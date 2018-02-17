NDFB North Dakota Farm Bureau : Curiosity fuels successful ethanol tour

News

New on the My NDFB Life blog:

We're a curious crew in agriculture

By Seth Estenson, NDFB Northeast Field Representative

An intense desire to understand and learn more is a common characteristic among farmers and ranchers. Their curiosity seems to be almost innate.

Most of the counties I work with do an excellent job of reaching out to offer farmers and ranchers - as well as those not actively engaged in the business of ag - the opportunity to satisfy their curiosity and learn more about the industry.

Case in point: The Traill County Farm Bureau board recently provided an excellent opportunity to help us learn more about and better understand the ethanol industry as well as show potential members the value NDFB membership offers.

