NASA Federal Credit Union : Awards Scholarships to Area Students

UPPER MARLBORO, Md., May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- At the conclusion of its 2018 Mitchell-Beall-Rosen Memorial Scholarship Contest, NASA Federal Credit Union awarded scholarships—ranging from $2,000 to the top prize of $7,000—to six high school seniors. The annual program rewards the writing or videography talents of young Credit Union members who are working toward four-year or two-year undergraduate degrees or vocational studies. Students submit 1,000-word essays or 2-minute videos that focus on their educational goals and financial literacy as it applies to the cost of a college education and their plans for paying it.

"I am always humbled by the accomplishments of our scholarship winners and these six students are no exception," said Frank Peñaranda, Chairman of NASA Federal's Scholarship Committee and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors. "Our country's future is in good hands with them, and NASA Federal Credit Union is proud to contribute to their success through the Mitchell-Beall-Rosen Memorial Scholarship."

The following outstanding seniors were recipients of this year's scholarship awards:

Sarah Bowers of Damascus , Maryland—Will study physics at University of Maryland, Baltimore County .

Benjamin Casey of Davidsonville, Maryland—Plans to study history and economics at Kenyon College.

Jessica Dauphinais of Phoenixville, Pennsylvania—Will study a curriculum at The Pennsylvania State University in the biomedical engineering field that will prepare her for dental school and an eventual career in pediatric dentistry.

Jordan Davis of Upper Marlboro, Maryland—Will pursue a degree in finance at Howard University.

Cameron Hernandez of Lothian, Maryland—Looks forward to studying forensics and criminal justice at Stevenson University.

Deanna Schwartz of Ellicott City, Maryland—Will attend Northeastern University to study journalism.

About the NASA Federal Credit Union Scholarship Program

The Scholarship Program was established in 1983 in memory of Wilfred Mitchell and then renamed in 1991 to also honor Donald Beall. Both men are former NASA Federal Credit Union officials who were strong advocates of the education of our youth. In 2010, the name of the scholarship program was again changed, to the Mitchell-Beall-Rosen Memorial Scholarship Program, in honor of Eugene D. Rosen, who was instrumental in launching the program and served as its Chairman for 27 years. Mitchell, Beall and Rosen are fondly remembered for their commitment to the Credit Union movement and especially for their efforts to help young people succeed.

About NASA Federal Credit Union

NASA Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative owned entirely by its members and operated for the benefit of all who belong. Chartered in 1949, NASA Federal Credit Union serves the diverse needs of 155,000 members with a full array of financial services and the strength of $2.4 billion in assets.

