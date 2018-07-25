Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Mortgage Bankers Association : Application Activity and Rates Nearly Flat in Latest MBA Weekly Survey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 06:54pm CEST
CONTACT
Ali Ahmad
[email protected]
(202) 557- 2727

WASHINGTON, D.C. (July 25, 2018) - Mortgage applications decreased 0.2 percent from one week earlier, according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association's (MBA) Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey for the week ending July 20, 2018.

The Market Composite Index, a measure of mortgage loan application volume, decreased 0.2 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis from one week earlier. On an unadjusted basis, the Index remained unchanged from the previous week. The Refinance Index increased 1 percent from the previous week. The seasonally adjusted Purchase Index decreased 1 percent from one week earlier. The unadjusted Purchase Index decreased 1 percent compared with the previous week and was 2 percent higher than the same week one year ago.

The refinance share of mortgage activity increased to 36.8 percent of total applications from 36.5 percent the previous week. The adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) share of activity increased to 6.3 percent of total applications.

The FHA share of total applications decreased to 9.9 percent from 10.6 percent the week prior. The VA share of total applications remained unchanged from 10.2 percent the week prior. The USDA share of total applications increased to 0.8 percent from 0.7 percent the week prior.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($453,100 or less) remained unchanged at 4.77 percent, with points decreasing to 0.45 from 0.46 (including the origination fee) for 80 percent loan-to-value ratio (LTV) loans. The effective rate remained unchanged from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with jumbo loan balances (greater than $453,100) increased to 4.72 percent from 4.66 percent, with points increasing to 0.31 from 0.30 (including the origination fee) for 80 percent LTV loans. The effective rate increased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages backed by the FHA remained unchanged at 4.78 percent, with points increasing to 0.73 from 0.69 (including the origination fee) for 80 percent LTV loans. The effective rate increased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 15-year fixed-rate mortgages increased to 4.23 percent from 4.22 percent, with points increasing to 0.44 from 0.42 (including the origination fee) for 80 percent LTV loans. The effective rate increased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 5/1 ARMs decreased to 4.09 percent from 4.12 percent, with points decreasing to 0.29 from 0.39 (including the origination fee) for 80 percent LTV loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.

If you would like to purchase a subscription of MBA's Weekly Applications Survey, please visit mba.org/WeeklyApps, contact [email protected] or click here.

The survey covers over 75 percent of all U.S. retail residential mortgage applications, and has been conducted weekly since 1990. Respondents include mortgage bankers, commercial banks and thrifts. Base period and value for all indexes is March 16, 1990=100.

Disclaimer

Mortgage Bankers Association published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 16:53:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:04pOil gains as U.S. crude stocks fall to lowest in over 3 years
RE
01:04pOUTRIGHT ACTION INTERNATIONAL : Gay Games Marathon Runner To Raise Funds to Support International LGBT Rights
PU
12:58pGerman government sees Greek debt relief costing 34 billion euros - newspaper
RE
12:54pAFRICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : and IFAD collaborate to help Mozambique build knowledge on climate finance and Natural Capital
PU
12:54pMORTGAGE BANKERS ASSOCIATION : Application Activity and Rates Nearly Flat in Latest MBA Weekly Survey
PU
12:50pWTO chief sees trade war ending in political talks
RE
12:49pCLAIRE MCCASKILL : McCaskill, Blunt, Hartzler, Smith Work to Ensure Access to Affordable Energy for Fort Leonard Wood, Local Communities
PU
12:44pNYLPI NEW YORK LAWYERS FOR PUBLIC INTEREST I : Years-Long Advocacy Leads to Passage of Waste Equity Bill
PU
12:39pU S HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES COMMITTEE ON AGRICUL : House Agriculture Committee Reviews CFTC Agenda
PU
12:37pNAFTA agreement should be trilateral, Mexican and Canadian officials stress
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : A message from Christian Sewing on second-quarter results
2BANCO SANTANDER : BANCO SANTANDER : Santander profits take hit from Banco Popular costs
3ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : GSK bets $300 million on genetics as CEO plays down break-up talk
4TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : Apple supplier LG Display slashes investment plans as losses mount
5GLAXOSMITHKLINE : GLAXOSMITHKLINE : 2nd Quarter Results

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.