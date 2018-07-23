NAVYA : announces the success of its initial public offering on the regulated market of Euronext Paris

Regulatory News:
NAVYA (the “Company”) (Paris:NAVYA), a leading company in the
autonomous vehicle market and in smart and shared mobility solutions,
announces the success of its initial public offering on the regulated
market of Euronext Paris (Compartment B, ISIN Code: FR0013018041,
trading symbol: NAVYA, PEA-PME Eligible).
The revised offering was well received by French and international
institutional investors and the offering price was subsequently set at
€7.00 per share.
NAVYA raised approximately €37.6 million by way of issuance of new
shares. No existing shares have been sold as part of the offering and no
over-allotment option has been granted.
On the basis of an offering price of €7.00 per share, the market
capitalization of NAVYA amounts to approximately €190 million.
Christophe Sapet, Chairman of the management board of NAVYA stated:
“I’m delighted to announce that our initial public offering – a
defining moment in NAVYA’s development – has been completed successfully
on Euronext Paris. It will enable NAVYA to maintain our technological
leadership, expand our organization and invest in strategic adjacent
markets. NAVYA’s IPO will allow us to build on our current strong base
and develop our leadership in autonomous vehicles around the world. We
wish to thank our longstanding shareholders, FPCI Robolution Capital 1
(managed by 360 Capital Partners) and Gravitation, and our industrial
and commercial partners who are also our shareholders, Keolis and Valeo,
who, by supporting this operation, have shown their confidence in our
ability to achieve our objectives. I would also like to thank my team,
without whom none of this would have been possible.”
Terms of the offering
Offering price
The offering price for the French public offering and the international
offering has been set at €7.00 per share. This price will result in
NAVYA debuting on Euronext Paris with a market capitalization of
approximately €190 million on a post-money non-diluted basis
(approximately €215 million on a post-money fully-diluted basis).
Size of the offering
The gross proceeds from the offering amount to a total of approximately
€37.6 million.
Breakdown of the offering
191,805 shares were allocated to the French public offering
(representing €1.3 million or 4% of the total shares subscribed).
5,185,338 shares were allocated to the international offering
(representing €36.3 million or 96% of the total shares subscribed).
No over-allotment option and no stabilization
activities
Because the final size of the capital increase is lower than the initial
amount of €50 million as described in the securities note (note
d’opération) approved by the AMF with visa number 18-309 on
July 11, 2018, there will be no over-allotment of shares and no
over-overallotment option will be granted. No stabilization activities
will be conducted.
First trading and settlement
Free Float
Following the offering, NAVYA’s free float will amount to 13.6% of its
share capital.
Evolution of the share capital
Following the offering, the share capital of NAVYA will be held as
follow:
Each of the subscription commitments of FPCI Robolution Capital 1(360
Capital Partners), Keomotion (Keolis), Valeo Bayen (Valeo) and
Gravitation, as described in the press release published by the Company
on July 23, 2018 relating to the revised indicative offering price
range, has been satisfied, respectively, for 100 % of the committed
amount.
Lock-up commitments
The Company has agreed to a lock-up undertaking during the period
beginning from July 23, 2018 and continuing to and including the date
which is 180 days after the settlement date of the offering, without the
prior written consent of the underwriters, subject to certain exceptions.
FPCI Robolution Capital 1, Gravitation, Paris Region Venture Fund, Valeo
Bayen and Keomotion have agreed to lock-up undertakings during the
period beginning from July 23, 2018 and continuing to and including the
date which is 180 days after the settlement date of the offering,
without the prior written consent of the underwriters, subject to
certain exceptions.
DV Investissements has agreed to a lock-up undertaking, subject to
certain exceptions, during a period beginning from July 23, 2018 and
continuing to and including the date (A) 180 days after the settlement
date of the offering in regards to no more than 50% of its holdings in
any company of the Group, and (B) 365 days after the settlement date of
the offering in regards to its remaining holdings in any company of the
Group following the application of clause (A) above,
Mr. Christophe Sapet, with respect to the shares held by him personally,
and five other senior executives of the Group (Jérôme Rigaud (Chief
Operating Officer), Frank Maccary (Chief Financial Officer), Pascal
Lecuyot (Chief Technology Officer), Henri Coron (Chief Business
Development Officer) and Nicolas de Crémiers (Head of Marketing)), with
respect to the warrants or stock-options they hold and the shares that
may be issued as a result of the exercise of such warrants or
stock-options, have agreed to lock-up undertakings during the period
beginning from July 23, 2018 and continuing to and including the date
which is 365 days after the settlement date of the offering, without the
prior written consent of the underwriters, subject to certain exceptions.
Notwithstanding the above lock-up commitments, Mr. Christophe Sapet will
be authorized to sell, directly or indirectly through DV
Investissements, such number of shares equivalent to proceeds of €1.2
million no earlier than thirty calendar days following July 25, 2018,
subject to the proceeds of such sale being used for the exercise of his
warrants and to cover related expenses.
Underwriters
Credit Suisse and Natixis are acting as Joint Global Coordinators, Joint
Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners.
Next press release
NAVYA will announce its sales revenues for the second quarter 2018 on
July 27, 2018.
Information available to the public
Copies of the Prospectus, are available free of charge and on request
from NAVYA, 1, rue du Docteur Pierre Fleury Papillon - 69100
Villeurbanne, France - as well as on the Company’s dedicated IPO website
(www.navya-corp.com)
and the AMF website (www.amf-france.org).
NAVYA draws investors’ attention to Section 4 “Risk factors” of the
registration document (document de base) registered with the AMF
on June 5, 2018 under no. I. 18-048, in particular the risks related to
laws and regulations governing the operation of autonomous vehicles on
public roads, the risks related to increasing competition in the
autonomous vehicle industry, the risks related to technological change
and liquidity risks, and Section 2 “Risk factors relating to the offer”
of the securities note (note d’opération) forming part of the
prospectus approved by the AMF with visa number 18-309 on July 11, 2018,
and in particular the liquidity risks. Such risks as discussed therein,
should they materialize, could have a material adverse effect on the
Company’s business, financial condition, results of operation or
prospects, as well as on the market price of the shares.
About NAVYA
NAVYA is a leading French name in the autonomous vehicle market and in
smart shared mobility solutions.
With more than 200 employees in France (Paris and Lyon) and in the
United States (Michigan), NAVYA develops, manufactures and
commercializes autonomous, driverless, and electric vehicles that
combine robotic, digital and driving technologies at the highest level.
Since 2015, NAVYA has been the first to market and put into service
autonomous mobility solutions, shuttles and cabs. NAVYA has a range of
two autonomous vehicles: the AUTONOM® SHUTTLE, launched in September
2015, of which 100 have already been produced as of today and 67 sold in
16 countries as of March 31, 2018, notably in the United States, France,
Germany, Switzerland, Japan and Australia, and the AUTONOM® CAB,
unveiled in November 2017 and whose first road tests will start shortly.
Created in 2014 by Christophe Sapet and Robolution Capital 1 (managed by
360 Capital Partners), his reference shareholder, NAVYA’s shareholders
also include the Gravitation fund and Paris Region Venture Fund (Région
Île-de-France) managed by Cap Decisif Management as well as Valeo and
Keolis groups.
For more information visit: http://navya.tech
Disclaimer
An English-language prospectus approved by the French Autorité des
marchés financiers (the “AMF”) under visa number 18-309 dated
July 11, 2018, comprised of an English-language registration document
(document de base) (the “Registration Document”), registered on
June 5, 2018 under no. I. 18-048, an English-language securities note
(note d’opération) (the “Securities Note”) and an English- and
French-language summary of the prospectus (included in the securities
note) in connection with the offering, is available on NAVYA’s dedicated
IPO website (www.navya-corp.com)
and on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org).
A printed copy is available free of charge upon request to the Company
1, rue du Docteur Pierre Fleury Papillon - 69100 Villeurbanne, France.
The Company draws the public’s attention to Chapter 4 "Risk Factors" of
the Registration Document registered with the AMF and Chapter 2 "Risk
Factors" of the Securities Note. This press release does not, and shall
not, in any circumstances constitute a public offering nor an invitation
to the public in connection with any offer.
No communication and no information in respect of this transaction or
of the Company may be distributed to the public in any jurisdiction
where a registration or approval is required. No steps have been or will
be taken in any jurisdiction (other than France) where such steps would
be required. The issue, the subscription for or the purchase of the
Company’s shares may be subject to specific legal or regulatory
restrictions in certain jurisdictions. The Company assumes no
responsibility for any violation of any such restrictions by any person.
This press release is not a prospectus within the meaning of the
Prospectus Directive.
With respect to the member States of the European Economic Area
(each, a “relevant member State”), other than France, no action
has been undertaken or will be undertaken to make an offer to the public
of the shares requiring a publication of a prospectus in any relevant
member State. As a result, the new or existing shares of the Company may
only be offered in relevant member States (i) to qualified investors, as
defined by the Prospectus Directive; or (ii) in any other circumstances,
not requiring the Company to publish a prospectus as provided under
article 3(2) of the Prospectus Directive.
The distribution of this press release is not made, and has not been
approved, by an “authorized person” within the meaning of Article 21(1)
of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. As a consequence, this
press release is directed only at persons who (i) are located outside
the United Kingdom, (ii) have professional experience in matters
relating to investments and fall within Article 19(5) (“investment
professionals”) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000
(Financial Promotions) Order 2005 (as amended), (iii) are persons
falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) (high net worth companies,
unincorporated associations, etc.) of the Financial Services and Markets
Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) or (iv) are
persons to whom this press release may otherwise lawfully be
communicated (all such persons together being referred to as “Relevant
Persons”). The shares are directed only at Relevant Persons and no
invitation, offer or agreements to subscribe, purchase or otherwise
acquire the shares may be proposed or made other than with Relevant
Persons. Any person other than a Relevant Person may not act or rely on
this document or any provision thereof. This press release is not a
prospectus which has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority or
any other United Kingdom regulatory authority for the purposes of
Section 85 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.
This press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer or
solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in France, the
United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Japan or any other
jurisdiction. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States
unless they are registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as
amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or exempt from registration. The
shares of the Company have not been and will not be registered under the
U.S. Securities Act and the Company does not intend to make a public
offer of its shares in the United States.
The distribution of this document in certain countries may constitute
a breach of applicable law. The information contained in this document
does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in Canada, Australia
or Japan. This press release may not be published, forwarded or
distributed, directly or indirectly, in Canada, Australia or Japan.
Certain industry and market data included in this press release has
come from third-party sources. Third-party industry publications,
studies and surveys generally state that the data contained therein have
been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but that there is no
guarantee of the accuracy or completeness of such data. While the
Company believes that each of these publications, studies and surveys
has been prepared by reputable sources, it has not independently
verified the data contained therein. In addition, certain of the
industry and market data contained in this press release comes from the
Company's own internal research and estimates based on the knowledge and
experience of its management in the markets in which it operates. While
the Company believes that such research and estimates are reasonable and
reliable, they, and their underlying methodology and assumptions, have
not been verified by any independent sources for accuracy or
completeness and are subject to change without notice.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may include certain forward-looking statements,
beliefs or opinions, including statements with respect to the business,
financial conditions, business strategies, expansion and growth of
operations, results of operations and plans, trends and objectives and
expectations of the Company and its subsidiaries. Forward-looking
statements are sometimes identified by the use of words such as
“believes”, “expects”, “may”, “will”, “could”, “should”, “shall”,
“risks”, “intends”, “estimates”, “aims”, “plans”, “predicts”,
“continues”, “assumes”, “positions” or “anticipates” or the negative
thereof, other variations thereon or comparable language.
Forward-looking statements included in the information reflect the
Company’s beliefs and expectations and involve risk and uncertainty
because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will
occur in the future. These risks and uncertainties include those
discussed or identified in Chapter 4, “Risk Factors” of the Registration
Document. Although the Company has attempted to identify important
factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, a number
of other factors might cause actual results and developments to differ
materially from those expressed or implied by these statements and
forecasts and there can be no assurance that statements containing
forward-looking information will prove to be accurate as actual results.
The past performance of the Company and its subsidiaries cannot be
relied on as a guide to future performance. Accordingly, no
representation is made that any of these statements or forecasts will
come to pass or that any forecast results will be achieved. Any
forward-looking statements included in this press release speak only as
of the date hereof and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or
undertaking to release any update or revisions thereto to reflect any
change in expectations or any change in the events, conditions or
circumstances on which such forward-looking statements are based.
Information to distributors
Solely for the purposes of the product governance requirements
contained within: (a) EU Directive 2014/65/EU on markets in financial
instruments, as amended (“MiFID II”); (b) Articles 9 and 10 of
Commission Delegated Directive (EU) 2017/593 supplementing MiFID II; and
(c) local implementing measures (together, the “MiFID II Product
Governance Requirements”), and disclaiming all and any liability,
whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise, which any “manufacturer”
(for the purposes of the MiFID II Product Governance Requirements) may
otherwise have with respect thereto, the shares offered in the offering
(the “Offered Shares”) have been subject to a product approval
process, which has determined that the Offered Shares are: (i)
compatible with an end target market of retail investors and investors
who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible
counterparties, each as defined in MiFID II; and (ii) eligible for
distribution through all distribution channels as are permitted by MiFID
II (the “Target Market Assessment”). Notwithstanding the Target
Market Assessment, distributors should note that: the price of the
Offered Shares may decline and investors could lose all or part of their
investment; the Offered Shares offer no guaranteed income and no capital
protection; and an investment in the Offered Shares is compatible
only with investors who do not need a guaranteed income or capital
protection, who (either alone or in conjunction with an appropriate
financial or other adviser) are capable of evaluating the merits and
risks of such an investment and who have sufficient resources to be able
to bear any losses that may result therefrom. The Target Market
Assessment is without prejudice to the requirements of any contractual,
legal or regulatory selling restrictions in relation to the offering.
For the avoidance of doubt, the Target Market Assessment does not
constitute: (a) an assessment for any particular client of suitability
or appropriateness for the purposes of MiFID II; or (b) a recommendation
to any investor or group of investors to invest in, or purchase, or take
any other action whatsoever with respect to the Offered Shares.
Each distributor is responsible for undertaking its own target market
assessment in respect of the shares and determining appropriate
distribution channels.
