2 from
B3. The outlook on all ratings was described as stable. The upgrade
reflects Oxea’s better than expected operating performance over the past
twelve months, including safely completing the turnaround at the plant
in Oberhausen, Germany. Moody’s decision was also supported by Oxea’s
leading market position as a global merchant producer of oxo chemicals
with a track record of maintaining and growing its market share across a
diverse product line. Moody’s cited a good liquidity profile and a
strong shareholder as additional factors contributing to the rating
increase.
“We are pleased that in recognition of Oxea’s sustained strong
performance, Moody’s has upgraded our credit ratings to B2. It
acknowledges the significant deleveraging over the past two years and
the success of our selective growth strategy driven by our CEO Dr. Salim
Al Huthaili,” said Stefan Schmidt, Oxea’s Chief Financial Officer. “This
further encourages us to continue to invest in the expansion of our
global capacities to support the attractive market growth for
oxo derivatives,” he continued.
About Oxea
Oxea is a global manufacturer of oxo
intermediates and oxo derivatives, such as alcohols, polyols, carboxylic
acids, specialty esters, and amines. These products are used for the
production of high-quality coatings, lubricants, cosmetics and
pharmaceutical products, flavorings and fragrances, printing inks and
plastics. Oxea employs more than 1,400 people worldwide. Oxea is part of
the Oman Oil Company S.A.O.C. (OOC), a commercial company wholly owned
by the Government of Oman. Established in 1996, it pursues investment
opportunities in the wider energy sector both inside and outside Oman.
OOC plays an important role in the Sultanate's efforts to diversify the
economy and to promote domestic and foreign investments.
For more information about Oxea, visit www.oxea-chemicals.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180803005226/en/