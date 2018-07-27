Log in
Mr Price : Directors dealings in securities

07/27/2018 | 03:22pm CEST

Mr Price Group Limited

(Registration number 1933/004418/06)

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa ISIN: ZAE000200457

JSE share code: MRP

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR

In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information is disclosed:

Director:

Stewart Cohen

Company:

Mr Price Group Limited

Date of transaction:

23 July 2018

Nature of transaction:

On-market disposal of securities by a director

Number of securities:

50,000

Class of securities:

Ordinary shares

Volume weighted average selling price:

R222.3608 per ordinary share

Total value of transaction:

R11,118,040.00

Highest price:

R224.38

Lowest price:

R221.40

Nature of interest:

Direct beneficial

Clearance obtained:

Yes

Durban

27 July 2018

Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Disclaimer

Mr Price Group Limited published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 13:21:07 UTC
