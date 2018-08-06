Log in
NCGA National Corn Growers Association : Congratulates Reaching for Excellence Seed Grant Winners

08/06/2018 | 06:41pm EDT

The National Corn Growers Association, through the assistance of funds provided by sponsor FMC Corporation, awarded four seed grants to encourage innovative programs in state organizations this week. These grants, which are an offshoot of the association's Reaching for Excellence award are provided to state corn associations who implement or enhance a program that was nominated for the award.

The state corn grower organizations of Missouri, Colorado, Wisconsin, and Texas have been awarded Reaching for Excellence seed grants to fund innovative programs in 2019. Highlights of the winning programs are:

  • Colorado Corn Cultivators program is a membership recruitment plan that has the twin goal of increasing comradery among directors while increasing membership by ten percent.
  • Texas Corn Producers will increase student membership through a new Agricultural Science Educator Scholarship program and the high school students they teach.
  • Missouri Corn will bring together farmers, extension professionals, industry partners, governmental officials, and regulators to host several field days across the state to highlight the innovative farming practices utilized to reduce nutrient runoff, reduce soil erosion, improve soil health, and protect the air, land and water.
  • Wisconsin Corn will implement a robust grassroots training to coincide with their advocacy day at their state capital.

Over the decades, state associations representing corn farmers have developed innovative solutions to address a variety of challenges. NCGA created the Reaching for Excellence Award to recognize these achievements.

NCGA's Reaching for Excellence Award and seed grant are sponsored by FMC Corporation - a specialty company serving agricultural, industrial and consumer markets globally for more than a century with innovative solutions, applications, and quality products.

Disclaimer

NCGA - National Corn Growers Association published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 22:40:07 UTC
