Mouser Electronics Honors 2018 Best-in-Class Award Recipients

08/07/2018 | 09:11pm CEST

Mouser Electronics, Inc. today congratulates the winners of its annual Mouser Best-in-Class Awards. The authorized global distributor announced the honorees at an awards ceremony on August 6, recognizing the outstanding individuals from its manufacturer partners who best supported Mouser’s marketing programs and new product introduction (NPI) launches by demonstrating exemplary teamwork and top performance.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180807005795/en/

Mouser Electronics awards its 2018 Best-in-Class recipients. Pictured from left to right are Sumit A ...

Mouser Electronics awards its 2018 Best-in-Class recipients. Pictured from left to right are Sumit Awasthi, Rick Rejnert, James Chandler, Geoff Hamilton, Catherine Côté, Tina Casteneda, Tammy Stine, and Renée Dill. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The 2018 winners were chosen from hundreds of business professionals,” said Glenn Smith, Mouser Electronics’ President and CEO. “We want to honor and thank the devoted individuals who won our Best-in-Class Awards. Each one of them has played an essential role in helping us introduce and promote their companies’ products to our customers.”

Winners of the Mouser Best-in-Class Award are selected using five key criteria: Strategically partnering with the Mouser team, promoting product lines and working together on new product launches, finding creative solutions to grow market share mutually for both companies, and maximizing Mouser’s unique value proposition within their own businesses.

2018 Mouser Best-in-Class Award Winners:

Sumit Awasthi, Analog Devices
Rick Rejnert, Amphenol
James Chandler, Amphenol
Tina Casteneda, Bourns
Catherine Côté, Cypress
Renée Dill, Molex
Geoff Hamilton, Pulse
Tammy Stine, TE Connectivity

To learn more about the awards and recipients, visit www.mouser.com/bestinclass.

With its broad product line and unsurpassed customer service, Mouser strives to empower innovation among design engineers and buyers by delivering advanced technologies. Mouser stocks the world's widest selection of the latest semiconductors and electronic components for the newest design projects. Mouser Electronics' website is continually updated and offers advanced search methods to help customers quickly locate inventory. Mouser.com also houses data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, and engineering tools.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an award-winning, authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on rapid New Product Introductions from its manufacturing partners for electronic design engineers and buyers. The global distributor’s website, Mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 5 million products from over 700 manufacturers. Mouser offers 23 support locations around the world to provide best-in-class customer service and ships globally to over 600,000 customers in more than 220 countries/territories from its 750,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facility south of Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit www.mouser.com.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2018
