Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

Morris County: Winter Weather Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2018 | 05:34pm CET

Wednesday, January 3rd, 2018

[Attachment] The Morris County Office of Emergency Management continues to monitor the pending coastal storm and its impact to Morris County. A Hazardous Weather Outlook has been issued for Northern New Jersey at this time.

We anticipate that we will be greeted by snow early tomorrow morning (Thursday) with the snow exiting in the afternoon/evening. We expect that it will remain very windy and cold with the potential for blowing and drifting snow.[Attachment]

Snowfall amounts and the extent of impact will depend on how close the off-shore low tracks to our area which is still uncertain at this time. The current model shows that the track will spare us from the worst of the snowfall, we still however have a snowfall accumulation range of 1-4 inches with the heaviest snow in the east.

Wind-chill advisories will be in place with wind-chills making it feel like to 5-to-15 degrees below zero over the next few days. Northwest winds gusts may reach 35-45 MPH on Thursday and Friday, which may cause scattered power outages across the county.

Stay Warm & Stay Safe!

Morris County, NJ published this content on 03 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2018 16:34:03 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:46pDJCORRECT : US MBA Market Index For Dec 22 Week -3.5% At 366.1; Prev Week 379.2
05:44p MINISTRY OF ECONOMY AND FINANCE OF MOROCCO : Quoting of Treasury bonds on electronic trading platform E-Bond Morocco (03/01/2018)
05:44p RGA &NDASH; REPUBLICAN GOVERNORS ASSOCIATION : Far-Left Dems Embrace Major Tax Hikes In Minnesota Governor’s Race
05:44p KIRKLAND & ELLIS LLP : Represents Morgan Stanley, Financial Advisor to SCANA in Connection with its Merger with Dominion Energy for $14.6 Billion
05:44p O&R : Preparation Key to Coping with Frigid Temps
05:43p Global shares hit record highs; dollar rallies
05:43p Global shares hit record highs; dollar rallies
05:43p Global shares hit record highs; dollar rallies
05:41p Oil hits two-and-a-half year highs on Iran tensions, upbeat economic data
05:40p Oil hits 2-1/2-highs on Iran tensions, upbeat economic data
Latest news "Economy & Forex"