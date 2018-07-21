Mucositis Therapeutics| A Pipeline Analysis Report 2018| Technavio

Technavio has announced their latest pipeline analysis report on the mucositis therapeutics market. The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat mucositis therapeutics.

This report by Technavio presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market in the future.

Mucositis therapeutics: Market overview

Mucositis refers to the inflammation of the mucous membranes, which is generally due to the side effects of cancer radiotherapy and chemotherapy. Mucositis is painful, and it occurs in the gastrointestinal tract. The mucosal tissue, which is also known as mucosa or the mucous membrane, is the most sensitive tissue in the human body, and the cancer treatment leaves it open, which tends to build up the infection, and the mucosal tissue starts getting inflamed.

According to a senior market research analyst at Technavio, “Oral mucositis is when the inflammation and the ulceration occur in the mouth while it can spread across the whole gastrointestinal tract, adversely affecting the digestive system. The degree of mucositis depends upon the severity. However, high-dose radiotherapy and chemotherapy are the major causes of severe mucositis.”

Mucositis therapeutics: Segmentation analysis

This pipeline analysis report segments the mucositis therapeutics market based on therapies employed (monotherapy and combination therapy), RoA (oral, intravenous, and oral+intravenous), therapeutic modality (small molecule, peptide and plant derived), targets (CB2 and TRPV1, CD47-SIRP a checkpoint, DHFR, HDP, mucoprotein, prostaglandin, SQSTMT, superoxide dismutase, a2AR, uridine phosphorylase, malondialdehyde, and neutrophil), MoA (CB2 and TRPV1 antagonist, CD47-SIRP a checkpoint inhibitor, DHFR inhibitor, HDP mimic, mucoprotein stimulants, prostaglandin agonists, SQSTMT inhibitor, superoxide dismutase modulator, a2AR agonist, uridine phosphorylase inhibitors, malondialdehyde inhibitors, and neutrophil stimulants), geographical segmentation (US, Puerto Rico, Asia, Canada, and Europe) and recruitment status (active, not recruiting, completed, not yet recruiting, and recruiting). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Around 40% of the molecules that are being investigated for the treatment of mucositis are small molecule.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Scope of the Report

Regulatory Framework

Drug Development Landscape

Drugs under development

Indications coverage

Drug Development Strategies

Therapies employed

RoA

Therapeutic modality

Geographical coverage

Recruitment Strategies

Recruitment status

Gender

Age

Key Companies

Type of players

Company overview

Discontinued or Dormant Molecules

