Moog Reports Third Quarter Results

Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A and MOG.B) announced today financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Third Quarter Highlights

Sales of $692 million, up 11% from a year ago;

Earnings before income taxes, up 14% year over year;

Diluted earnings per share of $1.13, up 2% from a year ago;

Operating margins of 10.7%, up from 10.2% last year;

Tax rate at 25.8% versus an unusually low rate in last year’s Q3;

$1 million cash flow from operating activities, including incremental pension contributions;

Payment of quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, on June 1st.

Segment Results

Total Aircraft Controls sales in the quarter were $300 million, up 6% year over year. Commercial aircraft revenues increased 2%, to $156 million. Strong aftermarket sales, up 22% to $37 million, offset lower OEM sales. Boeing OEM sales of $60 million were off 3%. Sales of OEM products to Airbus were down 7%, to $37 million, driven by softer A350 program sales.

Military aircraft sales of $144 million were 11% higher than a year ago. Military OEM sales increased 10% on very strong F-35 sales. Military aftermarket sales of $48 million were 12% higher due to an increase in F-18 and V-22 spares activity.

Space and Defense segment sales were $150 million, up 17% year over year. Space sales were 21% higher, the result of very strong avionics product sales on new DoD platforms and launch vehicle program activity at NASA. Defense sales were up 15% on increased demand for legacy pan and tilt products. Security products for UAV tracking also contributed, the result of a small acquisition completed early in the quarter.

Industrial Systems segment sales in the quarter were $243 million, 13% higher than a year ago. Excluding currency effects and acquisitions, organic sales increased 5%. Industrial automation sales were up a healthy 16%, to $115 million, helped by the recent VUES Brno acquisition in the Czech Republic. Energy sales were up 29% on sales of exploration and power generation products. Medical market sales were 19% higher. Sales for simulation and test products were down 20% as last year’s third quarter was unusually strong.

Consolidated 12-month backlog was $1.5 billion.

Fiscal 2018 Outlook

Sales of $2.7 billion, up 8% over last year and increased $20 million from 90 days ago;

GAAP earnings per share of $2.67, plus or minus $0.10;

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share increased $0.02 to $4.42, plus or minus $0.10, excluding the impact of previously announced wind energy restructuring and tax reform effects;

Non-GAAP operating margins of 10.8% and GAAP operating margins of 9.6%;

Cash flow from operating activities of $150 million, including incremental pension contributions.

“Q3 continues our positive quarterly performance pattern,” said John Scannell, Chairman and CEO. “Today we’re fine tuning our full-year guidance to reflect recent acquisition activity and higher sales in certain product lines. Our major markets of defense, commercial aircraft and industrial are all performing well and we’re optimistic that we’ll continue to see healthy organic growth over the next couple of years.”

In conjunction with today’s release, Moog will host a conference call beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET, which will be broadcast live over the Internet. John Scannell, Chairman and CEO, and Don Fishback, CFO, will host the call. Listeners can access the call live or in replay mode at www.moog.com/investors/communications. Supplemental financial data will be available on the webcast web page 90 minutes prior to the conference call.

Moog Inc. is a worldwide designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision control components and systems. Moog’s high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, automated industrial machinery, wind energy, marine and medical equipment. Additional information about the company can be found at www.moog.com.

Cautionary Statement

Information included or incorporated by reference in this report that does not consist of historical facts, including statements accompanied by or containing words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “believes,” “expects,” “expected,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “approximate,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “outlook,” “forecast,” “anticipates,” “presume” and “assume,” are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to certain current and future events and financial performance and are not guarantees of future performance. This includes but is not limited to, the Company’s expectation and ability to pay a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock in the future, subject to the determination by the board of directors, and based on an evaluation of company earnings, financial condition and requirements, business conditions, capital allocation determinations and other factors, risks and uncertainties. The impact or occurrence of these could cause actual results to differ materially from the expected results described in the forward-looking statements. These important factors, risks and uncertainties include:

the markets we serve are cyclical and sensitive to domestic and foreign economic conditions and events, which may cause our operating results to fluctuate;

we operate in highly competitive markets with competitors who may have greater resources than we possess;

we depend heavily on government contracts that may not be fully funded or may be terminated, and the failure to receive funding or the termination of one or more of these contracts could reduce our sales and increase our costs;

we make estimates in accounting for long-term contracts, and changes in these estimates may have significant impacts on our earnings;

we enter into fixed-price contracts, which could subject us to losses if we have cost overruns;

we may not realize the full amounts reflected in our backlog as revenue, which could adversely affect our future revenue and growth prospects;

if our subcontractors or suppliers fail to perform their contractual obligations, our prime contract performance and our ability to obtain future business could be materially and adversely impacted;

contracting on government programs is subject to significant regulation, including rules related to bidding, billing and accounting kickbacks and false claims, and any non-compliance could subject us to fines and penalties or possible debarment;

the loss of The Boeing Company as a customer or a significant reduction in sales to The Boeing Company could adversely impact our operating results;

our new product research and development efforts may not be successful which could reduce our sales and earnings;

our inability to adequately enforce and protect our intellectual property or defend against assertions of infringement could prevent or restrict our ability to compete;

our business operations may be adversely affected by information systems interruptions, intrusions or new software implementations;

our indebtedness and restrictive covenants under our credit facilities could limit our operational and financial flexibility;

significant changes in discount rates, rates of return on pension assets, mortality tables and other factors could adversely affect our earnings and equity and increase our pension funding requirements;

a write-off of all or part of our goodwill or other intangible assets could adversely affect our operating results and net worth;

our sales and earnings may be affected if we cannot identify, acquire or integrate strategic acquisitions, or if we engage in divesting activities;

our operations in foreign countries expose us to political and currency risks and adverse changes in local legal and regulatory environments;

unforeseen exposure to additional income tax liabilities may affect our operating results;

government regulations could limit our ability to sell our products outside the United States and otherwise adversely affect our business;

the failure or misuse of our products may damage our reputation, necessitate a product recall or result in claims against us that exceed our insurance coverage, thereby requiring us to pay significant damages;

future terror attacks, war, natural disasters or other catastrophic events beyond our control could negatively impact our business;

our operations are subject to environmental laws, and complying with those laws may cause us to incur significant costs; and

we are involved in various legal proceedings, the outcome of which may be unfavorable to us.

These factors are not exhaustive. New factors, risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time that may affect the forward-looking statements made herein. Given these factors, risks and uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as predictive of future results. We disclaim any obligation to update the forward-looking statements made in this report.

Moog Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30,

2018 July 1,

2017 June 30,

2018 July 1,

2017 Net sales $ 692,018 $ 626,183 $ 2,008,602 $ 1,848,256 Cost of sales 492,234 443,769 1,424,731 1,308,256 Inventory write-down - restructuring 2,398 — 9,727 — Gross profit 197,386 182,414 574,144 540,000 Research and development 31,040 36,314 97,545 107,828 Selling, general and administrative 103,053 89,144 299,002 261,271 Interest 8,850 8,654 26,585 25,789 Restructuring (1,549 ) — 22,509 — Other 1,037 29 45 12,148 Earnings before income taxes 54,955 48,273 128,458 132,964 Income taxes 14,205 8,185 72,444 31,156 Net earnings attributable to Moog and noncontrolling interest 40,750 40,088 56,014 101,808 Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 67 — 67 (870 ) Net earnings attributable to Moog $ 40,683 $ 40,088 $ 55,947 $ 102,678 Net earnings per share attributable to Moog Basic $ 1.14 $ 1.12 $ 1.56 $ 2.86 Diluted $ 1.13 $ 1.11 $ 1.55 $ 2.83 Dividends declared per share $ — $ — $ 0.25 $ — Average common shares outstanding Basic 35,762,918 35,847,842 35,768,471 35,868,315 Diluted 36,143,367 36,212,779 36,174,759 36,240,794

Results shown in the previous table include the impacts of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 and restructuring charges. The table below adjusts the income taxes, net earnings and diluted net earnings per share attributable to Moog to exclude these impacts.

Reconciliation to non-GAAP adjusted income taxes, net earnings and diluted net earnings per share attributable to Moog:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30,

2018 July 1,

2017 June 30,

2018 July 1,

2017 As Reported: Earnings before income taxes $ 54,955 $ 48,273 $ 128,458 $ 132,964 Income taxes 14,205 8,185 72,444 31,156 Effective income tax rate 25.8 % 17.0 % 56.4 % 23.4 % Net earnings attributable to Moog and noncontrolling interest 40,750 40,088 56,014 101,808 Net earnings attributable to Moog 40,683 40,088 55,947 102,678 Diluted net earnings per share attributable to Moog $ 1.13 $ 1.11 $ 1.55 $ 2.83 Non-GAAP Adjustments - Due to Restructuring: Earnings before income taxes $ 849 $ — $ 32,236 $ — Income taxes — — 5,485 — Net earnings attributable to Moog 849 — 26,751 — Diluted net earnings per share attributable to Moog $ 0.02 $ — $ 0.74 $ — Non-GAAP Adjustments - Due to Tax Reform: Income taxes — — (36,776 ) — Net earnings attributable to Moog — — 36,776 — Diluted net earnings per share attributable to Moog $ — $ — $ 1.02 $ — As Adjusted: Earnings before income taxes $ 55,804 $ 48,273 $ 160,694 $ 132,964 Income taxes 14,205 8,185 41,153 31,156 Effective income tax rate 25.5 % 17.0 % 25.6 % 23.4 % Net earnings attributable to Moog and noncontrolling interest 41,599 40,088 119,541 101,808 Net earnings attributable to Moog 41,532 40,088 119,474 102,678 Diluted net earnings per share attributable to Moog $ 1.15 $ 1.11 $ 3.30 $ 2.83

Moog Inc. CONSOLIDATED SALES AND OPERATING PROFIT (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30,

2018 July 1,

2017 June 30,

2018 July 1,

2017 Net sales: Aircraft Controls $ 299,605 $ 282,555 $ 889,578 $ 840,666 Space and Defense Controls 149,815 128,049 426,735 389,473 Industrial Systems 242,598 215,579 692,289 618,117 Net sales $ 692,018 $ 626,183 $ 2,008,602 $ 1,848,256 Operating profit: Aircraft Controls $ 33,342 $ 29,080 $ 97,590 $ 83,372 11.1 % 10.3 % 11.0 % 9.9 % Space and Defense Controls 16,513 12,789 49,643 33,258 11.0 % 10.0 % 11.6 % 8.5 % Industrial Systems 24,283 21,726 37,479 64,154 10.0 % 10.1 % 5.4 % 10.4 % Total operating profit 74,138 63,595 184,712 180,784 10.7 % 10.2 % 9.2 % 9.8 % Deductions from operating profit: Interest expense 8,850 8,654 26,585 25,789 Equity-based compensation expense 894 997 4,394 4,151 Corporate and other expenses, net 9,439 5,671 25,275 17,880 Earnings before income taxes $ 54,955 $ 48,273 $ 128,458 $ 132,964

Operating Profit and Margins - as adjusted

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30,

2018 July 1,

2017 June 30,

2018 July 1,

2017 Industrial Systems operating profit - as reported $ 24,283 $ 21,726 $ 37,479 $ 64,154 Inventory write-down - restructuring 2,398 — 9,727 — Restructuring (1,549 ) — 22,509 — Industrial Systems operating profit- as adjusted 25,132 21,726 69,715 64,154 10.4 % 10.1 % 10.1 % 10.4 % Total operating profit - as adjusted $ 74,987 $ 63,595 $ 216,948 $ 180,784 10.8 % 10.2 % 10.8 % 9.8 %

Moog Inc. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars in thousands) June 30,

2018 September 30,

2017 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 157,269 $ 368,073 Receivables 757,455 727,740 Inventories 514,578 489,127 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 50,215 41,499 Total current assets 1,479,517 1,626,439 Property, plant and equipment, net 546,598 522,991 Goodwill 790,826 774,268 Intangible assets, net 112,838 108,818 Deferred income taxes 13,214 26,558 Other assets 35,860 31,518 Total assets $ 2,978,853 $ 3,090,592 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Short-term borrowings $ 1,416 $ 89 Current installments of long-term debt 393 295 Accounts payable 190,092 170,878 Accrued compensation 144,712 148,406 Customer advances 163,318 159,274 Contract loss reserves 41,143 43,214 Other accrued liabilities 113,956 107,278 Total current liabilities 655,030 629,434 Long-term debt, excluding current installments 858,425 956,653 Long-term pension and retirement obligations 118,862 271,272 Deferred income taxes 47,722 13,320 Other long-term liabilities 36,021 5,609 Total liabilities 1,716,060 1,876,288 Commitment and contingencies — — Shareholders’ equity Common stock - Class A 43,780 43,704 Common stock - Class B 7,500 7,576 Additional paid-in capital 486,510 492,246 Retained earnings 1,941,902 1,847,819 Treasury shares (739,042 ) (739,157 ) Stock Employee Compensation Trust (89,904 ) (89,919 ) Supplemental Retirement Plan Trust (11,736 ) (12,474 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (376,743 ) (335,491 ) Total Moog shareholders’ equity 1,262,267 1,214,304 Noncontrolling interest 526 — Total shareholders’ equity 1,262,793 1,214,304 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,978,853 $ 3,090,592

Moog Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (dollars in thousands) Nine Months Ended June 30,

2018 July 1,

2017 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net earnings attributable to Moog and noncontrolling interest $ 56,014 $ 101,808 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided (used) by operating activities: Depreciation 54,693 53,027 Amortization 13,628 14,078 Deferred income taxes 35,549 2,968 Equity-based compensation expense 4,394 4,151 Impairment of long-lived assets and inventory write-down associated with restructuring 24,246 — Other 4,743 15,493 Changes in assets and liabilities providing (using) cash: Receivables (27,597 ) 176 Inventories (27,840 ) 3,786 Accounts payable 12,778 11,312 Customer advances (165 ) (3,097 ) Accrued expenses 11,709 (180 ) Accrued income taxes (1,817 ) (2,767 ) Net pension and post retirement liabilities (130,135 ) (25,982 ) Other assets and liabilities 16,150 (5,449 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 46,350 169,324 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (47,947 ) (40,545 ) Purchase of property, plant and equipment (70,759 ) (45,349 ) Other investing transactions (3,609 ) 3,031 Net cash (used) by investing activities (122,315 ) (82,863 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Net short-term borrowings (repayments) 1,357 (1,280 ) Proceeds from revolving lines of credit 301,500 185,045 Payments on revolving lines of credit (411,610 ) (235,045 ) Proceeds from long-term debt 11,216 — Payments on long-term debt (21,849 ) (133 ) Payment of dividends (8,941 ) — Proceeds from sale of treasury stock 2,451 2,135 Purchase of outstanding shares for treasury (5,210 ) (5,714 ) Proceeds from sale of stock held by SECT 1,941 867 Purchase of stock held by SECT (8,444 ) (12,162 ) Other financing transactions 484 (1,656 ) Net cash (used) by financing activities (137,105 ) (67,943 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 2,266 895 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (210,804 ) 19,413 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 368,073 325,128 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 157,269 $ 344,541

