NIBC : Fund sells two portfolios

08/03/2018 | 05:11pm CEST

NIBC European Infrastructure Fund (NEIF), a fund managed by NIBC Bank and in which NIBC also has an investment, has sold two large portfolios. The transactions form part of NIBC's strategic review of its fund investments as was mentioned in the prospectus for the IPO of NIBC Bank.

The majority stake in leading UK Motorway Service Area Operator Welcome Break has been sold to Applegreen plc, a major petrol forecourt retailer with operations in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

In addition the European Infrastructure and Renewables portfolio of NEIF is acquired by Equitix, a leading UK investor and fund manager in infrastructure. The portfolio comprises 13 renewables and social infrastructure assets in the UK and Europe, which include health care, education and care home facilities, as well as renewable wind, solar and waste plants.

Disclaimer

NIBC Holding NV published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 15:10:02 UTC
