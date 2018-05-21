Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

NARUC National Association of Regulatory Utility : Appoints New Members to DOE Natural Gas Infrastructure Modernization Partnership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2018 | 07:55pm CEST

Contact: Regina Davis, 202-898-9382, [email protected]

NARUC Appoints New Members to DOE Natural Gas Infrastructure Modernization Partnership

WASHINGTON-The National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners has appointed new members to its natural gas partnership program with the U.S. Department of Energy.

When the NARUC-DOE Natural Gas Infrastructure Modernization Partnership was established in 2016, its membership was assigned two primary goals. The first is to facilitate the exchange of information on emerging technologies and investments in natural gas infrastructure modernization. The second goal is to serve as a repository of information on the pipeline replacement and expansion mechanisms available to distribution networks.

Known as NGIMP, the cooperative effort convenes state regulators, federal agencies and other natural gas stakeholders to discuss natural gas pipeline leak detection and measurement tools and identify new technologies and cost-effective practices for enhancing pipeline safety, efficiency and deliverability.

'The work being undertaken by this partnership is of critical importance for our states,' said NARUC President John Betkoski III. 'We are actively engaged in ensuring that our regulators are capturing the information they need and that NARUC produces research papers focused on leak detection technologies and current state policies in place to incentivize replacement of our aging gas infrastructure.'

NGIMP is chaired by Commissioner Diane X. Burman, of the New York State Public Service Commission, who also chairs the NARUC Committee on Gas. Burman is looking forward to a host of partnership activities in the coming year, such as site visits, publication of white papers and other educational engagements (e.g., webinars and conference calls).

'The site visits will offer commissioners the opportunity to stay up-to-date on innovations associated with mobile gas leak detection systems, remote emissions monitoring and other emerging technologies,' said Burman. 'We have an excellent, committed team of commissioners and stakeholders and I am very excited to work alongside our new members of the partnership. Our progress to-date has been made possible through our collective efforts. I would be remiss if I did not recognize the leadership support from the Committee on Gas Co-Vice Chair Brandon Presley, of the Mississippi PSC, who will facilitate the key 2018 white paper initiatives.'

The following commissioners have been appointed to the partnership:

Jay Balasbas, Washington; Gladys Brown, Pennsylvania; Julie Brown, Florida; Maida Coleman, Missouri; D. Ethan Kimbrel, Illinois; Thad LeVar, Utah; Angela O'Connor, Massachusetts; Kim O'Guinn, Arkansas; Brandon Presley, Mississippi; Tricia Pridemore, Georgia; Norman J. Saari, Michigan; Katie Sieben, Minnesota; Dianne Solomon, New Jersey; and Nick Wagner, Iowa.

Existing members who will continue contributing to NGIMP include Committee on Gas Co-Vice Chair Julie Fedorchak, North Dakota; Kara Brighton Fornstrom, Wyoming; and Swain Whitfield, South Carolina.

The partnership is supported by the U.S. Department of Energy through the NARUC Center for Partnerships & Innovation, with Senior Program Officer Kiera Zitelman serving as the primary coordinator and point of contact.

###

About NARUC

NARUC is a non-profit organization founded in 1889 whose members include the governmental agencies that are engaged in the regulation of utilities and carriers in the fifty States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. NARUC's member agencies regulate telecommunications, energy, and water utilities. NARUC represents the interests of State public utility commissions before the three branches of the Federal government.

Disclaimer

NARUC - National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 17:54:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:30pMAY 21, 2018 - 1 : 00pm EDT
PU
08:15pGlobal stocks, dollar climb amid U.S.-China trade truce
RE
08:15pCOAL AUTHORITY : Campaign branches out to protect UK's mighty oaks
PU
08:14pnChain Acquires Majority Stake in HandCash Wallet for Bitcoin Cash
PR
08:13pGlobal stocks, dollar climb amid U.S.-China trade truce
RE
08:10pIMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : Reaches Staff-Level Agreement with Bosnia and Herzegovina on the Second Review under the Extended Fund Facility Supported Program
PU
08:10pMONTENEGRO : IMF Executive Board Concludes 2018 Article IV Consultation
PU
08:05pNATIONAL SORGHUM PRODUCERS : SORGHUM E-Notes | May 18, 2018
PU
07:55pNATA NATIONAL AIR TRANSPORTATION ASSOCIATION : and Industry to Unveil Initiative to Promote the Use of Sustainable Alternative Jet Fuel
PU
07:55p​ITALY'S ECONOMIC DIPLOMACY 21 MAY : latest news from the world
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Thailand's Economy Grows at Fastest Rate in Five Years
2HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD. : HYUNDAI MOBIS : Aims to Develop All Autonomous Driving Sensors by 2020
3QUALCOMM : QUALCOMM : Announces Cash Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Retail Holders Only
4PLAYTECH : PLAYTECH : gets Italian gaming regulator approval for Snaitech deal
5JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Opioid makers, called ‘drug dealers,’ gave  $1 milli..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.