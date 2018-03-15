Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NH-ISAC and Anomali Join Forces to Accelerate Cyber Threat Detection and Sharing for Healthcare Industry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2018 | 02:59pm CET

Partnership addresses critical need for secure, efficient threat sharing and collaboration

Anomali, the leading provider of threat management and collaboration solutions, announced today a strategic partnership with the National Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center (NH-ISAC) to enable seamless, secure threat sharing within the healthcare community. Anomali will provide the infrastructure and tools to the NH-ISAC to allow members to share and collaborate on cyber threats.

“Anomali was founded on the premise that organizations are more secure when they join forces to identify and defend against threats,” said Hugh Njemanze, CEO of Anomali. “We have seen firsthand the benefits of cybersecurity collaboration in our work with ISACs across banking, healthcare, energy and many other sectors. One organization’s threat detection is the next organization’s prevention. We are pleased to support the NH-ISAC mission to secure the nation’s critical healthcare infrastructure, and help members better share intelligence and respond to threats.”

The partnership between Anomali and the NH-ISAC empowers members of the healthcare community with cybersecurity tools and threat intelligence needed to identify and respond to serious threats. Anomali arms community members with high quality intelligence about malicious cyber actors, providing organizations an early-warning system for suspicious activity on their networks. Threat intelligence provides critical context about external threats, complementing organization’s internal security monitoring programs.

“Sharing threat intelligence among member firms is one of the most essential services of any ISAC. The NH-ISAC Board is pleased with the opportunity to work with the ThreatStream platform to enhance threat intelligence sharing for the healthcare sector,” said Jim Routh, NH-ISAC board member.

The NH-ISAC is a global forum for healthcare organizations to coordinate, collaborate and share best practices. Members include private and public hospitals, ambulatory providers, health insurance payers, pharmaceutical/biotech manufacturers, laboratory, diagnostic, medical device manufacturers, medical schools, medical R&D organizations and other healthcare stakeholders. The community helps members use physical and cyber threat intelligence to inform decisions and mitigate against threats.

NH-ISAC members, and prospective members, are invited to learn more at anomali.com/learn/nh-isac or visit Anomali at the NH-ISAC Spring Summit.

About Anomali

The Anomali suite of threat intelligence solutions empowers organizations to detect, investigate and respond to active cybersecurity threats. The award-winning ThreatStream threat intelligence platform aggregates and optimizes millions of threat indicators, creating a "cyber no-fly list." Anomali integrates with internal infrastructure to identify new attacks, or search forensically over the past year to discover existing breaches, and enables security teams to quickly understand and contain threats. Anomali also offers STAXX, a free tool to collect and share threat intelligence, and provides a free, out of the box intelligence feed, Anomali Limo. To learn more, visit www.anomali.com and follow us on Twitter: @anomali.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:07pDANA GAS PJS : swings to profit in 2017
AQ
03:07pDP WORLD : profit up 8% to $1.36b in 2017
AQ
03:07pOCI PARTNERS LP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:07pTERADATA : CEO makes 137 times as much as his employee median
AQ
03:07pVerizon launches TechSure to help protect your digital life
GL
03:07pWOLTERS KLUWER : Enablon Launches Automatic Submission for Compliance with OSHA Injury and Illnesses Electronic Reporting
AQ
03:07pWorld Lemons And Limes Market Report 2018 - Analysis And Forecast To 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
03:07pAUGMENTUM FINTECH : s) in Company
PR
03:07pCTS to Present at the Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference
GL
03:07pFIFTH THIRD BANCORP : Names Christopher J. Bell President of Insurance Services
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1IHI CORP : GE starts flight trials for world's largest jet engine
2INDITEX SA : INDITEX : Zara's Owner Alters Style -- WSJ
3VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : VW Chief Backs Trump on Tariffs -- WSJ
4UNILEVER : Unilever picks Rotterdam for HQ as Britain loses the battle before Brexit​
5IQVIA HOLDINGS INC : IQVIA : Establishes Alliance with MuleSoft to Deliver Innovative Integration Technology t..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.