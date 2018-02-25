Log in
Mustang Resources : Letter to Eligible Shareholders

02/25/2018 | 11:57pm CET

26 February 2018

Dear Shareholder

NON-RENOUNCEABLE RIGHTS ISSUE TO RAISE UP TO $4,435,742

Pursuant to an offer document dated 22 February 2018 (Offer Document), Mustang Resources Limited (Company) is offering shareholders the opportunity to participate in a non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer to raise up to $ 4,435,742 (before costs) (Offer), on the basis of one fully paid ordinary share in the capital of the Company (New Share) for every four fully paid ordinary shares held at the record date, at an issue price of $0.023 per New Share.

New Shares will rank equally with existing fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (Shares).

If the Offer is fully subscribed, a total of 192,858,347 New Shares will be issued resulting in a total of 964,291,734 Shares being on issue (based on the number of Shares on issue at the date of this letter and subject to rounding).

Only shareholders with a registered address in Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom at 7.00pm (Sydney-time) on the record date of 28 February 2018 (Record Date) will be eligible to participate in the Offer (Eligible Shareholders).

The Offer Document is available on the Company's website at mustangresources.com.au and on the ASX website atwww.asx.com.au. Eligible Shareholders will be mailed a copy of the Offer Document together with a personalised entitlement and acceptance form no later than 5 March 2018.

Purpose of Offer

Successful completion of the Offer will raise up to $4,435,742 (before costs). The funds raised will be used for continuing costs associated with bulk sampling and exploration activities on the Montepuez Ruby Project, exploration activities on the Caula Graphite Project, general working capital purposes and expenses of the Offer. This is a statement of the Board's current intentions as at the date of the Offer Document. However, the Board reserves the right to alter the way the funds are applied.

Actions required by Eligible Shareholders

Eligible Shareholders wishing to participate in the Offer may take up all or part of their entitlement and apply for additional Shares in the event there is a shortfall (i.e. Eligible Shareholders no accepting their entitlement in full). Full instructions on how to participate in the Offer are set out in the Offer Document and accompanying personalised entitlement and acceptance form that will be sent to Eligible Shareholders.

Shortfall

If Eligible Shareholders do not wish to take up any part of their entitlement they are not required to take any action. That part of their entitlement that is not taken up will form the shortfall. The offer of the shortfall is

MUSTANG RESOURCES LIMITED

Level 1, 9 Bowman Street, South Perth WA 6151 Australia

Telephone: +61 (0) 8 9217 2400

Registered Office: PO Box 840, South Perth WA 6951

ACN: 090 074 785 | Website: www.mustangresources.com.au

a separate offer made pursuant to the Offer Document and will remain open for up to three months following the Closing Date. The Directors reserve the right to issue Shares under the shortfall offer at their absolute discretion.

Timetable

The timetable for the Offer is as follows:

Event

Date

Lodgement of Offer Document, Appendix 3B and s708AA Cleansing Notice with ASX

22 February 2018

Notice sent to Option holders

23 February 2018

Notice sent to Shareholders

26 February 2018

Ex-date

27 February 2018

Record Date for determining Entitlements

7.00pm (Sydney time)

on

28 February 2018

Offer Document and personalised Entitlement and Acceptance Forms sent out to Eligible Shareholders & Company announces this has been completed

5 March 2018

Last day to notify ASX of an extension to the Closing Date*

19 March 2018

Closing Date

5.00pm (Perth time) on

22 March 2018

Shares quoted on a deferred settlement basis

23 March 2018

ASX notified of under subscriptions

27 March 2018

Issue date/Shares entered into Shareholders' security holdings

29 March 2018

Quotation of Shares issued under the Offer

3 April 2018

*The Directors may extend the Closing Date by giving at least 3 Business Days' notice to ASX prior to the Closing Date. As such the date the Shares are anticipated to be issued and expected to commence trading on ASX may vary.

Eligible Shareholders should consider the Offer Document carefully before deciding whether to participate in the Offer and consult with their professional advisors if they have any queries.

Yours sincerely

Ian C Daymond

Non- Executive Chairman

Mustang Resources Ltd. published this content on 26 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2018 22:56:02 UTC.

