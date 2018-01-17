NCGA National Corn Growers Association : Commodity Classic Offers Wide Range of Unique Anaheim Area Tours

Attendees at the 2018 Commodity Classic in Anaheim, Calif., can make their experience even more memorable by signing up for one or more of the fascinating tours available during the event. These optional tours provide the opportunity to discover even more about the history, attractions and culture of Southern California-and this year's tour schedule is among the most varied ever offered.

In addition, this year's Commodity Classic is scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, (Feb.27-March 1) which allows attendees to add a weekend on either end of their visit to enjoy the sights and attractions of southern California including Disneyland, Knott's Berry Farm and more. Disneyland is just a few blocks from the Anaheim Convention Center, where Commodity Classic activities will take place.

Optional tours are scheduled on Monday, Thursday, and Friday of that week. Tours available include:

Dolphin and whale watching tours

Exploring Laguna Beach and the well-known Mission San Juan Capistrano

A tour featuring urban agricultural trends with a stop at a chocolate-making facility

The Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum

A private charter deep sea fishing excursion

An inside look at the Queen Mary ocean liner and tales of its haunted past

A visit to the Lyon Air Museum and Marconi Automotive Museum

A tour of the USS Iowa battleship

Some of these tours are close to selling out, so it's important to register as soon as possible. For details on the tours available and to register for tours during Commodity Classic, visit www.CommodityClassic.com. Tour fees vary and are not included with convention registration.

The deadline to preregister for tours is Monday, Feb. 5, 2018. Tour registrations are refundable only if canceled by Feb. 5. On-site registration in Anaheim will be accommodated subject to space availability.

Tours may be reserved online, by mail, or via fax using the form available on the website. Space is limited and tours are available on a first-come basis.

'These optional tours are a great way for families to make the most of their time in Anaheim and to have one-of-a-kind experiences they can't have anywhere else,' said Gerry Hayden, a Kentucky farmer and co-chair of the 2017 Commodity Classic. 'While Commodity Classic is focused on making all of us even better farmers, it's also about having a little fun and taking some time with family. This year's line-up of optional tours truly has something for everyone.'