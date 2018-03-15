Morrow Sodali : Announces Appointment of Cynthia Alers as Director and Head of UK

Morrow Sodali today announced that Cynthia Alers has joined the firm as
Director and Head of UK.
Mrs. Alers’ appointment further consolidates the wealth of experience of
Morrow Sodali’s UK team which covers all services - ranging from
corporate governance to fixed income advisory, to investor relationship
management, and M&A and contested situations - thus allowing the firm to
increasingly focus on offering insightful advice, high-quality service
and customized solutions to its clients’ governance and ownership
challenges.
Her responsibilities will include strategic advice to Morrow Sodali’s
clients engaged in corporate actions and to liaise with financial
advisors, legal counsel, and other advisors involved in a variety of UK
and cross-border transactions.
Mrs. Alers has held senior roles with JP Morgan as Head of Investor
Relations Services and with global companies such as Sage Group, CSR and
Rotork as Director of Investor Relations and Strategy. She has managed
numerous M&A transactions, capital-raisings, IPOs and new listings, and
serves on the Policy and Regulation Committee of the Investor Relations
Society. She has also held several Board directorships with Port of
Dover where she was also Chair of the Audit Committee, and Orwell
Housing where she is currently Vice-Chair of the Audit Committee.
“Cynthia brings to Morrow Sodali a wide range of experience in corporate
and banking roles and will further develop and enhance our consultancy
services in investor engagement, corporate governance, proxy
solicitation strategy, AGM services and fixed income. She brings a deep
knowledge of investor relations and capital markets and will help us
consolidate our UK business,” commented Alvise Recchi, CEO of Morrow
Sodali.
Cynthia Alers said: “I am very excited to be joining Morrow Sodali as
Head of the UK market. Investor engagement, stewardship and corporate
governance are increasingly driving investor behaviours and corporate
valuations. I look forward to working with our global office to develop
the UK consultancy services for both advisers and corporates.”
About Morrow Sodali
Morrow Sodali is the leading global consultancy providing comprehensive
governance and shareholder services to corporate clients around the
world. We provide companies and their board of directors with strategic
advice and services in corporate governance, capital markets
intelligence, shareholder communication and engagement, proxy
solicitation, activism, and related ownership issues.
With headquarters in New York and London and local offices and partners
in ten countries, Morrow Sodali serves more than 700 corporate clients
in 40 countries, including many of the world’s largest multinational
corporations. In addition to listed and private companies, its clients
include mutual funds, stock exchanges, membership associations, and
activist investors.
For further information about Morrow Sodali, please visit www.morrowsodali.com
