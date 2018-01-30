Mountaineer Brand : Debuts All-Natural Beard Care Line in Walmart Stores

Mountaineer Brand’s best-selling “WV Timber” line brings quality and affordability to all-natural personal care products

Mountaineer Brand, an all-natural beard and personal care product company, has debuted four of its best-selling “WV Timber” line products in Walmart stores. Mountaineer’s WV Timber scented beard oil, beard balm, heavy duty beard balm, and beard wash became available in-stores at over 3,500 Walmart locations nationally in January 2018.

The debut marks a major step in Mountaineer Brand bringing its products to a larger national audience, and increasing the availability of 100% all-natural personal care products at affordable prices. The WV Timber line is noted for its mild scent of cedar and fir needles; and the four in-store products join a full suite of the company’s product and scent offerings, including beard, body, shaving, and family care, available at walmart.com.

Founded initially as a project by CEO Eric Young in 2013 out of his West Virginia home, Mountaineer Brand has quickly outgrown its original locations and now operates from a 10,000 square foot facility employing 48 full-time staff members with additional seasonal employees as needed. In 2014, Eric was joined by his sister Meredith as COO, and together they are affectionately known as “Mr. and Sister Mountaineer.”

The company was born from necessity and lifestyle. Eric could not find a beard care product that was reasonably-priced and utilized all-natural, high-quality ingredients. Contemporaneously, Eric’s personal experience of losing his mom and then his wife to cancer in 2009 strengthened his commitment to a natural and healthy lifestyle for him and his family.

As the popularity of men’s facial hair and the demand for health and lifestyle-conscious care products have grown, so has the Mountaineer Brand product line. Expanding from its original beard care oils, balms, waxes, and washes, Mountaineer now also offers deodorants, body wash, shaving oils, balms, and soaps; as well as its Granny Vicars’ Family Care line of infant care, lip balm, salves, rubs, and insect repellent products.

“We are proud to be partnering with Walmart and bringing the Mountaineer Brand to the forefront of affordable, all-natural care products,” said Mountaineer Brand founder and CEO, Eric Young. “Care begins with what we put in our bodies and also what we put on our bodies. 100% quality, safe, family-friendly, and effective products are at the heart of what we make. It is ‘luxury without the sacrifice.’ We are excited to continue to share the Mountaineer lifestyle and product line.”

In addition to Walmart locations, Mountaineer Brand products are also available in Meijer stores and online at amazon.com, Costco.com, NeimanMarcus.com, Target.com, Vitacost.com, LuckyVitamin.com, and jet.com. They are soon to be available in Schnucks stores and in limited Neiman Marcus locations.

Founded in 2013, Mountaineer Brand is a family-owned all-natural beard and personal care product company. We are committed to providing high-quality, all-natural products at affordable prices for individuals and families. In addition to our original beard care line of oils, balms, waxes, and washes, our Mountaineer Brand products also include deodorants, body wash, and shaving oils, balms, and soaps. Our Granny Vicars’ Family Care line offers infant care, lip balm, salves, rubs, and insect repellent and relief. Learn more about our products, become part our story, and find retailers at www.mountaineerbrand.com.

