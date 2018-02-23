Mountain America Credit Union Donates Over $30,000 To Charities

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Feb. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union is proud to announce the total amount raised in its 2017 annual charity drive benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMDC) and Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS). Employees of Mountain America donated a total of $30,028 through candy sales, employee dress down days, lunch fundraisers, and more.



Checks were presented in January 2018 by Mountain America leadership to representatives from Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.



Mountain America staff helped serve breakfast at Ronald McDonald House in Boise, Idaho in December 2017.





The mission of LLS is to cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. Mountain America employees participated in Light The Night walk in Salt Lake City on October 14, 2017. Light The Night raises funds in support of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS).

Employees also teamed up for the second year in a row to help prepare meals at Ronald McDonald House chapters in Utah, Idaho, Nevada, Arizona, and New Mexico. Ronald McDonald House provides a place for family members to stay while their children receive medical treatment.

“We are humbled by the stories of the families impacted by the work of these charities to support them through what may be unimaginable trials,” says Sterling Nielsen, chief executive officer for Mountain America. “The employees at Mountain America are proud to help make a difference by giving back to great organizations who are doing so many amazing things to help others.”

Mountain America and its employees hold internal company-wide charity fundraisers each year. Two charities are selected to receive the donations.

