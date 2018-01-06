NIGC National Iranian Gas : Iran to launch new gas projects

Managing director of the Iranian Gas Engineering and Development Company (IGEDC) said the company is launching new gas transmission projects across Iran to facilitate and expand the country's international gas trade. Hassan Montazer Torbati said the infrastructure for completing the gas distribution network within Iranian territory has been established and the country is prepared to boost gas trade with international customers, Iran's SHANA news agency reported. 'Given that Iran sits on the world's largest proven gas reserves and has geographical proximity to major gas producers and consumers, the country can turn into a major hub for gas trade in the world,' the official added. He said the construction of Iran's gas distribution network will be completed within the next 5 years, adding new trade arenas will be open to Iran once the project becomes operational. 'If necessary we will be able to receive gas from countries such as Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, and Qatar and send it to Pakistan, Kuwait, Iraq, Turkey or even Europe,' he added.



NIGC - National Iranian Gas Company published this content on 06 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.

