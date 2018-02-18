NIGC National Iranian Gas : Iran ready to export gas to neighboring countries

Iran is ready to start gas flow to its neighbors and boost exports to current customers, managing director of Iranian Gas Engineering and Developing Co. (IGEDC) Hassan Montazer Torbati said. 'Iran gas exporting to Baghdad from Naftshahr is consistently continuing and as announced earlier Iran is ready to export gas to Basra because the Iranian gas line is laid till Iranian border point of Shalamcheh awaiting the Iraqi side of the pipe,' Torbati added, Iran's SHANA news agency reported. He further added that the infrastructure of gas exports to Iraq is ready on the Iranian soil, adding: 'By fully utilizing the sixth gas transmission trunkline, the amount of gas exports to Iraq from the west corridor will hit its maximum capacity.' He also voiced Iran's readiness for increasing the amount of gas export to Armenia saying that the gas transmission network covers all the Iranian territory and we are ready to export gas to neighboring countries; in the north of the country, gas lines also have a capacity to increase exports to Armenia. 'Gas export to Armenia is ceaselessly continuing and in exchange we receive electricity from Armenia. But the amount of gas exported to Armenia depends on the capacity of Armenian network,' said the Iranian gas official.



NIGC - National Iranian Gas Company published this content on 18 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.

Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2018 08:10:08 UTC. Original documenthttp://www.iraniangas.ir/Portal/Home/ShowPage.aspx?Object=NEWS&CategoryID=4cd46ada-b65f-4830-abd3-f972dc23f6ac&WebPartID=b05b729f-9999-48df-9b96-01d81b214d55&ID=dd280c19-1737-48e1-82b5-bf92d894008c Public permalinkhttp://www.publicnow.com/view/A167A8BD02ED99217B3354B0C4628841CCDCB725