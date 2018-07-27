Mori Hills REIT Investment : MHR Announces Conclusion of Interest Rate Swap Agreements （PDF：57KB）

Log in
Mori Hills REIT Investment : MHR Announces Conclusion of Interest Rate Swap Agreements

07/27/2018 | 08:43am CEST

July 27, 2018

For Translation Purposes Only

Real Estate Investment Fund Issuer:

Mori Hills REIT Investment Corporation

(Securities Code: 3234)

1-12-32 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Hideyuki Isobe, Executive Director

Asset Manager:

Mori Building Investment Management Co., Ltd.

Hideyuki Isobe, President & CEO

Inquiries: Ryosuke Kanazawa

General Manager, Planning Department

TEL: +81-3-6234-3234

MHR Announces Conclusion of Interest Rate Swap Agreements

Mori Hills REIT Investment Corporation (hereafter "MHR") concluded today the following interest rate swap agreements for some of existing fluctuating interest rate loans.

1. Purpose of Entering Interest Rate Swap Agreements

To hedge the risk of fluctuation in interest rate payments by converting to a virtual fixed rate for the long-term loans payable of 11,400 million yen (maturity of 6 years) disclosed in the press release "MHR Announces Information on Borrowings" dated November 25, 2013 and 2,022 million yen (maturity of 6 years) disclosed in the press release "MHR Announces Information on Borrowings" dated May 26, 2014.

2.

Details of the Interest Rate Swap Agreements

Counterparty

Notional principal amount

(million yen)

Interest rate (Note 1)

Commencement date

Termination date

Fixed interest rate

Fluctuating interest rate

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

11,400

0.09340%

(Note 2)

1-month

JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR

July 31, 2018

November 29, 2019

Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.

2,022

0.10000%

(Note 3)

1-month

JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR

July 31, 2018

May 29, 2020

(Note 1) The first interest payment date shall be the last day of August 2018 and subsequent

payment dates shall be the last day of every month thereafter. The last interest payment date shall be the termination date.

However, if any of the above termination or interest payment dates are not a business day, the next business day shall be the termination or interest payment date. If this next business day falls into the following month, the business day immediately prior shall be the termination or interest payment date.

(Note 2) Due to the interest rate swap agreement, the interest rate for long-term loans payable of 11,400 million yen (equivalent to said notional principal amount) mentioned in Section 1 above will, in effect, be converted into a fixed interest rate of 0.44340%.

(Note 3) Due to the interest rate swap agreement, the interest rate for long-term loans payable of 2,022 million yen (equivalent to said notional principal amount) mentioned in Section 1 above will, in effect, be converted into a fixed interest rate of 0.40000%.

This press release was distributed to the Kabuto Club (the press club of the Tokyo Stock Exchange), the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Press Club, and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Press Club for Construction Publications.

MHR's website address ishttp://www.mori-hills-reit.co.jp/en/

Disclaimer

Mori Hills REIT Investment Corporation published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 06:41:04 UTC
