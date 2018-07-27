Mr Price : Directors dealings in securities

Mr Price Group Limited
(Registration number 1933/004418/06)
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa ISIN: ZAE000200457
JSE share code: MRP
DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR
In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information is disclosed:
|
Director:
|
Stewart Cohen
|
Company:
|
Mr Price Group Limited
|
Date of transaction:
|
23 July 2018
|
Nature of transaction:
|
On-market disposal of securities by a director
|
Number of securities:
|
50,000
|
Class of securities:
|
Ordinary shares
|
Volume weighted average selling price:
|
R222.3608 per ordinary share
|
Total value of transaction:
|
R11,118,040.00
|
Highest price:
|
R224.38
|
Lowest price:
|
R221.40
|
Nature of interest:
|
Direct beneficial
|
Clearance obtained:
|
Yes
Durban
27 July 2018
Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
Disclaimer
Mr Price Group Limited published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 13:21:07 UTC