Mori Hills REIT Investment : MHR Announces Conclusion of Interest Rate Swap Agreements （PDF：57KB）

July 27, 2018
Real Estate Investment Fund Issuer:
Mori Hills REIT Investment Corporation
(Securities Code: 3234)
1-12-32 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo
Hideyuki Isobe, Executive Director
Asset Manager:
Mori Building Investment Management Co., Ltd.
Hideyuki Isobe, President & CEO
Inquiries: Ryosuke Kanazawa
General Manager, Planning Department
TEL: +81-3-6234-3234
MHR Announces Conclusion of Interest Rate Swap Agreements
Mori Hills REIT Investment Corporation (hereafter "MHR") concluded today the following interest rate swap agreements for some of existing fluctuating interest rate loans.
1. Purpose of Entering Interest Rate Swap Agreements
To hedge the risk of fluctuation in interest rate payments by converting to a virtual fixed rate for the long-term loans payable of 11,400 million yen (maturity of 6 years) disclosed in the press release "MHR Announces Information on Borrowings" dated November 25, 2013 and 2,022 million yen (maturity of 6 years) disclosed in the press release "MHR Announces Information on Borrowings" dated May 26, 2014.
2.
Details of the Interest Rate Swap Agreements
|
Counterparty
|
Notional principal amount
(million yen)
|
Interest rate (Note 1)
|
Commencement date
|
Termination date
|
Fixed interest rate
|
Fluctuating interest rate
|
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
|
11,400
|
0.09340%
(Note 2)
|
1-month
JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR
|
July 31, 2018
|
November 29, 2019
|
Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.
|
2,022
|
0.10000%
(Note 3)
|
1-month
JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR
|
July 31, 2018
|
May 29, 2020
(Note 1) The first interest payment date shall be the last day of August 2018 and subsequent
payment dates shall be the last day of every month thereafter. The last interest payment date shall be the termination date.
However, if any of the above termination or interest payment dates are not a business day, the next business day shall be the termination or interest payment date. If this next business day falls into the following month, the business day immediately prior shall be the termination or interest payment date.
(Note 2) Due to the interest rate swap agreement, the interest rate for long-term loans payable of 11,400 million yen (equivalent to said notional principal amount) mentioned in Section 1 above will, in effect, be converted into a fixed interest rate of 0.44340%.
(Note 3) Due to the interest rate swap agreement, the interest rate for long-term loans payable of 2,022 million yen (equivalent to said notional principal amount) mentioned in Section 1 above will, in effect, be converted into a fixed interest rate of 0.40000%.
MHR's website address ishttp://www.mori-hills-reit.co.jp/en/