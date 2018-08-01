MoviePass Leverages its Power at the Box Office

Contributing Significantly to a Record-Setting Domestic Box Office for the First Half of 2018

MoviePass™, the nation’s premier movie theater subscription service and a majority-owned subsidiary of Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (Nasdaq: HMNY) (“Helios”), announced a series of performance metrics for 2018 Spring & Early Summer Independent Distributor & Major Studio releases.

MoviePass continues to prove that it is a strong partner to movie studios and distributors in their strategy to reach and influence audiences to select their films over others. Not only do its subscribers go to the movies more often than non-subscribers and during periods (Opening Weekend) critical to studios’ and distributors’ success (National Research Group, March 2018 Study indicates that MoviePass subscribers on average saw 6 more movies in the past 6 months than non-subscribers; and twice as likely to attend movies on Opening Weekend than non-subscribers), but they are also more readily influenced by recommendations and more willing to make them, making them an invaluable audience to studios and distributors.

The National Research Group study indicates:

• 49% of MoviePass subscribers are seeing movies they wouldn’t normally see in theaters

• 47% of MoviePass subscribers are recommending more movies to friends

• 70% of MoviePass subscribers state that they somewhat or strongly agree that they are still more likely to see a film despite a low Rotten Tomatoes score.

MoviePass’ combination of experiential, field, e-mail, and social media marketing, and/or its in-app marketing and placements impact the specific films subscribers are more likely to see, which drives meaningful incremental revenue to both distribution and exhibition. To illustrate, MoviePass has released the following:

Titles, Distributors, and Studios Impacted by Experiential, Field, Direct-to-Subscriber, Social Media, and/or In-App Marketing:

– For Lionsgate’s Blindspotting, MoviePass contributed 22.7% of its Opening Weekend Domestic Box Office, and 24.7% through the first Tuesday following its release (37.6% Domestic Box Office Contribution on Monday, 30.8% Domestic Box Office Contribution on Tuesday) that included advance member screenings.

– MoviePass ticket purchases accounted for approximately 12% of the entire theatrical run for Magnolia Pictures’ runaway documentary hit RBG. MoviePass-supported screens saw Opening Weekend Per Screen Averages (PSAs) of $14,516. Meanwhile, theaters not available to MoviePass subscribers saw an average PSA of $10,503 – representing a 38.2% lift.

– For Roadside Attractions’/30West’s Beast, MoviePass-supported and eticketing screens grossed 54.7% higher than theaters which MoviePass does not support.

– MoviePass ticket purchases represented 16.8% of Thursday night previews for Paramount’s Book Club.

– During the July 4th holiday week, MoviePass accounted for over 5% of Universal Pictures’ First Purge, a 3,000+ screen wide release. MoviePass purchased in excess of 150,000 tickets.

– For Gunpowder & Sky’s Sundance favorite, Hearts Beat Loud, MoviePass represented 40% of the film’s box office take in its first full week of its theatrical release in New York and Los Angeles. It has accounted for over 26% of the picture’s total Domestic Box Office to date.

– For Warner Bros.’ Tag, which MoviePass promoted in-app, its purchases represented 13% of the film’s Opening Weekend Domestic Box Office.

MoviePass’ VP of Business Development, Khalid Itum, stated, “We are also beginning to see the benefits of our acquisition and integration of Moviefone.com into the MoviePass family, with new revenues being generated from studios and brands.”

Itum also noted that in addition to the active impact MoviePass is having on independent titles, and on titles from major studios when retained by the distributors to market those titles, that it is also having a significant passive impact on moviegoing.

MoviePass had previously released multiple figures supporting that passive impact on independent distribution, but today released its percentage of users who attended multiple major Box Office films against the percentage of the U.S. movie-going population who attended those same films.

The results are dramatic: MoviePass Users % U.S. MovieGoing Population % Ocean’s 8 (Warner Bros.) 30.8% 4.9% Game Night (Warner Bros.) 25.4% 2.7% Blockers (Universal Pictures) 17.7% 2.3% Hereditary (A24) 12.8% 1.6%

“Through our one short year of incredible growth, we’ve learned a few key points about the film Industry,” said Mitch Lowe CEO of MoviePass. “We are able to create immense value with our film partners by driving traffic to their films and effectively increasing the valuation of their films on the back-end deals they create. Not only do we want to provide an amazing deal for our subscribers but we also want to be a positive force in Hollywood.”

“It is incredible to see the power MoviePass has achieved with its subscriber base in eleven months,” said Ted Farnsworth Chairman and CEO of Helios and Matheson Analytics. “MoviePass is one of the top contributors to the film industry without owning a single theater.”

