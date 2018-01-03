Morris County: Winter Weather Update

Wednesday, January 3rd, 2018

[Attachment] The Morris County Office of Emergency Management continues to monitor the pending coastal storm and its impact to Morris County. A Hazardous Weather Outlook has been issued for Northern New Jersey at this time.

We anticipate that we will be greeted by snow early tomorrow morning (Thursday) with the snow exiting in the afternoon/evening. We expect that it will remain very windy and cold with the potential for blowing and drifting snow.[Attachment]

Snowfall amounts and the extent of impact will depend on how close the off-shore low tracks to our area which is still uncertain at this time. The current model shows that the track will spare us from the worst of the snowfall, we still however have a snowfall accumulation range of 1-4 inches with the heaviest snow in the east.

Wind-chill advisories will be in place with wind-chills making it feel like to 5-to-15 degrees below zero over the next few days. Northwest winds gusts may reach 35-45 MPH on Thursday and Friday, which may cause scattered power outages across the county.

Stay Warm & Stay Safe!