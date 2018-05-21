NATA National Air Transportation Association : and Industry to Unveil Initiative to Promote the Use of Sustainable Alternative Jet Fuel

NATA and Industry to Unveil Initiative to Promote the Use of Sustainable Alternative Jet Fuel



On May 28, an industry Media Luncheon will be held to launch a plan to help advance the development and adoption of Sustainable Alternative Jet Fuel (SAJF), reflecting our industry's long-standing commitment to emissions reduction, including the stated objectives of achieving a two-percent improvement in efficiency per year from 2010 until 2020, carbon-neutral growth from 2020 onwards, and a 50-percent reduction in carbon emissions by 2050, relative to 2005.

The event will be held in conjunction with the 2018 edition of the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE2018), taking place the same week at Geneva's Palexpo and Geneva Airport.

As part of the launch, a new product - 'Business Aviation Guide to the Use of Sustainable Alternative Jet Fuel (SAJF)' - will be unveiled, and stakeholder groups will sign a Declaration of commitment to the initiative, and to the industry's climate change goals.

Featured speakers at the event will include:

Claudia Fusco, Head of Unit for Innovation, Directorate-General for Environment of the European Commission

Jean Rosanvallon, President and CEO of Dassault Falcon Jet

Juergen Wiese, Chairman of the European Business Aviation Association (EBAA)

Ed Bolen, President and CEO of the U.S. National Business Aviation Association (NBAA)

David Coleal, Chair of the General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA) Environment Committee, and President, Bombardier Business Aircraft

Also present will be Marc Mournier, head of service, environment and sustainable development for Geneva Airport, Michael Gill, Executive Director of the Air Transport Action Group (ATAG) and leaders from GAMA, the International Business Aviation Council (IBAC) and the National Air Transportation Association (NATA). EBAA, GAMA, IBAC and NATA and NBAA have worked together to develop and launch the SAJF initiative.

Please contact Shannon Chambers at [email protected] or 202-774-1516 for more information.