Morning Technical Insight on These Beverages Stocks -- Future FinTech, Monster Beverage, PepsiCo, and Coca-Cola

NEW YORK, March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on FTFT, MNST, PEP, and KO which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. Today, WallStEquities.com covers the Beverages industry, particularly, the Soft Drinks space, which is engaged in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic and generally carbonated, flavored, and sweetened, water-based beverages. Four stocks have been lined up for review this morning, and they are: Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT), Monster Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: MNST), PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), and The Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE: KO). All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Future FinTech Group

Shares in Xi'an, China headquartered Future FinTech Group Inc. ended Friday's session 0.75% higher at $2.70 with a total trading volume of 24,159 shares. The stock has surged 92.86% over the previous three months. The Company's shares are trading 15.07% above their 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Future FinTech, which through its subsidiaries, produces and sells fruit juice concentrates, fruit beverages, and other fruit-related products in China, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 41.78. Get the full research report on FTFT for free by clicking below at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=FTFT

Monster Beverage

Corona, California headquartered Monster Beverage Corp.'s shares rose 2.16%, closing the day at $58.06. A total volume of 3.93 million shares was traded, which was higher than their three months average volume of 2.63 million shares. The stock has advanced 23.51% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading 0.67% above their 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Monster Beverage, which through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the US and internationally, have an RSI of 39.57.

On March 01st, 2018, research firm Stifel reiterated its 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock with a decrease of the target price from $73 a share to $71 a share.

On March 01st, 2018, Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a new share repurchase program for the repurchase of up to $250 million of its outstanding common stock. As $250 million remains available for grant under the Company's prior repurchase plan, the aggregate amount available to repurchase the common stock is currently $500 million. To experience our free membership services anytime/ anywhere and access the free report on MNST, click to register at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=MNST

PepsiCo

Last Friday, shares in Purchase, New York headquartered PepsiCo Inc. gained slightly by 0.41%, closing the session at $112.54. The stock recorded a trading volume of 3.68 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 3.23% over the past year. The stock is trading 2.26% below its 200-day moving average. Furthermore, shares of PepsiCo, which operates as a food and beverage company worldwide, have an RSI of 52.91.

On February 14th, 2018, research firm Evercore ISI downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Outperform' to 'In-line'.

On March 08th, 2018, PepsiCo announced that Cheetos, one of the Company's flagship brands from its Frito-Lay division, launched the new "Cheetos Vision" app that day at SXSW 2018. Available on the App Store, Cheetos Vision is an artificial intelligence-powered camera that turns everything you see into Cheetos. Join our big investor community at Wall St. Equities today and get your free report on PEP at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=PEP

Coca-Cola

Atlanta, Georgia headquartered The Coca-Cola Co.'s stock finished the session 0.83% higher at $44.82 with a total trading volume of 9.77 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 0.58% in the last month and 6.64% over the past year. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 1.35%. Additionally, shares of Coca-Cola, which manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide, have an RSI of 54.33.

On February 15th, 2018, Coca-Cola's Board of Directors approved the Company's 56th consecutive annual dividend increase, raising the quarterly dividend by 5.4%, from 37 cents to 39 cents per common share. This is equivalent to an annual dividend of $1.56 per share, up from $1.48 per share in 2017. The first-quarter dividend is payable on April 02nd, 2018, to shareowners of record as of March 15th, 2018. Know more about KO in our free research coverage at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=KO

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email [email protected]. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit

https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: [email protected]

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/morning-technical-insight-on-these-beverages-stocks----future-fintech-monster-beverage-pepsico-and-coca-cola-300612133.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities