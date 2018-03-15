NH-ISAC and Anomali Join Forces to Accelerate Cyber Threat Detection and Sharing for Healthcare Industry

Anomali,
the leading provider of threat management and collaboration solutions,
announced today a strategic partnership with the National
Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center (NH-ISAC) to enable
seamless, secure threat sharing within the healthcare community. Anomali
will provide the infrastructure and tools to the NH-ISAC to allow
members to share and collaborate on cyber threats.
“Anomali was founded on the premise that organizations are more secure
when they join forces to identify and defend against threats,” said Hugh
Njemanze, CEO of Anomali. “We have seen firsthand the benefits of
cybersecurity collaboration in our work with ISACs across banking,
healthcare, energy and many other sectors. One organization’s threat
detection is the next organization’s prevention. We are pleased to
support the NH-ISAC mission to secure the nation’s critical healthcare
infrastructure, and help members better share intelligence and respond
to threats.”
The partnership between Anomali and the NH-ISAC empowers members of the
healthcare community with cybersecurity tools and threat intelligence
needed to identify and respond to serious threats. Anomali arms
community members with high quality intelligence about malicious cyber
actors, providing organizations an early-warning system for suspicious
activity on their networks. Threat intelligence provides critical
context about external threats, complementing organization’s internal
security monitoring programs.
“Sharing threat intelligence among member firms is one of the most
essential services of any ISAC. The NH-ISAC Board is pleased with the
opportunity to work with the ThreatStream platform to enhance threat
intelligence sharing for the healthcare sector,” said Jim Routh, NH-ISAC
board member.
The NH-ISAC is a global forum for healthcare organizations to
coordinate, collaborate and share best practices. Members include
private and public hospitals, ambulatory providers, health insurance
payers, pharmaceutical/biotech manufacturers, laboratory, diagnostic,
medical device manufacturers, medical schools, medical R&D organizations
and other healthcare stakeholders. The community helps members use
physical and cyber threat intelligence to inform decisions and mitigate
against threats.
NH-ISAC members, and prospective members, are invited to learn more at anomali.com/learn/nh-isac or
visit Anomali at the NH-ISAC Spring Summit.
About Anomali
The Anomali suite of threat intelligence solutions empowers
organizations to detect, investigate and respond to active cybersecurity
threats. The award-winning ThreatStream threat intelligence platform
aggregates and optimizes millions of threat indicators, creating a
"cyber no-fly list." Anomali integrates with internal infrastructure to
identify new attacks, or search forensically over the past year to
discover existing breaches, and enables security teams to quickly
understand and contain threats. Anomali also offers STAXX, a free tool
to collect and share threat intelligence, and provides a free, out of
the box intelligence feed, Anomali Limo. To learn more, visit www.anomali.com and
follow us on Twitter: @anomali.
