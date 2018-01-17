Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

NCGA National Corn Growers Association : Commodity Classic Offers Wide Range of Unique Anaheim Area Tours

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/17/2018 | 07:14pm CET

Attendees at the 2018 Commodity Classic in Anaheim, Calif., can make their experience even more memorable by signing up for one or more of the fascinating tours available during the event. These optional tours provide the opportunity to discover even more about the history, attractions and culture of Southern California-and this year's tour schedule is among the most varied ever offered.

In addition, this year's Commodity Classic is scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, (Feb.27-March 1) which allows attendees to add a weekend on either end of their visit to enjoy the sights and attractions of southern California including Disneyland, Knott's Berry Farm and more. Disneyland is just a few blocks from the Anaheim Convention Center, where Commodity Classic activities will take place.

Optional tours are scheduled on Monday, Thursday, and Friday of that week. Tours available include:

  • Dolphin and whale watching tours
  • Exploring Laguna Beach and the well-known Mission San Juan Capistrano
  • A tour featuring urban agricultural trends with a stop at a chocolate-making facility
  • The Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum
  • A private charter deep sea fishing excursion
  • An inside look at the Queen Mary ocean liner and tales of its haunted past
  • A visit to the Lyon Air Museum and Marconi Automotive Museum
  • A tour of the USS Iowa battleship

Some of these tours are close to selling out, so it's important to register as soon as possible. For details on the tours available and to register for tours during Commodity Classic, visit www.CommodityClassic.com. Tour fees vary and are not included with convention registration.

The deadline to preregister for tours is Monday, Feb. 5, 2018. Tour registrations are refundable only if canceled by Feb. 5. On-site registration in Anaheim will be accommodated subject to space availability.

Tours may be reserved online, by mail, or via fax using the form available on the website. Space is limited and tours are available on a first-come basis.

'These optional tours are a great way for families to make the most of their time in Anaheim and to have one-of-a-kind experiences they can't have anywhere else,' said Gerry Hayden, a Kentucky farmer and co-chair of the 2017 Commodity Classic. 'While Commodity Classic is focused on making all of us even better farmers, it's also about having a little fun and taking some time with family. This year's line-up of optional tours truly has something for everyone.'

NCGA - National Corn Growers Association published this content on 17 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2018 18:14:06 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:24p UNIVERSITY OF GUELPH : Cows Exude Lots of Methane, but Taxing Beef Won’t Cut Emissions
07:19p DEPARTMENT OF COMMUNICATIONS CLIMATE ACTION AND E : Speech at SEAI Public Sector Energy Efficiency Conference
07:19p CITY OF VIRGINIA BEACH VA : No Delays Expected for Curbside Collections
07:16p NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
07:16p NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
07:15p Continuing Its Growth, VLP Law Group Welcomes Partner Debra B. Vernon to the Firms Corporate Practice Group
07:14p NCGA NATIONAL CORN GROWERS ASSOCIATION : Commodity Classic Offers Wide Range of Unique Anaheim Area Tours
07:11p Fed's Kaplan Sees 3 Rate Rises This Year, but Says More May Be Needed -- Update
07:09p NATURAL RESOURCES CANADA : Advancing Canada’s Approach on Responsible Business Conduct Abroad
07:09p CITY OF FORT WORTH TX : Water and sewer lines to be replaced, streets repaved on five streets in east Fort Worth
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GARMIN : GARMIN : reg; earns two Supplier of the Year awards from Embraer
2INGENICO GROUP : INGENICO : Group reaches an agreement to acquire Paymark, a New Zealand leader in payment pro..
3GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : The Bad Bet That Insurers Can't Shake
4ALSTOM : ALSTOM SA: Alstom's orders and sales for the first nine months of 2017/18
5RWE : RWE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.