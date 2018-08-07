Mouser Electronics Honors 2018 Best-in-Class Award Recipients

Mouser Electronics, Inc. today congratulates the winners of its annual Mouser Best-in-Class Awards. The authorized global distributor announced the honorees at an awards ceremony on August 6, recognizing the outstanding individuals from its manufacturer partners who best supported Mouser’s marketing programs and new product introduction (NPI) launches by demonstrating exemplary teamwork and top performance.

Mouser Electronics awards its 2018 Best-in-Class recipients.

“The 2018 winners were chosen from hundreds of business professionals,” said Glenn Smith, Mouser Electronics’ President and CEO. “We want to honor and thank the devoted individuals who won our Best-in-Class Awards. Each one of them has played an essential role in helping us introduce and promote their companies’ products to our customers.”

Winners of the Mouser Best-in-Class Award are selected using five key criteria: Strategically partnering with the Mouser team, promoting product lines and working together on new product launches, finding creative solutions to grow market share mutually for both companies, and maximizing Mouser’s unique value proposition within their own businesses.

2018 Mouser Best-in-Class Award Winners:

Sumit Awasthi, Analog Devices

Rick Rejnert, Amphenol

James Chandler, Amphenol

Tina Casteneda, Bourns

Catherine Côté, Cypress

Renée Dill, Molex

Geoff Hamilton, Pulse

Tammy Stine, TE Connectivity

To learn more about the awards and recipients, visit www.mouser.com/bestinclass.

With its broad product line and unsurpassed customer service, Mouser strives to empower innovation among design engineers and buyers by delivering advanced technologies. Mouser stocks the world's widest selection of the latest semiconductors and electronic components for the newest design projects. Mouser Electronics' website is continually updated and offers advanced search methods to help customers quickly locate inventory. Mouser.com also houses data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, and engineering tools.

