NBF National Biodiesel Foundation : Holds Quarterly Directors Meeting in Texas

NBF Quarterly Directors' Meeting in Texas, January 22, 2018
The Directors of the National Biodiesel Foundation will hold their next board meeting on Monday, January 22, 2018 from 12:30-2:00 pm in Room 102 at the Fort Worth Convention Center. Topics to be discussed are the Beth Calabotta Sustainability Education Grant (new in 2018); the NYC Congressional Biodiesel Tour on March 23; this year's Sustainability Workshop; and new grant proposals and incoming directors. Contact Tom Verry, Executive Director if you would like to attend or have questions ([email protected]
).
NBF - The National Biodiesel Foundation published this content on 19 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2018 18:14:04 UTC.