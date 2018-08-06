Mutualink Announces Deployment in Lake County Schools in the Wake of Parkland Shooting

On June 25, 2018, the Lake County School Board approved the funding and
purchase of Mutualink’s interoperable communications solution. Lake
County joins many other Florida county school districts deploying
Mutualink in the wake of the tragic Parkland school shooting in February
of this year. The school safety solution, to be installed in August,
will enable real-time, instant coordination between schools and law
enforcement. Teachers and administrators will now be able to instantly
alert and collaborate with public safety in an emergency. Publicly
reported information following the Parkland incident points to the
inability of first responders to communicate by radio inside the
schools, and problems accessing critical video and information.
“We are excited about the partnership with Mutualink,” said Jimmer Roy,
district safety and security specialist, Office of Safety and Security,
Lake County Schools, Florida. “With this solution we will have enhanced
immediate communications within the school district, and to our law
enforcement and emergency services. Having this technology provides
improved radio communications and the ability to send urgent video feeds
to those responding. This gives us the greatest opportunity for positive
outcomes if the unimaginable strikes.”
“Lake County’s decision prepares them to better respond to serious
threats in its schools. This will allow schools to instantly alert and
communicate with first responders. Public safety will have immediate
video from the school to support an effective and fast response,” said
Mark Hatten, CEO of Mutualink. “Informed school safety leaders are
recognizing a critically important fact that is often taken for granted.
Once a life threatening event occurs in your school, the only people
stopping it are your first responders. They are your life line, and
there is nothing more important than being able to communicate and share
information to help stop the threat faster and help injured students and
staff quicker.”
Lessons learned from the Parkland shooting
Nationwide, schools like those of Lake County, Florida know that
protecting their students and staff is of the utmost importance.
Following the wake-up call from Parkland and the school shooting in
Santa Fe, Texas, school administrators and law enforcement are working
together to provide their communities with a safe education environment.
In addition to preventative measures, they are doing this by:
-
Implementing direct interoperable communications for radio and video
sharing.
-
Providing teachers and staff with panic buttons to ensure fast,
instant alert.
-
Improving situational awareness of responding officers to reduce
resolution time.
Lake County joins Seminole
County, Osceola County and Sumter County Schools, as well as area
hospitals, higher education institutions and first responder agencies in
Florida on Mutualink’s real-time emergency interoperability network.
These schools join other school districts around the country
implementing Mutualink, which has been recommended by leading school
safety experts as an essential safety system.
Mutualink, Inc.
Mutualink, Inc., incorporated in Connecticut in 2006, provides secure
interoperable communications and information sharing solutions for
schools (including four Florida counties), emergency management, first
responders, and private security and protective service providers
worldwide. Based in Wallingford, CT, Mutualink is a privately-owned
company with research and development facilities near Boston, MA and
Dallas, TX and in Mayaguez, PR. For more information, please visit www.mutualink.net.
