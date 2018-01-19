Morning Technical Insight on These Internet Stocks -- Remark, Akamai Technologies, Blucora, and Baidu

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on MARK, AKAM, BCOR, and BIDU which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. WallStEquities.com has issued research reports on Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK), Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), Blucora Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR), and Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU). Companies in the Internet Information Providers space operate media outlets through the Internet. They offer dividend yields that are much higher-than-average when compared with the wider market. All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below. www.wallstequities.com/registration

Remark Holdings

Las Vegas, Nevada headquartered Remark Holdings Inc.'s shares jumped 7.62%, finishing Thursday's trading session at $13.99. A total volume of 1.47 million shares was traded. In the last month and the previous three months, the stock has surged 79.13% and 315.13%, respectively. Additionally, the Company's shares have skyrocketed 326.52% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 63.50% and 218.31%, respectively. Moreover, shares of Remark, which focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers in various industries, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 71.47.

On January 04th, 2018, Remark announced that its KanKan business has launched a new credit-related FinTech product that will improve banks' risk-management systems for greater efficiency and accuracy in determining a prospective client's credit quality. The Company also announced that, after several months of intensive product testing, it has been awarded contracts by several major banks in China, including CITIC Bank (formerly China International Trust Investment Corporation), Industrial Bank, Guangdong Development Bank, and China Minsheng Bank.

Akamai Technologies

On Thursday, shares in Cambridge, Massachusetts headquartered Akamai Technologies Inc. recorded a trading volume of 878,434 shares, and ended the session 0.49% lower at $65.08. The stock has gained 12.67% in the last month and 28.67% over the previous three months. The Company's shares are trading 9.36% above their 50-day moving average and 23.39% above their 200-day moving average. Furthermore, Akamai Technologies' stock has an RSI of 58.65.

On January 04th, 2018, Akamai Technologies announced the appointment of Fari Ebrahimi as Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, effective immediately. Reporting to CEO Dr. Tom Leighton, Mr. Ebrahimi will be responsible for end-to-end business transformation, including global strategy, development, and operation of the applications and IT infrastructure. He will be based in the Company's corporate headquarters in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Blucora

Shares in Bellevue, Washington headquartered Blucora Inc. closed at $23.70, down 1.66% from the last trading session. The stock recorded a trading volume of 419,839 shares. The Company's shares have gained 5.10% in the last month and 61.77% over the past year. The stock is trading 10.91% and 9.47% above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Additionally, shares of Blucora have an RSI of 66.64.

Baidu

Beijing, China headquartered Baidu Inc.'s stock ended 0.21% lower at $254.96 with a total trading volume of 2.04 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 9.20% in the last month and 44.42% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 6.03% and 17.73%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Baidu, which provides Internet search services in China and internationally, have an RSI of 62.96.

