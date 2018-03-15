Log in
Mountain America Credit Union Donates $15,000 to St. Luke’s Health Foundation

03/15/2018 | 06:08pm CET

BOISE, Idaho, March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the preferred credit union of the Boise State Broncos, Mountain America Credit Union committed to donate $50 to a charity for every three-pointer completed by the Broncos men’s basketball team through the 2018 season.  Mountain America selected the St. Luke’s Health Foundation as this year’s recipient.

Mountain America Presents $15,000 to St. Luke's Health Foundation
Angie Nelson and Tim Toy of Mountain America present to Sherry Iverson, St. Luke's Children’s Director of Community Education alongside Buster Bronco and Lisa Barker, MD, at Boise State University during the March 3 game.


With a successful season in the books, the numbers have come in, and the Broncos completed just under 300 three-pointers.

As a result, Mountain America Credit Union presented $15,000 to St. Luke's Health Foundation in support of the many different causes served by St. Luke’s in the Treasure Valley.

Tim Toy, vice president of branches in Idaho for Mountain America, presented the check to Sherry Iverson, St. Luke's Children’s Director of Community Education, during the final home game on March 3, 2018.  Also present were Lisa Barker, MD, Pediatrician with Treasure Valley Pediatrics, and Angie Nelson of Mountain America.

“We are thrilled with the continued partnership between Mountain America Credit Union and St. Luke's,” says Zoë Brunelle, Director of Special Events for St. Luke’s Health Foundation. “We appreciate their generosity and commitment. It is community partners like Mountain America that allow us to deliver our mission. Thank you!”

“St. Luke’s services make an impact on countless people here in the Treasure Valley,” Toy said. “Mountain America is proud to continue supporting their mission to help residents of the Treasure Valley enjoy healthier lives.”

About Mountain America Credit Union
With more than 730,000 members and $7 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union assists members on the right path to help them identify and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, 89 branches across five states, thousands of shared-branching locations nationwide and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—safely guiding you forward along your financial journey. Learn more at macu.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/862aa284-7566-4369-bc99-0892a43f8922

Media Contact:
Angie Nelson
208-493-0131
[email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
