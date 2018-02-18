Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

NIOC National Iranian Oil : IDRO-Oil and Zarubezhneft signs Oil MoU for Iranian oilfield

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2018 | 09:12am CET

Following the signing of the document, IDRO-Oil managing director said his company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) for carrying out studies on the field.

Accordingly, IDRO-Oil has signed this deal with the Russian company and Austria's Hot Engineering as advisor for providing master development plant (MDP) of the project.

Given the measures taken so far for developing the project, IDRO-Oil will probably submit the result of its studies to NIOC by March, said Nasrollah Zarei.

He further emphasized the necessity of attracting investors and selecting a reliable foreign partner, adding, the company has held talks with numerous companies which have led to signature of the MoU with the Russian company.

According to Zarei, based on the talks between IDRO-Oil and Zarubezhneft, a joint specialized task force will be set up at the earliest possible time, and in the event of a final agreement between the two companies, they will engage in negotiations with NIOC for signing a final contract.

Susangerd oil field, located 45 km off the southwestern city of Ahwaz, is among the newly-discovered oilfields in Iran and according to preliminary estimates, will have the capacity of producing 30,000 b/d of crude oil.

Zarei also said that an investment of $900m will be needed for developing the field.

NIOC - National Iranian Oil Company published this content on 18 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2018 07:15:02 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:54aBLOCKCHAIN : The Senate on Cryptocurrency
AQ
11:41aPRESIDENT OF INDIA : Graces diamond jubilee celebrations of pgdav college, university of delhi
PU
11:41aMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Replicate Yunnan, Mekong models to make Northeast ASEAN-India hub
PU
11:26aADNOC ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL : Signs New Offshore Concession Agreement with Cepsa
PU
10:38aSoftware may have helped Daimler pass U.S. emissions tests - report
RE
09:12aNIOC NATIONAL IRANIAN OIL : IDRO-Oil and Zarubezhneft signs Oil MoU for Iranian oilfield
PU
09:12aALL INSTITUTIONS SHOULD WORK WITHIN CONSTITUTIONAL DOMAINS : Pm
PU
09:12aNIGC NATIONAL IRANIAN GAS : Iran ready to export gas to neighboring countries
PU
07:46aIRAN TO HOLD OIL TENDERS FOR $5B PROJECTS IN 2018 : Ceo
PU
07:26aMINISTRY OF FINANCE ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF AFGHANIS : Minister of Finance discusses technical cooperation on taxation system with ambassador of Japan to Afghanistan
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Trump Invokes Facebook Executive's Comments on Russian Meddling
2TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : TOYOTA MOTOR : sells over 1.52 million EV, three years ahead of 2020 target
3PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK : PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK : Main accused sent in 14-day police custody
4NQ MOBILE INC (ADR) : THE KLEIN LAW FIRM : Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violation..
5BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG (PREFERE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : BMW driver dies after fiery crash..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.