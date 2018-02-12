Log in
NFU National Farmers Union : Budget Proposal Another Blow to Family Farmers

02/12/2018 | 11:31pm CET

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
February 12, 2018

Contact: Hannah Packman, 202-554-1600
[email protected]

WASHINGTON - The White House today released its proposed fiscal year (FY) 2019 budget.

Over the next decade, the $4.4 trillion budget would severely cut many programs that family farmers and ranchers and rural Americans rely on, including $48.6 billion from Farm Bill programs, $3.7 billion from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), $213 billion from the Supplemental Nutrition Program (SNAP), $554 billion from Medicare, and $250 billion from Medicaid. These proposed cuts come on the heels of a massive tax cut for corporations and wealthy Americans as well as the fifth straight year of projected declines in net farm income.

National Farmers Union President Roger Johnson released the following statement in response to the budget:

'To say that this budget is disappointing is an understatement. This administration has consistently demonstrated a lack of support for the most vulnerable populations, and this plan is just more of the same. It is frankly disgusting that the government has offered corporations and the wealthiest among us a $1.5 trillion gift in the form of tax cuts while proposing deep cuts to programs so important for low- and middle-income Americans.

'At the same time, this policy fails to step up for family farmers and ranchers, who are expected to endure yet another year of declining farm income. As the farm economy continues to falter, this is the time for the government to step in and boost rural America up, not yank the rug out from underneath them.

'More than anything, the budget proposal reflects a clear misalignment of the government's priorities compared to the actual needs of the American public. It's a harmful and short-sighted plan that should be quickly rejected by Congress. Farmers Union urges Congress to recognize the needs of family farmers and ranchers and rural communities by strengthening the farm and social safety net.'

###

To download an audio file of Roger Johnson's quote, visit our website at nfu.org/audio.

About NFUNational Farmers Union has been working since 1902 to protect and enhance the economic well-being and quality of life for family farmers, ranchers and rural communities through advocating grassroots-driven policy positions adopted by its membership.

NFU - National Farmers Union published this content on 12 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2018 22:30:06 UTC.

