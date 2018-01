NBF National Biodiesel Foundation : Holds Quarterly Directors Meeting in Texas

The Directors of the National Biodiesel Foundation will hold their next board meeting on Monday, January 22, 2018 from 12:30-2:00 pm in Room 102 at the Fort Worth Convention Center. Topics to be discussed are the Beth Calabotta Sustainability Education Grant (new in 2018); the NYC Congressional Biodiesel Tour on March 23; this year's Sustainability Workshop; and new grant proposals and incoming directors. Contact Tom Verry, Executive Director if you would like to attend or have questions ( [email protected] ).