NEST 529 : College Savings Plans Offer New Options for Account Owners

First National Bank of Omaha and Nebraska State Treasurer Don Stenberg
today announced enhancements to the NEST 529 College Savings Plans,
including adjusted investments and lowered costs. Taking effect today,
the enhancements apply to the NEST 529 Direct, NEST 529 Advisor and TD
Ameritrade 529 College Savings Plans.
The changes, designed to elevate the existing strong lineup of
investment options, reflect NEST 529’s desire to regularly update
offerings to help account owners meet their savings goals.
Age-Based Options
-
NEST 529 redesigned its age-based options to maximize return
and reduce market risk that may arise because of large asset
allocation shifts that occur when a beneficiary moves from one age
band to another as the beneficiary approaches college age.
Static Options
-
NEST 529 expanded its static investment options to provide account
owners more choices based on how close they are to their savings
goals. For instance, one option would give those who started saving
late investments to help them catch up.
Lowered Fees
-
The total estimated annual asset-based fees will change as a result of
three factors. 1. Nebraska lowering its State Administration Fee from
0.03 percent to 0.02 percent. 2. Changes to underlying investments’
expense ratios. 3. The creation of additional age bands in the
Age-Based Investment Option and additional Static Investment Options.
“At NEST 529, one of our goals is to offer the best possible investment
options to our account owners, positioning their portfolios for success
and, in turn, maximizing their savings,” said Treasurer Stenberg,
Trustee of NEST 529. “We continuously re-evaluate the performance of
those options—along with market conditions—to identify new
opportunities, and we believe account owners will be pleased with the
latest updates.”
“Establishing savings early is paramount to helping children attain a
higher education and achieve their dreams later in life,” said Deborah
Goodkin, Managing Director, Savings Plans, First National Bank of Omaha.
“By implementing these improvements, we are providing families with a
diverse lineup, offering them the opportunity to select from a wide
array of options to find the ones that best suit their needs and allows
them to achieve their unique financial goals.”
More information is available at NEST529.com,
NEST529Advisor.com
or treasurer.nebraska.gov.
About NEST 529
NEST 529 is a tax-advantaged 529 college savings plan and provides four
plans to help make saving for college simple and affordable: NEST Direct
College Savings Plan, the NEST Advisor College Savings Plan, the TD
Ameritrade 529 College Savings Plan, and the State Farm College Savings
Plan. The Nebraska State Treasurer serves as Program Trustee. First
National Bank of Omaha serves as Program Manager, and all investments
are approved by the Nebraska Investment Council. Families nationwide are
saving for college using Nebraska’s 529 College Savings Plans, which
have more than 260,000 accounts, including over 82,000 in Nebraska.
Visit NEST529.com
and treasurer.nebraska.gov for
more information.
About First National Bank of Omaha
First National Bank is a subsidiary of First National of Nebraska. First
National and its affiliates have more than $21 billion in assets and
5,000 employee associates. Primary banking offices are located in
Nebraska, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota and Texas.
Investments Are Not FDIC Insured* · No Bank, State or Federal Guarantee
· May Lose Value
*Except the Bank Savings Individual Investment
Option
