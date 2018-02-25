Log in
NIOC National Iranian Oil : South Pars 14th Flare Stack lit up

02/25/2018 | 07:37am CET

Hamid Reza Masoudi said the flare stack of phase 14 was lit on Saturday, adding this is a new record in platform installation within only 18 days.

He said the rich sour gas recovered by platform 14A, with a capacity of 500 million cubic feet per day (14.1 million cubic meters) will be transmitted through a 32-inch pipeline to onshore gas refining facilities by early March for processing.

South Pars 14A platform, weighing 2,500 tons, is the first platform of the phase and was installed at its designated offshore spot during February.

National Iranian Drilling Company is tasked with drilling operations at the platform, Masoudi added.

In the first stage, out of 11 wells drilled at the platform, 8 will be used for gas recovery, he added.

South Pars Phase 14 development project aims to produce 56.5 million cubic meters of sour gas per day and 75,000 barrels/day of gas condensate. Annual production of more than one million tons of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), one million tons of ethane for petrochemical units and 400 tons of sulfur per day have also been envisaged by developing the project.

The project is being developed by a consortium of Industrial Projects Management of Iran (IPMI), Industrial Development & Renovation Organization of Iran (IDRO), Iranian Offshore Engineering and Construction Company, Iran Shipbuilding & Offshore Industries Complex Co (ISOICO), MAPNA Group, National Iranian Drilling Company (NIDC) and Machin Sazi Arak. IDRO leads the consortium.

NIOC - National Iranian Oil Company published this content on 25 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2018 06:36:02 UTC.

