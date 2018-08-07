Mouser Electronics Honors 2018 Best-in-Class Award Recipients

Mouser
Electronics, Inc. today congratulates the winners of its annual Mouser
Best-in-Class Awards. The authorized global distributor
announced the honorees at an awards ceremony on August 6, recognizing
the outstanding individuals from its manufacturer partners who best
supported Mouser’s marketing programs and new product introduction (NPI)
launches by demonstrating exemplary teamwork and top performance.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180807005795/en/
Mouser Electronics awards its 2018 Best-in-Class recipients. Pictured from left to right are Sumit Awasthi, Rick Rejnert, James Chandler, Geoff Hamilton, Catherine Côté, Tina Casteneda, Tammy Stine, and Renée Dill. (Photo: Business Wire)
“The 2018 winners were chosen from hundreds of business professionals,”
said Glenn Smith, Mouser Electronics’ President and CEO. “We want to
honor and thank the devoted individuals who won our Best-in-Class
Awards. Each one of them has played an essential role in helping us
introduce and promote their companies’ products to our customers.”
Winners of the Mouser
Best-in-Class Award are selected using five key criteria:
Strategically partnering with the Mouser team, promoting product lines
and working together on new product launches, finding creative solutions
to grow market share mutually for both companies, and maximizing
Mouser’s unique value proposition within their own businesses.
2018 Mouser Best-in-Class Award Winners:
Sumit Awasthi, Analog
Devices
Rick Rejnert, Amphenol
James
Chandler, Amphenol
Tina
Casteneda, Bourns
Catherine
Côté, Cypress
Renée
Dill, Molex
Geoff
Hamilton, Pulse
Tammy
Stine, TE
Connectivity
To learn more about the awards and recipients, visit www.mouser.com/bestinclass.
With its broad product line and unsurpassed customer service, Mouser
strives to empower innovation among design engineers and buyers by
delivering advanced technologies. Mouser stocks the world's widest
selection of the latest semiconductors and electronic components for the
newest design projects. Mouser Electronics' website is continually
updated and offers advanced search methods to help customers quickly
locate inventory. Mouser.com also houses data sheets, supplier-specific
reference designs, application notes, technical design information, and
engineering tools.
