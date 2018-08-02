Log in
Music Festival for Brain Health Featuring GRAMMY and ACADEMY AWARD Winner Jennifer Hudson September 15, 2018 in the Napa Valley

08/02/2018

The 24th Annual Music Festival for Brain Health will be held on Saturday, September 15, 2018 at Staglin Family Vineyard in Rutherford, Napa Valley, California. This year’s festival features legendary OSCAR and two-time GRAMMY award winning artist Jennifer Hudson.

The Music Festival for Brain Health is one of America’s most important fund-raising events focusing on brain disorders, with an historical total, including leveraged grants from U.S. government agencies and private organizations, approaching $300 million. Last year alone, the event and ongoing efforts raised nearly $6 million to support the research to find cures for brain disorders. The 24th Annual Music Festival for Brain Health benefits One Mind™, supporting research, education, treatment, and to eliminate discrimination surrounding brain disorders.

The Festival begins with the scientific symposium, featuring keynote speaker Tom Insel, MD, co-founder and President of Mindstrong Health and former Director of the National Institute of Mental Health. Following the keynote will be a presentation by Beth Stevens, PhD, Associate Professor of Neurology, Harvard Medical School. Eric Nestler, MD, PhD, Dean for Academic and Scientific Affairs at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai will moderate the symposium.

The world’s greatest cult wine tasting follows paired with hors d’oeuvres prepared by Chef Victor Scargle, Culinary Director of The Boisset Collection. The day continues with an intimate concert performance by Jennifer Hudson.

An exclusive gourmet culinary experience under the stars at the VIP post-concert dinner created by 3-Star Michelin Chef Christopher Kostow of The Restaurant at Meadowood and The Charter Oak in St. Helena, paired with Staglin Family Vineyard wines closes the day.

Scheduled to appear at this year’s festival are Congressman Mike Thompson, Congressman John Garamendi, former Congressman Patrick Kennedy and other celebrity guests.

Early bird festival passes purchased prior to August 15, 2018 begin at $750. Individual Sponsor passes including the post concert VIP dinner begin at $5,000, and VIP sponsor tables of ten, including the post concert VIP dinner begin at $50,000. Donation levels for all passes increase on August 15, 2018 and are available at www.music-festival.org.

For sponsor opportunities please call Cindy Dyar at (707) 963-4038 or email [email protected], or visit www.music-festival.org. Admission to the symposium only is free with prior registration. Proceeds will benefit brain health research projects throughout the nation.

For more information, please call Cindy Dyar at (707) 963-4038 or email [email protected], or visit music-festival.org, #Music4BrainHealth.

300 DPI IMAGES AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST


© Business Wire 2018
