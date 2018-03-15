NH-ISAC and Anomali Join Forces to Accelerate Cyber Threat Detection and Sharing for Healthcare Industry

Partnership addresses critical need for secure, efficient threat sharing and collaboration

Anomali, the leading provider of threat management and collaboration solutions, announced today a strategic partnership with the National Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center (NH-ISAC) to enable seamless, secure threat sharing within the healthcare community. Anomali will provide the infrastructure and tools to the NH-ISAC to allow members to share and collaborate on cyber threats.

“Anomali was founded on the premise that organizations are more secure when they join forces to identify and defend against threats,” said Hugh Njemanze, CEO of Anomali. “We have seen firsthand the benefits of cybersecurity collaboration in our work with ISACs across banking, healthcare, energy and many other sectors. One organization’s threat detection is the next organization’s prevention. We are pleased to support the NH-ISAC mission to secure the nation’s critical healthcare infrastructure, and help members better share intelligence and respond to threats.”

The partnership between Anomali and the NH-ISAC empowers members of the healthcare community with cybersecurity tools and threat intelligence needed to identify and respond to serious threats. Anomali arms community members with high quality intelligence about malicious cyber actors, providing organizations an early-warning system for suspicious activity on their networks. Threat intelligence provides critical context about external threats, complementing organization’s internal security monitoring programs.

“Sharing threat intelligence among member firms is one of the most essential services of any ISAC. The NH-ISAC Board is pleased with the opportunity to work with the ThreatStream platform to enhance threat intelligence sharing for the healthcare sector,” said Jim Routh, NH-ISAC board member.

The NH-ISAC is a global forum for healthcare organizations to coordinate, collaborate and share best practices. Members include private and public hospitals, ambulatory providers, health insurance payers, pharmaceutical/biotech manufacturers, laboratory, diagnostic, medical device manufacturers, medical schools, medical R&D organizations and other healthcare stakeholders. The community helps members use physical and cyber threat intelligence to inform decisions and mitigate against threats.

NH-ISAC members, and prospective members, are invited to learn more at anomali.com/learn/nh-isac or visit Anomali at the NH-ISAC Spring Summit.

