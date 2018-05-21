NEXTDC : Share Purchase Plan Raises $80.4 million

ASX Release

21 May 2018

Share Purchase Plan Raises $80.4 million

NEXTDC Limited (ASX: NXT) ("NEXTDC" or "the Company") advises that further to its ASX announcement dated 27 April 2018, it has now successfully completed its share purchase plan (the "SPP"), raising $80.4 million.

A total of 11,801,714 new fully paid ordinary shares (New Shares) will be issued to successful SPP applicants at $6.81 per share, being equivalent to the Placement Price under the institutional placement advised to the ASX on 18 April 2018. NEXTDC has accepted all valid subscriptions under the SPP from eligible shareholders in full, with no scale back.

NEXTDC raised a total of $377.4 million, consisting of the $297 million institutional placement completed on 18 April 2018 and the SPP of $80.4 million (together, the "Capital Raising"). The funds from the Capital Raising will be used to support the acquisition of three new contracted or identified commercial properties for future data centre developments: Sydney ("S3"), Melbourne ("M3") and Perth ("P2"), the initial P2 base building development works as well as general corporate purposes.

Mr Craig Scroggie, Chief Executive Officer said:

"We are extremely pleased with the level of support for NEXTDC shown by its shareholders with such a high rate of participating in the Share Purchase Plan. We will continue to focus on delivering value for shareholders as we invest in projects that support the exponential growth of the digital economy in Australia."

New shares under the SPP are expected to be issued on Tuesday, 22 May 2018, with holding statements expected to be despatched to successful applicants on Friday, 25 May 2018.

ENDS

