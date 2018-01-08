MoveWith : Audio Coaching App Delivers a New Approach to The Modern Gym

MoveWith,
the coaching app with killer audio workouts for body, mind, and soul, is
reimagining fitness with a fresh, direct-to-consumer approach that is
transforming the experience for both coaches and movers. MoveWith gives
world-class instructors an unprecedented ability to build their own
brands and careers, with tools to create original audio workout programs
that encourage daily fitness rituals. In the first nine months, MoveWith
coaches are already adding more than 20% to their annual income through
the brand’s attractive revenue share model. By empowering and amplifying
the most powerful asset in fitness, the instructor, MoveWith delivers
the world of boutique fitness to any user, at a fraction of the typical
cost, wherever and whenever they want. “This is the future of fitness,”
says Holly Shelton, MoveWith’s CEO, and co-founder. “We’re already
seeing new, original brands like “Body
Blitz by Garrett” emerge, and we won’t be surprised when the next
breakout fitness craze like ‘Sweat by Kayla’ is born on MoveWith.”
MoveWith, the audio coaching app with killer audio workouts for body, mind, and soul.
For movers, MoveWith serves as a partner in personal fitness, empowering
people everywhere to customize their fitness journey, with coaches and
workouts that fit their goals and lifestyle. The platform offers
cardio-focused workouts like HIIT (high-intensity interval training),
strength training, and running, as well as soul-inspired workouts like
yoga, meditation, and even motivational talks. MoveWith’s mission to
provide a 360° approach to fitness is encouraging users to achieve their
personal best, which increasingly includes both a strong body and
focused mind. Internal data reveals that 77% of users are taking classes
across multiple categories, proving that the common goal of “getting and
staying in shape” is more than just physical exercise, it’s also about
mindfulness. MoveWith is the first platform to deliver an experience
that enables users to do both.
In less than a year since launching their audio fitness app, MoveWith
has amassed over 600 boutique audio classes created by 30 world-class
coaches, and a powerful mover community over 200,000 strong. “We started
MoveWith to empower the athlete inside all of us, whether you are a
weekend athlete, a high-intensity athlete, or a mindful athlete. We’re
here to inspire you to move boldly each day, however, and wherever you
want to move,” says Shelton.
MoveWith Features:
-
Unlimited Access Across Body, Mind, & Soul. 600+
high-intensity cardio and strength classes, soulful meditation and
yoga flows, plus treadmill workouts and endurance runs.
-
High-Quality Workouts You Can Depend On. Motivating,
music-driven, coach-led, audio experience anytime, anywhere.
-
A Team of Top Coaches Doing What They Love. More than 30
inspiring instructors provide motivation each week through new
workouts and direct encouragement.
-
Fresh, New Workouts Every Day. Fun, fresh audio workouts added
each week, plus reach new milestones with seasonal programs and
community-based challenges.
-
Personalized Programs Deliver Results. Customized fitness
experience with ready-made thematic workout collections to match any
mood and deliver results.
-
Boutique Fitness, Affordable Price. Available now for Apple
devices, the MoveWith app offers a free trial, with premium membership
available for purchase. Get the coaches, classes, and community of the
boutique fitness world for $12.99/month or $95.88/year.
To download MoveWith for free, visit the App
Store, and for more information, please visit https://www.movewith.com/.
About MoveWith
MoveWith inspires active individuals to unlock their boldest, strongest
self. Released in 2017, MoveWith delivers a boutique fitness studio
experience digitally, empowering each mover to create a holistic fitness
journey that fits their lifestyle - anytime, anywhere. The app features
audio classes for mind, body, and soul across nine categories, such as
running, strength training, HIIT (high-intensity interval training),
yoga, and meditation - all led by best-in-class, professional coaches.
MoveWith is transforming every aspect of how fitness experiences are
created and consumed with a direct-to-consumer model, powered by
independent, world-class coaches. MoveWith Inc. is based in San
Francisco. For the latest information and ongoing updates, please visit
MoveWith’s website
or follow on Instagram
and Facebook.
