Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE MERGER INVESTIGATION ALERT - Andrews & Springer LLC Is Seeking More Cash for Shareholders of Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc.   

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2018 | 12:38am CET

WILMINGTON , Del., Feb. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrews & Springer LLC, a boutique securities class action law firm focused on representing shareholders nationwide, is investigating potential breach of fiduciary duty claims against the Board of Directors of Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc. (“Nationstar Mortgage” or the “Company”) relating to the sale of the Company to WMIH Corp. (“WMIH” formerly known as Washington Mutual, Inc.). On February 13, 2018, the two parties announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which WMIH will acquire Nationstar Mortgage in a merger worth approximately $1.9 billion. As a result of the merger, Nationstar Mortgage’s shareholders are only anticipated to receive $18.00 per share in cash or 12.7793 shares of WMIH in exchange for each share of Nationstar Mortgage.

Our Firm's investigation so far has discovered that the process leading up to the announcement of the merger appears to have significant conflicts of interest, thus making the process and consideration unfair.

Andrews & Springer is also investigating whether Nationstar Mortgage’s directors are breaching their fiduciary duties by failing to adequately shop the company and maximize shareholder value. Our investigation is also looking into whether Nationstar Mortgage’s top executives were conflicted and acted in their own self-interest when approving the merger.

If you own shares of Nationstar Mortgage and want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit us at http://www.andrewsspringer.com/cases-investigations/nationstar-mortgage-class-action-investigation/ or contact Craig J. Springer, Esq. at [email protected], or call toll free at 1-800-423-6013. You may also follow us on LinkedIn – www.linkedin.com/company/andrews-&-springer-llc, Twitter – www.twitter.com/AndrewsSpringer or Facebook - www.facebook.com/AndrewsSpringer for future updates. 

Andrews & Springer is a boutique securities class action law firm representing shareholders nationwide who are victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty or corporate misconduct. Having formerly defended some of the largest financial institutions in the world, our founding members use their valuable knowledge, experience, and superior skill for the sole purpose of achieving positive results for investors. These traits are the hallmarks of our innovative approach to each case our Firm decides to prosecute. For more information please visit our website at www.andrewsspringer.com. This notice may constitute Attorney Advertising.

Contact:   
Craig J. Springer, Esq.
[email protected]
Toll Free: 1-800-423-6013


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02/19China's Automotive Industry Market Report 2018 - Emerging Dynamics and Future of China's Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
02/19UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC : Clarification Announcement in Relation to Certain Media Reports
BU
02/19PULTEGROUP : An Atlanta developer wants to build dozens of homes here, near Old Town Bluffton
AQ
02/19CISCO : Bringing Programmability and NetDevOps to Melbourne for #CLMel
PU
02/19Facebook Battles New Criticism After Indictment Against Russians -- Update
DJ
02/19ETSY : Pottery show underway in uptown Shelby
AQ
02/19Global Rubber Products Manufacturing Market 2018 - Computer Simulation and 3D Printing Technology is Expected to Have a Significant Impact on the Industry - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
02/19Electrical and Electronics Manufacturing Market Global Briefing 2018 - Samsung Electronics Dominated the Market in 2016 - APAC Dominated in 2017 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
02/19CHALLENGES IN SCALING BLOCKCHAIN FOR MARKET GROWTH : Q&A with Jeff Koyen
AQ
02/19SYSMEX : Celebrates Its 50th Anniversary of Establishment
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Global Communication & Energy Wire & Cable Market 2018-2022 - Increasing Use of Polymer Optic Fiber is One ..
2BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : The BMW M4 Convertible Edition 30 Jahre.
3GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : GENERAL MOTORS : confirms new vehicle for Kansas plant
4LIBERTY TAX INC : Liberty Tax Service Inc. Taps Nicole Ossenfort to be CEO
5HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC : HELIX ENERGY : Reports Fourth Quarter 2017 Results

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.