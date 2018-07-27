|
Moog Reports Third Quarter Results
07/27/2018 | 01:51pm CEST
Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A and MOG.B) announced today financial results for
the quarter ended June 30, 2018.
Third Quarter Highlights
-
Sales of $692 million, up 11% from a year ago;
-
Earnings before income taxes, up 14% year over year;
-
Diluted earnings per share of $1.13, up 2% from a year ago;
-
Operating margins of 10.7%, up from 10.2% last year;
-
Tax rate at 25.8% versus an unusually low rate in last year’s Q3;
-
$1 million cash flow from operating activities, including incremental
pension contributions;
-
Payment of quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, on June 1st.
Segment Results
Total Aircraft Controls sales in the quarter were $300 million, up 6%
year over year. Commercial aircraft revenues increased 2%, to $156
million. Strong aftermarket sales, up 22% to $37 million, offset lower
OEM sales. Boeing OEM sales of $60 million were off 3%. Sales of OEM
products to Airbus were down 7%, to $37 million, driven by softer A350
program sales.
Military aircraft sales of $144 million were 11% higher than a year ago.
Military OEM sales increased 10% on very strong F-35 sales. Military
aftermarket sales of $48 million were 12% higher due to an increase in
F-18 and V-22 spares activity.
Space and Defense segment sales were $150 million, up 17% year over
year. Space sales were 21% higher, the result of very strong avionics
product sales on new DoD platforms and launch vehicle program activity
at NASA. Defense sales were up 15% on increased demand for legacy pan
and tilt products. Security products for UAV tracking also contributed,
the result of a small acquisition completed early in the quarter.
Industrial Systems segment sales in the quarter were $243 million, 13%
higher than a year ago. Excluding currency effects and acquisitions,
organic sales increased 5%. Industrial automation sales were up a
healthy 16%, to $115 million, helped by the recent VUES Brno acquisition
in the Czech Republic. Energy sales were up 29% on sales of exploration
and power generation products. Medical market sales were 19% higher.
Sales for simulation and test products were down 20% as last year’s
third quarter was unusually strong.
Consolidated 12-month backlog was $1.5 billion.
Fiscal 2018 Outlook
-
Sales of $2.7 billion, up 8% over last year and increased $20 million
from 90 days ago;
-
GAAP earnings per share of $2.67, plus or minus $0.10;
-
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share increased $0.02 to $4.42, plus or
minus $0.10, excluding the impact of previously announced wind energy
restructuring and tax reform effects;
-
Non-GAAP operating margins of 10.8% and GAAP operating margins of 9.6%;
-
Cash flow from operating activities of $150 million, including
incremental pension contributions.
“Q3 continues our positive quarterly performance pattern,” said John
Scannell, Chairman and CEO. “Today we’re fine tuning our full-year
guidance to reflect recent acquisition activity and higher sales in
certain product lines. Our major markets of defense, commercial aircraft
and industrial are all performing well and we’re optimistic that we’ll
continue to see healthy organic growth over the next couple of years.”
In conjunction with today’s release, Moog will host a conference call
beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET, which will be broadcast live over the
Internet. John Scannell, Chairman and CEO, and Don Fishback, CFO, will
host the call. Listeners can access the call live or in replay mode at www.moog.com/investors/communications.
Supplemental financial data will be available on the webcast web page 90
minutes prior to the conference call.
Moog Inc. is a worldwide designer, manufacturer, and integrator of
precision control components and systems. Moog’s high-performance
systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space
vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, automated industrial machinery,
wind energy, marine and medical equipment. Additional information about
the company can be found at www.moog.com.
Cautionary Statement
Information included or incorporated by reference in this report that
does not consist of historical facts, including statements accompanied
by or containing words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “believes,”
“expects,” “expected,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “approximate,”
“estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “outlook,” “forecast,”
“anticipates,” “presume” and “assume,” are forward-looking statements.
Such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor
provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current views
with respect to certain current and future events and financial
performance and are not guarantees of future performance. This includes
but is not limited to, the Company’s expectation and ability to pay a
quarterly cash dividend on its common stock in the future, subject to
the determination by the board of directors, and based on an evaluation
of company earnings, financial condition and requirements, business
conditions, capital allocation determinations and other factors, risks
and uncertainties. The impact or occurrence of these could cause actual
results to differ materially from the expected results described in the
forward-looking statements. These important factors, risks and
uncertainties include:
-
the markets we serve are cyclical and sensitive to domestic and
foreign economic conditions and events, which may cause our operating
results to fluctuate;
-
we operate in highly competitive markets with competitors who may have
greater resources than we possess;
-
we depend heavily on government contracts that may not be fully funded
or may be terminated, and the failure to receive funding or the
termination of one or more of these contracts could reduce our sales
and increase our costs;
-
we make estimates in accounting for long-term contracts, and changes
in these estimates may have significant impacts on our earnings;
-
we enter into fixed-price contracts, which could subject us to losses
if we have cost overruns;
-
we may not realize the full amounts reflected in our backlog as
revenue, which could adversely affect our future revenue and growth
prospects;
-
if our subcontractors or suppliers fail to perform their contractual
obligations, our prime contract performance and our ability to obtain
future business could be materially and adversely impacted;
-
contracting on government programs is subject to significant
regulation, including rules related to bidding, billing and accounting
kickbacks and false claims, and any non-compliance could subject us to
fines and penalties or possible debarment;
-
the loss of The Boeing Company as a customer or a significant
reduction in sales to The Boeing Company could adversely impact our
operating results;
-
our new product research and development efforts may not be successful
which could reduce our sales and earnings;
-
our inability to adequately enforce and protect our intellectual
property or defend against assertions of infringement could prevent or
restrict our ability to compete;
-
our business operations may be adversely affected by information
systems interruptions, intrusions or new software implementations;
-
our indebtedness and restrictive covenants under our credit facilities
could limit our operational and financial flexibility;
-
significant changes in discount rates, rates of return on pension
assets, mortality tables and other factors could adversely affect our
earnings and equity and increase our pension funding requirements;
-
a write-off of all or part of our goodwill or other intangible assets
could adversely affect our operating results and net worth;
-
our sales and earnings may be affected if we cannot identify, acquire
or integrate strategic acquisitions, or if we engage in divesting
activities;
-
our operations in foreign countries expose us to political and
currency risks and adverse changes in local legal and regulatory
environments;
-
unforeseen exposure to additional income tax liabilities may affect
our operating results;
-
government regulations could limit our ability to sell our products
outside the United States and otherwise adversely affect our business;
-
the failure or misuse of our products may damage our reputation,
necessitate a product recall or result in claims against us that
exceed our insurance coverage, thereby requiring us to pay significant
damages;
-
future terror attacks, war, natural disasters or other catastrophic
events beyond our control could negatively impact our business;
-
our operations are subject to environmental laws, and complying with
those laws may cause us to incur significant costs; and
-
we are involved in various legal proceedings, the outcome of which may
be unfavorable to us.
These factors are not exhaustive. New factors, risks and uncertainties
may emerge from time to time that may affect the forward-looking
statements made herein. Given these factors, risks and uncertainties,
investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements
as predictive of future results. We disclaim any obligation to update
the forward-looking statements made in this report.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Moog Inc.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
2018
|
|
|
July 1,
2017
|
|
|
June 30,
2018
|
|
|
July 1,
2017
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
$
|
692,018
|
|
|
|
$
|
626,183
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,008,602
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,848,256
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
|
492,234
|
|
|
|
443,769
|
|
|
|
1,424,731
|
|
|
|
1,308,256
|
|
Inventory write-down - restructuring
|
|
|
|
2,398
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
9,727
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
|
197,386
|
|
|
|
182,414
|
|
|
|
574,144
|
|
|
|
540,000
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
|
31,040
|
|
|
|
36,314
|
|
|
|
97,545
|
|
|
|
107,828
|
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
|
|
|
103,053
|
|
|
|
89,144
|
|
|
|
299,002
|
|
|
|
261,271
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
|
8,850
|
|
|
|
8,654
|
|
|
|
26,585
|
|
|
|
25,789
|
|
Restructuring
|
|
|
|
(1,549
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
22,509
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
1,037
|
|
|
|
29
|
|
|
|
45
|
|
|
|
12,148
|
|
Earnings before income taxes
|
|
|
|
54,955
|
|
|
|
48,273
|
|
|
|
128,458
|
|
|
|
132,964
|
|
Income taxes
|
|
|
|
14,205
|
|
|
|
8,185
|
|
|
|
72,444
|
|
|
|
31,156
|
|
Net earnings attributable to Moog and noncontrolling interest
|
|
|
|
40,750
|
|
|
|
40,088
|
|
|
|
56,014
|
|
|
|
101,808
|
|
Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
|
|
|
67
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
67
|
|
|
|
(870
|
)
|
Net earnings attributable to Moog
|
|
|
|
$
|
40,683
|
|
|
|
$
|
40,088
|
|
|
|
$
|
55,947
|
|
|
|
$
|
102,678
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings per share attributable to Moog
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.14
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.12
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.56
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.86
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.13
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.11
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.55
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.83
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends declared per share
|
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.25
|
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average common shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
35,762,918
|
|
|
|
35,847,842
|
|
|
|
35,768,471
|
|
|
|
35,868,315
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
36,143,367
|
|
|
|
36,212,779
|
|
|
|
36,174,759
|
|
|
|
36,240,794
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Results shown in the previous table include the impacts of the Tax Cuts
and Jobs Act of 2017 and restructuring charges. The table below adjusts
the income taxes, net earnings and diluted net earnings per share
attributable to Moog to exclude these impacts.
Reconciliation to non-GAAP adjusted income taxes, net earnings and
diluted net earnings per share attributable to Moog:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
2018
|
|
|
July 1,
2017
|
|
|
June 30,
2018
|
|
|
July 1,
2017
|
As Reported:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings before income taxes
|
|
|
|
$
|
54,955
|
|
|
|
$
|
48,273
|
|
|
|
$
|
128,458
|
|
|
|
$
|
132,964
|
|
Income taxes
|
|
|
|
14,205
|
|
|
|
8,185
|
|
|
|
72,444
|
|
|
|
31,156
|
|
Effective income tax rate
|
|
|
|
25.8
|
%
|
|
|
17.0
|
%
|
|
|
56.4
|
%
|
|
|
23.4
|
%
|
Net earnings attributable to Moog and noncontrolling interest
|
|
|
|
40,750
|
|
|
|
40,088
|
|
|
|
56,014
|
|
|
|
101,808
|
|
Net earnings attributable to Moog
|
|
|
|
40,683
|
|
|
|
40,088
|
|
|
|
55,947
|
|
|
|
102,678
|
|
Diluted net earnings per share attributable to Moog
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.13
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.11
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.55
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.83
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP Adjustments - Due to Restructuring:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings before income taxes
|
|
|
|
$
|
849
|
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
|
$
|
32,236
|
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
Income taxes
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
5,485
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Net earnings attributable to Moog
|
|
|
|
849
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
26,751
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Diluted net earnings per share attributable to Moog
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.74
|
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP Adjustments - Due to Tax Reform:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income taxes
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(36,776
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Net earnings attributable to Moog
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
36,776
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Diluted net earnings per share attributable to Moog
|
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.02
|
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As Adjusted:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings before income taxes
|
|
|
|
$
|
55,804
|
|
|
|
$
|
48,273
|
|
|
|
$
|
160,694
|
|
|
|
$
|
132,964
|
|
Income taxes
|
|
|
|
14,205
|
|
|
|
8,185
|
|
|
|
41,153
|
|
|
|
31,156
|
|
Effective income tax rate
|
|
|
|
25.5
|
%
|
|
|
17.0
|
%
|
|
|
25.6
|
%
|
|
|
23.4
|
%
|
Net earnings attributable to Moog and noncontrolling interest
|
|
|
|
41,599
|
|
|
|
40,088
|
|
|
|
119,541
|
|
|
|
101,808
|
|
Net earnings attributable to Moog
|
|
|
|
41,532
|
|
|
|
40,088
|
|
|
|
119,474
|
|
|
|
102,678
|
|
Diluted net earnings per share attributable to Moog
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.15
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.11
|
|
|
|
$
|
3.30
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.83
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Moog Inc.
CONSOLIDATED SALES AND OPERATING PROFIT
(dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
2018
|
|
|
July 1,
2017
|
|
|
June 30,
2018
|
|
|
July 1,
2017
|
Net sales:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aircraft Controls
|
|
|
|
$
|
299,605
|
|
|
|
$
|
282,555
|
|
|
|
$
|
889,578
|
|
|
|
$
|
840,666
|
|
Space and Defense Controls
|
|
|
|
149,815
|
|
|
|
128,049
|
|
|
|
426,735
|
|
|
|
389,473
|
|
Industrial Systems
|
|
|
|
242,598
|
|
|
|
215,579
|
|
|
|
692,289
|
|
|
|
618,117
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
$
|
692,018
|
|
|
|
$
|
626,183
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,008,602
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,848,256
|
|
Operating profit:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aircraft Controls
|
|
|
|
$
|
33,342
|
|
|
|
$
|
29,080
|
|
|
|
$
|
97,590
|
|
|
|
$
|
83,372
|
|
|
|
|
|
11.1
|
%
|
|
|
10.3
|
%
|
|
|
11.0
|
%
|
|
|
9.9
|
%
|
Space and Defense Controls
|
|
|
|
16,513
|
|
|
|
12,789
|
|
|
|
49,643
|
|
|
|
33,258
|
|
|
|
|
|
11.0
|
%
|
|
|
10.0
|
%
|
|
|
11.6
|
%
|
|
|
8.5
|
%
|
Industrial Systems
|
|
|
|
24,283
|
|
|
|
21,726
|
|
|
|
37,479
|
|
|
|
64,154
|
|
|
|
|
|
10.0
|
%
|
|
|
10.1
|
%
|
|
|
5.4
|
%
|
|
|
10.4
|
%
|
Total operating profit
|
|
|
|
74,138
|
|
|
|
63,595
|
|
|
|
184,712
|
|
|
|
180,784
|
|
|
|
|
|
10.7
|
%
|
|
|
10.2
|
%
|
|
|
9.2
|
%
|
|
|
9.8
|
%
|
Deductions from operating profit:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
8,850
|
|
|
|
8,654
|
|
|
|
26,585
|
|
|
|
25,789
|
|
Equity-based compensation expense
|
|
|
|
894
|
|
|
|
997
|
|
|
|
4,394
|
|
|
|
4,151
|
|
Corporate and other expenses, net
|
|
|
|
9,439
|
|
|
|
5,671
|
|
|
|
25,275
|
|
|
|
17,880
|
|
Earnings before income taxes
|
|
|
|
$
|
54,955
|
|
|
|
$
|
48,273
|
|
|
|
$
|
128,458
|
|
|
|
$
|
132,964
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Profit and Margins - as adjusted
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
2018
|
|
|
July 1,
2017
|
|
|
June 30,
2018
|
|
|
July 1,
2017
|
Industrial Systems operating profit - as reported
|
|
|
|
$
|
24,283
|
|
|
|
$
|
21,726
|
|
|
|
$
|
37,479
|
|
|
|
$
|
64,154
|
|
Inventory write-down - restructuring
|
|
|
|
2,398
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
9,727
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Restructuring
|
|
|
|
(1,549
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
22,509
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Industrial Systems operating profit- as adjusted
|
|
|
|
25,132
|
|
|
|
21,726
|
|
|
|
69,715
|
|
|
|
64,154
|
|
|
|
|
|
10.4
|
%
|
|
|
10.1
|
%
|
|
|
10.1
|
%
|
|
|
10.4
|
%
|
Total operating profit - as adjusted
|
|
|
|
$
|
74,987
|
|
|
|
$
|
63,595
|
|
|
|
$
|
216,948
|
|
|
|
$
|
180,784
|
|
|
|
|
|
10.8
|
%
|
|
|
10.2
|
%
|
|
|
10.8
|
%
|
|
|
9.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Moog Inc.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
2018
|
|
|
September 30,
2017
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
$
|
157,269
|
|
|
|
$
|
368,073
|
|
Receivables
|
|
|
|
757,455
|
|
|
|
727,740
|
|
Inventories
|
|
|
|
514,578
|
|
|
|
489,127
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
|
50,215
|
|
|
|
41,499
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
|
1,479,517
|
|
|
|
1,626,439
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
|
|
546,598
|
|
|
|
522,991
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
|
790,826
|
|
|
|
774,268
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
|
112,838
|
|
|
|
108,818
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
|
13,214
|
|
|
|
26,558
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
|
35,860
|
|
|
|
31,518
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,978,853
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,090,592
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term borrowings
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,416
|
|
|
|
$
|
89
|
|
Current installments of long-term debt
|
|
|
|
393
|
|
|
|
295
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
|
190,092
|
|
|
|
170,878
|
|
Accrued compensation
|
|
|
|
144,712
|
|
|
|
148,406
|
|
Customer advances
|
|
|
|
163,318
|
|
|
|
159,274
|
|
Contract loss reserves
|
|
|
|
41,143
|
|
|
|
43,214
|
|
Other accrued liabilities
|
|
|
|
113,956
|
|
|
|
107,278
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
|
655,030
|
|
|
|
629,434
|
|
Long-term debt, excluding current installments
|
|
|
|
858,425
|
|
|
|
956,653
|
|
Long-term pension and retirement obligations
|
|
|
|
118,862
|
|
|
|
271,272
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
|
47,722
|
|
|
|
13,320
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
|
|
36,021
|
|
|
|
5,609
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
|
1,716,060
|
|
|
|
1,876,288
|
|
Commitment and contingencies
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Shareholders’ equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock - Class A
|
|
|
|
43,780
|
|
|
|
43,704
|
|
Common stock - Class B
|
|
|
|
7,500
|
|
|
|
7,576
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
|
486,510
|
|
|
|
492,246
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
|
1,941,902
|
|
|
|
1,847,819
|
|
Treasury shares
|
|
|
|
(739,042
|
)
|
|
|
(739,157
|
)
|
Stock Employee Compensation Trust
|
|
|
|
(89,904
|
)
|
|
|
(89,919
|
)
|
Supplemental Retirement Plan Trust
|
|
|
|
(11,736
|
)
|
|
|
(12,474
|
)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
|
(376,743
|
)
|
|
|
(335,491
|
)
|
Total Moog shareholders’ equity
|
|
|
|
1,262,267
|
|
|
|
1,214,304
|
|
Noncontrolling interest
|
|
|
|
526
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Total shareholders’ equity
|
|
|
|
1,262,793
|
|
|
|
1,214,304
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,978,853
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,090,592
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Moog Inc.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
2018
|
|
|
July 1,
2017
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings attributable to Moog and noncontrolling interest
|
|
|
|
$
|
56,014
|
|
|
|
$
|
101,808
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided (used) by
operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
|
54,693
|
|
|
|
53,027
|
|
Amortization
|
|
|
|
13,628
|
|
|
|
14,078
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
|
35,549
|
|
|
|
2,968
|
|
Equity-based compensation expense
|
|
|
|
4,394
|
|
|
|
4,151
|
|
Impairment of long-lived assets and inventory write-down associated
with restructuring
|
|
|
|
24,246
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
4,743
|
|
|
|
15,493
|
|
Changes in assets and liabilities providing (using) cash:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Receivables
|
|
|
|
(27,597
|
)
|
|
|
176
|
|
Inventories
|
|
|
|
(27,840
|
)
|
|
|
3,786
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
|
12,778
|
|
|
|
11,312
|
|
Customer advances
|
|
|
|
(165
|
)
|
|
|
(3,097
|
)
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
|
|
11,709
|
|
|
|
(180
|
)
|
Accrued income taxes
|
|
|
|
(1,817
|
)
|
|
|
(2,767
|
)
|
Net pension and post retirement liabilities
|
|
|
|
(130,135
|
)
|
|
|
(25,982
|
)
|
Other assets and liabilities
|
|
|
|
16,150
|
|
|
|
(5,449
|
)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
|
46,350
|
|
|
|
169,324
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired
|
|
|
|
(47,947
|
)
|
|
|
(40,545
|
)
|
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
|
(70,759
|
)
|
|
|
(45,349
|
)
|
Other investing transactions
|
|
|
|
(3,609
|
)
|
|
|
3,031
|
|
Net cash (used) by investing activities
|
|
|
|
(122,315
|
)
|
|
|
(82,863
|
)
|
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net short-term borrowings (repayments)
|
|
|
|
1,357
|
|
|
|
(1,280
|
)
|
Proceeds from revolving lines of credit
|
|
|
|
301,500
|
|
|
|
185,045
|
|
Payments on revolving lines of credit
|
|
|
|
(411,610
|
)
|
|
|
(235,045
|
)
|
Proceeds from long-term debt
|
|
|
|
11,216
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Payments on long-term debt
|
|
|
|
(21,849
|
)
|
|
|
(133
|
)
|
Payment of dividends
|
|
|
|
(8,941
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Proceeds from sale of treasury stock
|
|
|
|
2,451
|
|
|
|
2,135
|
|
Purchase of outstanding shares for treasury
|
|
|
|
(5,210
|
)
|
|
|
(5,714
|
)
|
Proceeds from sale of stock held by SECT
|
|
|
|
1,941
|
|
|
|
867
|
|
Purchase of stock held by SECT
|
|
|
|
(8,444
|
)
|
|
|
(12,162
|
)
|
Other financing transactions
|
|
|
|
484
|
|
|
|
(1,656
|
)
|
Net cash (used) by financing activities
|
|
|
|
(137,105
|
)
|
|
|
(67,943
|
)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|
|
|
|
2,266
|
|
|
|
895
|
|
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
(210,804
|
)
|
|
|
19,413
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
|
|
|
368,073
|
|
|
|
325,128
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
|
|
|
$
|
157,269
|
|
|
|
$
|
344,541
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180727005096/en/
© Business Wire 2018
|
|