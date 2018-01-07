Log in
NIGC National Iranian Gas : Gas exports to Georgia still on Iran’s agenda

01/07/2018 | 10:24am CET
The contract for exporting Iran's gas to Georgia has not been ruled out yet and once the agreements are finalized, the private sector can export Iran's gas to Georgia through Armenian soil, managing director of the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) said. Hamidreza Araqi added that Iran's geographical situation is so that it is possible for the country to export gas to many countries, including Georgia, Iran's SHANA news agency reported. Gas exports to Georgia requires fulfillment of different conditions, including the consent of Armenia, the official said, adding that the proper infrastructure and reasonable price are also among other factors needed for this goal. If Iran, Armenia and Georgia reach an agreement, the private sector has to buy gas from Iran and pay the swap cost to Iran and Armenia so that the gas can be exported to Georgia, Araqi said. He said that exports of Iranian gas to Georgia through Armenia is still on the agenda and if it is economical for the private sector, Iran's gas exports to Georgia will be very probable. During his visit to Armenia last year, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani referred to the possibility of transferring Iran's gas to Europe through Georgia and Black Sea, urging the need for further cooperation between the two countries for meeting energy needs of the region.

NIGC - National Iranian Gas Company published this content on 07 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2018 09:24:04 UTC.

