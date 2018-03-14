NEXT Trucking and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Announce Strategic Partnership That Will Ease Barriers to Cross-Border Trade for Small and Medium Enterprises

LYNWOOD, Calif., March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXT Trucking, the first trucker-centric online marketplace that connects carriers with shippers, and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL), one of the largest shipping companies in the world commuting to U.S. ports, have entered into a strategic partnership that will allow overseas customers a seamless integrated platform from Asia through key West Coast ports and onto final distribution destinations throughout the United States.



T.K. Konishi, Chief Executive Representative, Americas, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. said of the partnership, “NEXT Trucking is an industry leader and on the forefront of the technology-based transportation field. This is a valuable partnership that will benefit MOL’s customers by streamlining the shipping process and reducing costs.”



High logistics costs have traditionally been a barrier to cross-border trade for Asian -- especially Chinese -- vendors and SMEs, with shipping expenses accounting for thirty percent (30%) to forty percent (40%) of the overall product cost in China, according to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing. Forecasts indicate that there will be approximately 43 million SMEs in China by 2020. This collaboration will allow them to leverage scale, currently not available to them, in the ability to collectively consolidate goods and services including customs clearance, marine transportation shipping, drayage, warehousing and final destination delivery in the U.S. with the full transparency, trust and cost savings of working with MOL and NEXT Trucking.

NEXT Trucking CEO and Co-Founder Lidia Yan said of the partnership, “Transportation is critical to the global economy and it is vital to deliver accessible, affordable solutions that remove the barriers present today. Through this partnership, we are thrilled to continue to deliver on our customer-centric mission with a 20% cost savings while solving critical logistics issues for overseas SMEs.”

The partnership between NEXT Trucking and MOL offers overseas customers a one-stop solution for the drayage, warehousing and the delivery of their goods in the U.S. through the NEXT Trucking E-commerce solution. Other advantages include the ability for small and medium e-commerce vendors to consolidate goods in China, share on container costs and gain end-to-end shipment transparency from port to distribution.



MOL is the 5th largest shipping company in the world with 1,253 vessels commuting to U.S. ports. NEXT Trucking will provide a state-of the-art logistics system for MOL’s overseas customers from ocean, warehousing and over-the-road trucking.

