Mucositis Therapeutics| A Pipeline Analysis Report 2018| Technavio

Technavio has announced their latest pipeline analysis report on the mucositis
therapeutics market. The report includes a detailed analysis of
the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data
collection period to treat mucositis therapeutics.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180721005004/en/
Technavio has published a new report on the drug development pipeline for mucositis, including a detailed study of the pipeline molecules. (Graphic: Business Wire)
This report by Technavio
presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory
framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key
companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of
the market in the future.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
Mucositis therapeutics: Market overview
Mucositis refers to the inflammation of the mucous membranes, which is
generally due to the side effects of cancer radiotherapy and
chemotherapy. Mucositis is painful, and it occurs in the
gastrointestinal tract. The mucosal tissue, which is also known as
mucosa or the mucous membrane, is the most sensitive tissue in the human
body, and the cancer treatment leaves it open, which tends to build up
the infection, and the mucosal tissue starts getting inflamed.
According to a senior market research analyst at Technavio, “Oral
mucositis is when the inflammation and the ulceration occur in the mouth
while it can spread across the whole gastrointestinal tract, adversely
affecting the digestive system. The degree of mucositis depends upon the
severity. However, high-dose radiotherapy and chemotherapy are the major
causes of severe mucositis.”
Mucositis therapeutics: Segmentation analysis
This pipeline analysis report segments the mucositis therapeutics market
based on therapies employed (monotherapy and combination therapy), RoA
(oral, intravenous, and oral+intravenous), therapeutic modality (small
molecule, peptide and plant derived), targets (CB2 and TRPV1, CD47-SIRP
a checkpoint, DHFR, HDP, mucoprotein, prostaglandin, SQSTMT, superoxide
dismutase, a2AR, uridine phosphorylase, malondialdehyde, and
neutrophil), MoA (CB2 and TRPV1 antagonist, CD47-SIRP a checkpoint
inhibitor, DHFR inhibitor, HDP mimic, mucoprotein stimulants,
prostaglandin agonists, SQSTMT inhibitor, superoxide dismutase
modulator, a2AR agonist, uridine phosphorylase inhibitors,
malondialdehyde inhibitors, and neutrophil stimulants), geographical
segmentation (US, Puerto Rico, Asia, Canada, and Europe) and recruitment
status (active, not recruiting, completed, not yet recruiting, and
recruiting). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors
influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and
industry-specific challenges.
Around 40% of the molecules that are being investigated for the
treatment of mucositis are small molecule.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Scope of the Report
Regulatory Framework
Drug Development Landscape
-
Drugs under development
-
Indications coverage
Drug Development Strategies
-
Therapies employed
-
RoA
-
Therapeutic modality
-
Geographical coverage
Recruitment Strategies
-
Recruitment status
-
Gender
-
Age
Key Companies
-
Type of players
-
Company overview
Discontinued or Dormant Molecules
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at [email protected].
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180721005004/en/