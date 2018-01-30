Mountaineer Brand : Debuts All-Natural Beard Care Line in Walmart Stores

Mountaineer
Brand, an all-natural beard and personal care product company, has
debuted four of its best-selling “WV Timber” line products in Walmart
stores. Mountaineer’s WV Timber scented beard oil, beard balm, heavy
duty beard balm, and beard wash became available in-stores at over 3,500
Walmart locations nationally in January 2018.
Four of Mountaineer Brand's most popular beard care products, including its "WV Timber Beard Balm," are now available in-stores at over 3,500 Walmart locations nationwide. (Photo: Business Wire)
The debut marks a major step in Mountaineer Brand bringing its products
to a larger national audience, and increasing the availability of 100%
all-natural personal care products at affordable prices. The WV Timber
line is noted for its mild scent of cedar and fir needles; and the four
in-store products join a full suite of the company’s product and scent
offerings, including beard, body, shaving, and family care, available at walmart.com.
Founded initially as a project by CEO Eric Young in 2013 out of his West
Virginia home, Mountaineer Brand has quickly outgrown its original
locations and now operates from a 10,000 square foot facility employing
48 full-time staff members with additional seasonal employees as needed.
In 2014, Eric was joined by his sister Meredith as COO, and together
they are affectionately known as “Mr. and Sister Mountaineer.”
The company was born from necessity and lifestyle. Eric could not find a
beard care product that was reasonably-priced and utilized all-natural,
high-quality ingredients. Contemporaneously, Eric’s personal experience
of losing his mom and then his wife to cancer in 2009 strengthened his
commitment to a natural and healthy lifestyle for him and his family.
As the popularity of men’s facial hair and the demand for health and
lifestyle-conscious care products have grown, so has the Mountaineer
Brand product line. Expanding from its original beard care oils, balms,
waxes, and washes, Mountaineer now also offers deodorants, body wash,
shaving oils, balms, and soaps; as well as its Granny Vicars’ Family
Care line of infant care, lip balm, salves, rubs, and insect repellent
products.
“We are proud to be partnering with Walmart and bringing the Mountaineer
Brand to the forefront of affordable, all-natural care products,” said
Mountaineer Brand founder and CEO, Eric Young. “Care begins with what we
put in our bodies and also what we put on our bodies. 100%
quality, safe, family-friendly, and effective products are at the heart
of what we make. It is ‘luxury without the sacrifice.’ We are excited to
continue to share the Mountaineer lifestyle and product line.”
In addition to Walmart locations, Mountaineer Brand products are also
available in Meijer
stores and online at amazon.com,
Costco.com,
NeimanMarcus.com,
Target.com,
Vitacost.com,
LuckyVitamin.com,
and jet.com.
They are soon to be available in Schnucks
stores and in limited Neiman Marcus locations.
For more information on Mountaineer Brand and to learn more about their
story, visit www.mountaineerbrand.com.
About Mountaineer Brand
Founded in 2013, Mountaineer Brand
is a family-owned all-natural beard and personal care product company.
We are committed to providing high-quality, all-natural products at
affordable prices for individuals and families. In addition to our
original beard care line of oils, balms, waxes, and washes, our
Mountaineer Brand products also include deodorants, body wash, and
shaving oils, balms, and soaps. Our Granny Vicars’ Family Care line
offers infant care, lip balm, salves, rubs, and insect repellent and
relief. Learn more about our products, become part our story, and find
retailers at www.mountaineerbrand.com.
