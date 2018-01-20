Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NCWC Inc Outlines The Key Benefits Of Automotive Service Plans In 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/20/2018 | 02:43am CET

Ocean, New Jersey, Jan. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When buying a new car, consumers are often asked to take an extended warranty. The cost associated with the cover is important. For this reason, NCWC Inc. urges car buyers to make a well-informed decision.

The extended service protection plan is an extension of the warranty protecting the customer's vehicle at the time of purchase. This manufacturer's plan is usually a limited warranty with several restrictions. It is more like an extension of the powertrain warranty, which is usually valid for five years or 60,000 miles. In some cases, it comes with a additional protections.

However, in the case of a luxury vehicle, the warranty is typically four years or 50,000 miles. The extended warranty will therefore be an extension of this warranty with some restrictions.

Real value

The extended warranty is designed for anyone who plans to keep their vehicle beyond the term of the manufacturer's warranty. It can also help increase the resale value of the vehicle.

Basic warranties on the purchase of a vehicle provide sufficient protection but are generally limited to three years. Also, it is important to consider purchasing a mechanical protection plan that provides peace of mind.

In fact, a mechanical protection plan extends the warranty period and can be adapted to the client's needs. The manufacturer's warranty covers between 90 and 95 percent of the vehicle components. It exclude normal wear and tear of components, such as windshield wipers or brake pads. This warranty is usually for 3 years or 37,000 miles.

Depending on your needs, you can extend the duration up to 7 years or 100,000 miles, which is vital if you plan to keep your vehicle for several years.

Similarly, if you want to sell your vehicle, mechanical protection plans are usually transferable to multiple owners. That is to say that future buyers will benefit, which is an additional selling point.

The NCWC Inc. difference

NCWC Inc. is reputable that offers superior customer service and a wide array of vehicle service contracts from which to choose. It delivers the service through related entities like Palmer Administration - palmeradmin.com. On the other hand, NCWC Inc. provides additional information via its website -- ncwcinc.com. 

NCWC Inc.
Phone: 732-918-9299
Website: ncwcinc.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:44a RENGO : Improvement green areas, barrio lagunillas
01:41a VMWARE : Renewal of basic support agreement of 12 processor licenses for Veeam Backup & Replication Enterprise Plus for VMWARE in 8x5 format
01:40a PANASONIC : Purchase of drum for fax, toner cartridges and cylinders for PANASONIC equipment and HP maintenance kit.
01:40a BANCO DO BRASIL : acquisition of up to 22,800 magenta toner cartridges (MICR) of various models for the printing of checks.
01:40a BHARAT HEAVY ELECTRICALS : Transportation of Transformers & its accessories
01:40a SAO PAULO TURISMO : Contract of Civil Liability Insurance Carnival
01:39a SAO PAULO TURISMO : Location of HT-type Radios. * EXCLUSIVE PARTICIPATION FOR MICROENTERPRISES AND SMALL BUSINESS COMPANIES
01:39a MICROSOFT : provision of service of maintenance of information system, in the platform Microsoft
01:39a BANCO DO BRASIL : acquisition of up to 80,000 crach marks with BB mark for delivery to the Logistic Operator
01:36a WAL MART STORES : Hard truths of King’s dream
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BALFOUR BEATTY : Road to ruin? Carillion collapse puts spotlight on UK outsourcing model
2CANOPY GROWTH CORP : CANOPY GROWTH : INKAS® Security Services Announces Preferred Vendor Relationship With Can..
3Possible Buffett heir Abel has small Berkshire stake, likely to grow
4BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Possible Buffett heir Abel has small Berkshire stake, likely to grow
5TECK RESOURCES LTD : TECK RESOURCES : Announces Elkview Incident

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.