Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

NATA National Air Transportation Association : and Industry to Unveil Initiative to Promote the Use of Sustainable Alternative Jet Fuel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2018 | 07:55pm CEST

NATA and Industry to Unveil Initiative to Promote the Use of Sustainable Alternative Jet Fuel

On May 28, an industry Media Luncheon will be held to launch a plan to help advance the development and adoption of Sustainable Alternative Jet Fuel (SAJF), reflecting our industry's long-standing commitment to emissions reduction, including the stated objectives of achieving a two-percent improvement in efficiency per year from 2010 until 2020, carbon-neutral growth from 2020 onwards, and a 50-percent reduction in carbon emissions by 2050, relative to 2005.

The event will be held in conjunction with the 2018 edition of the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE2018), taking place the same week at Geneva's Palexpo and Geneva Airport.

As part of the launch, a new product - 'Business Aviation Guide to the Use of Sustainable Alternative Jet Fuel (SAJF)' - will be unveiled, and stakeholder groups will sign a Declaration of commitment to the initiative, and to the industry's climate change goals.

Featured speakers at the event will include:

  • Claudia Fusco, Head of Unit for Innovation, Directorate-General for Environment of the European Commission
  • Jean Rosanvallon, President and CEO of Dassault Falcon Jet
  • Juergen Wiese, Chairman of the European Business Aviation Association (EBAA)
  • Ed Bolen, President and CEO of the U.S. National Business Aviation Association (NBAA)
  • David Coleal, Chair of the General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA) Environment Committee, and President, Bombardier Business Aircraft

Also present will be Marc Mournier, head of service, environment and sustainable development for Geneva Airport, Michael Gill, Executive Director of the Air Transport Action Group (ATAG) and leaders from GAMA, the International Business Aviation Council (IBAC) and the National Air Transportation Association (NATA). EBAA, GAMA, IBAC and NATA and NBAA have worked together to develop and launch the SAJF initiative.

Please contact Shannon Chambers at [email protected] or 202-774-1516 for more information.

Disclaimer

NATA - The National Air Transportation Association published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 17:54:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:30pMAY 21, 2018 - 1 : 00pm EDT
PU
08:15pGlobal stocks, dollar climb amid U.S.-China trade truce
RE
08:15pCOAL AUTHORITY : Campaign branches out to protect UK's mighty oaks
PU
08:14pnChain Acquires Majority Stake in HandCash Wallet for Bitcoin Cash
PR
08:13pGlobal stocks, dollar climb amid U.S.-China trade truce
RE
08:10pIMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : Reaches Staff-Level Agreement with Bosnia and Herzegovina on the Second Review under the Extended Fund Facility Supported Program
PU
08:10pMONTENEGRO : IMF Executive Board Concludes 2018 Article IV Consultation
PU
08:05pNATIONAL SORGHUM PRODUCERS : SORGHUM E-Notes | May 18, 2018
PU
07:55pNATA NATIONAL AIR TRANSPORTATION ASSOCIATION : and Industry to Unveil Initiative to Promote the Use of Sustainable Alternative Jet Fuel
PU
07:55p​ITALY'S ECONOMIC DIPLOMACY 21 MAY : latest news from the world
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Thailand's Economy Grows at Fastest Rate in Five Years
2HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD. : HYUNDAI MOBIS : Aims to Develop All Autonomous Driving Sensors by 2020
3QUALCOMM : QUALCOMM : Announces Cash Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Retail Holders Only
4PLAYTECH : PLAYTECH : gets Italian gaming regulator approval for Snaitech deal
5JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Opioid makers, called ‘drug dealers,’ gave  $1 milli..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.