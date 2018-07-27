Mori Hills REIT Investment : MHR Announces Conclusion of Interest Rate Swap Agreements （PDF：57KB）

July 27, 2018

Mori Hills REIT Investment Corporation

Mori Hills REIT Investment Corporation

MHR Announces Conclusion of Interest Rate Swap Agreements

Mori Hills REIT Investment Corporation (hereafter "MHR") concluded today the following interest rate swap agreements for some of existing fluctuating interest rate loans.

1. Purpose of Entering Interest Rate Swap Agreements

To hedge the risk of fluctuation in interest rate payments by converting to a virtual fixed rate for the long-term loans payable of 11,400 million yen (maturity of 6 years) disclosed in the press release "MHR Announces Information on Borrowings" dated November 25, 2013 and 2,022 million yen (maturity of 6 years) disclosed in the press release "MHR Announces Information on Borrowings" dated May 26, 2014.

Details of the Interest Rate Swap Agreements

Counterparty Notional principal amount (million yen) Interest rate (Note 1) Commencement date Termination date Fixed interest rate Fluctuating interest rate Mizuho Bank, Ltd. 11,400 0.09340% (Note 2) 1-month JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR July 31, 2018 November 29, 2019 Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. 2,022 0.10000% (Note 3) 1-month JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR July 31, 2018 May 29, 2020

(Note 1) The first interest payment date shall be the last day of August 2018 and subsequent

payment dates shall be the last day of every month thereafter. The last interest payment date shall be the termination date.

However, if any of the above termination or interest payment dates are not a business day, the next business day shall be the termination or interest payment date. If this next business day falls into the following month, the business day immediately prior shall be the termination or interest payment date.

(Note 2) Due to the interest rate swap agreement, the interest rate for long-term loans payable of 11,400 million yen (equivalent to said notional principal amount) mentioned in Section 1 above will, in effect, be converted into a fixed interest rate of 0.44340%.

(Note 3) Due to the interest rate swap agreement, the interest rate for long-term loans payable of 2,022 million yen (equivalent to said notional principal amount) mentioned in Section 1 above will, in effect, be converted into a fixed interest rate of 0.40000%.

